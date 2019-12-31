finanzen.net
+++ Damit Sie immer gut aufgestellt sind - jetzt über nachhaltige Geldanlagen informieren! +++
24.04.2020 02:03

GSK Presents New Data from the GARNET Study Demonstrating Potential of Dostarlimab to Treat a Subset of Women with Recurrent or Advanced Endometrial Cancer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE:GSK) today announced data from an updated analysis of the GARNET trial, which demonstrated that dostarlimab, an investigational anti-programmed death-1 (PD-1) monoclonal antibody, provided clinically meaningful results in women with recurrent or advanced mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) endometrial cancer who progressed on or after a platinum-based regimen.

This updated analysis included patients with dMMR endometrial cancer who had measurable disease at baseline and =6 months of follow-up by the data cutoff (n=71). Patients received 500 mg of dostarlimab once every three weeks for four doses, followed by 1,000 mg once every six weeks until disease progression. The primary endpoints were confirmed objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR), as assessed against RECIST v 1.1 by blinded independent central review. GARNET is the largest dataset evaluating an anti-PD-1 in endometrial cancer.

Treatment with dostarlimab showed an ORR of 42% (95% CI; 31-55) and a disease control rate of 58% (95% CI; 45-69). Overall, 13% of patients had a complete response and 30% of patients had a partial response. At the time of data cutoff, with a median follow up of 11.2 months, the median DOR had not been reached (1.87+ to 19.61+ months).

Dr. Axel Hoos, Senior Vice President and Head Oncology R&D, GSK said: "We are committed to developing medicines for patients who face high unmet medical need. We believe in the clinical potential of dostarlimab for women with advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer who urgently need additional treatment options for this incurable disease.

Dr. Ana Oaknin, Head of the Gynaecologic Cancer Program at Vall dHebron Institute of Oncology, Barcelona, and primary investigator for GARNET said: "There are limited treatment options for women with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, and prognosis of these patients is poor. The results observed in the GARNET trial indicate the potential of dostarlimab to offer a new treatment option for women with this challenging disease.

The safety population included all patients with dMMR endometrial cancer who received at least one dose of dostarlimab (n=104). Results showed that dostarlimab was well tolerated with a low discontinuation rate (2%) due to treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs), consistent with the safety profiles of other anti-PD-1 therapies. The most commonly reported TRAEs were asthenia (15%), diarrhea (15%), fatigue (14%), and nausea (13%). No deaths associated with dostarlimab were reported in the study.

Dostarlimab is not currently approved for use anywhere in the world.

About GARNET
The ongoing phase I GARNET trial is evaluating dostarlimab as monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors. Part 2B of the study includes five expansion cohorts: dMMR/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) endometrial cancer (cohort A1), mismatch repair-proficient endometrial cancer (cohort A2), non-small cell lung cancer (cohort E), dMMR/MSI-H non-endometrial cancer (cohort F), and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer without BRCA mutations (cohort G). GARNET is still enrolling patients.i,ii

About Dostarlimab
Dostarlimab is an investigational humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to the PD-1 receptor and blocks its interaction with the ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2.iii

In addition to GARNET, dostarlimab is being investigated for women with recurrent or primary advanced endometrial cancer in combination with standard of care (chemotherapy) in the phase III RUBY trial.iv Dostarlimab is also being evaluated in combination with other therapeutic agents for patients with advanced solid tumors or metastatic cancer.

About Endometrial Cancerv
Endometrial cancer is a main type of uterine cancer that forms in the inner lining of the uterus, known as the endometrium. Endometrial cancer can be classified as mismatch repair-deficient/microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-proficient/microsatellite stable. There are limited treatment options for women whose disease progresses on or after first-line therapy. Endometrial cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women worldwide.vi

GSK in Oncology
GSK is focused on maximizing patient survival through transformational medicines. GSKs pipeline is focused on immuno-oncology, cell therapy, cancer epigenetics, and synthetic lethality. Our goal is to achieve a sustainable flow of new treatments based on a diversified portfolio of investigational medicines utilizing modalities such as small molecules, antibodies, antibody drug conjugates and cells, either alone or in combination.

About GSK
GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com/about-us.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 3.D 'Principal risks and uncertainties' in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2019.

Registered in England & Wales:
No. 3888792

Registered Office:
980 Great West Road
Brentford, Middlesex
TW8 9GS

__________________________________________
i A Phase 1 Dose Escalation and Cohort Expansion Study of TSR-042, an Anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors (GARNET). ClinicalTrials.gov. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02715284. Accessed February 2020.
ii Oaknin A, Duska LR, Sullivan RJ, et al. Preliminary safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic characterization from GARNET, a phase I/II clinical trial of the antiPD-1 monoclonal antibody, TSR-042, in patients with recurrent or advanced MSI-H and MSS endometrial cancer. Presented at 2019 SGO Annual Meeting; March 16-19, 2019; Honolulu, HI. Abstract 33.
iii Laken H, Kehry M, Mcneeley P, et al. Identification and characterization of TSR-042, a novel anti-human PD-1 therapeutic antibody. European Journal of Cancer. 2016;69,S102. doi:10.1016/s0959-8049(16)32902-1.
iv A Study of Dostarlimab (TSR-042) Plus Carboplatin-paclitaxel Versus Placebo Plus Carboplatin-paclitaxel in Patients with Recurrent or Primary Advanced Endometrial Cancer (RUBY). ClinicalTrials.gov. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03981796. Accessed February 2020.
v Endometrial Cancer Treatment (PDQ®) Health Professional Version. National Cancer Institute. https://www.cancer.gov/types/uterine/hp/endometrial-treatment-pdq. Accessed February 2020.
vi Endometrial cancer. World Cancer Research Fund. https://www.wcrf.org/dietandcancer/endometrial-cancer. Published September 12, 2018. Accessed February 2020.

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.04.20
Sanofi und GlaxoSmithkline schließen sich für Covid-19-Impfstoff zusammen (dpa-afx)
14.04.20
Glaxosmithkline und Sanofi kooperieren bei Covid-19-Impfstoff (Dow Jones)
14.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: GlaxoSmithKline vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.04.20
S&P senkt Rating von Glaxosmithkline auf A / Ausblick stabil (Dow Jones)
31.03.20
März 2020: Die Expertenmeinungen zur GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
Februar 2020: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie (finanzen.net)
24.02.20
Dividenden-Garant GlaxoSmithKline: Neuer Deal mit Stada - jetzt zugreifen? (Der Aktionär)
24.02.20
STADA erwirbt Consumer-Health-Portfolio von GlaxoSmithKline (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GlaxoSmithKline News
RSS Feed
GlaxoSmithKline zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.04.2020GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightBarclays Capital
07.04.2020GlaxoSmithKline buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.04.2020GlaxoSmithKline NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.04.2020GlaxoSmithKline HoldDeutsche Bank AG
31.03.2020GlaxoSmithKline NeutralOddo BHF
07.04.2020GlaxoSmithKline buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.03.2020GlaxoSmithKline buyUBS AG
02.03.2020GlaxoSmithKline buyUBS AG
12.02.2020GlaxoSmithKline buyHSBC
11.02.2020GlaxoSmithKline buyUBS AG
07.04.2020GlaxoSmithKline NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.04.2020GlaxoSmithKline HoldDeutsche Bank AG
31.03.2020GlaxoSmithKline NeutralOddo BHF
10.03.2020GlaxoSmithKline NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.02.2020GlaxoSmithKline NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.04.2020GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightBarclays Capital
17.03.2020GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightBarclays Capital
03.03.2020GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightMorgan Stanley
07.02.2020GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightBarclays Capital
16.01.2020GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene GlaxoSmithKline News

31.03.20März 2020: Die Expertenmeinungen zur GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie
14.04.20Glaxosmithkline und Sanofi kooperieren bei Covid-19-Impfstoff
14.04.20Sanofi und GlaxoSmithkline schließen sich für Covid-19-Impfstoff zusammen
07.04.20S&P senkt Rating von Glaxosmithkline auf A / Ausblick stabil
14.04.20Erste Schätzungen: GlaxoSmithKline vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
18.04.20Better Buy: GlaxoSmithKline vs. Bristol Myers Squibb
30.03.20GlaxoSmithKline PLC : Consumer Healthcare product sales category changes
01.04.20Is GlaxoSmithKline Stock a Buy?
24.03.20GlaxoSmithKline PLC : Second Price Monitoring Extn
06.04.20GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology Jump in Race to Treat and Prevent COVID-19
Weitere GlaxoSmithKline News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Was tun mit dem Rohöl? - Sendung verpasst?
Ermitteln Sie Ihren Anlegertyp
Amazon: Best Case-Szenario bereits eingepreist?
Financial Fact: Nicht auf Aktien setzen, die von einer schnellen internationalen Konjunkturerholung abhängig sind
Netflix will eine Milliarde investieren
Vontobel: Microsoft profitiert von Home-Office
Exporo: Blockchain in der Immobilienwirtschaft - Ein Überblick
Infineon  Noch in Bärenmarktrally
Impfstoff-Hoffnung BioNTech glänzt auch am Börsenparkett
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

GlaxoSmithKline Peer Group News

23.04.20Merck (MRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
23.04.20Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
23.04.20Gilead dropped after virus drug 'flopped' in trials
23.04.20UPDATE 4-Gilead disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
23.04.20MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street gibt Gewinne ab - Schwache Daten setzen sich durch
23.04.20Gilead shares tumble after data leak on coronavirus drug trials
23.04.20Gilead Sciences-Aktie unter Druck: Remdesivir enttäuscht als Corona-Medikament in erster Studie
23.04.20Stocks end mixed as investors assess Gilead coronavirus drug
23.04.20Gilead Skids After Coronavirus Drug Reportedly Fails A Critical Test
23.04.20S&P 500 slips as Gilead weighs

News von

Die Unabhängigkeit von Zentralbanken wird untergraben
Neuer Wohnungsgigant in Deutschland? Vonovias Antwort lässt tief blicken
So bekämpfen Sie den Wucher bei der zweiten Miete
Versichert gegen die Pandemie  und dann wird nicht gezahlt
Die Euro-Zone droht am Inflations-Konflikt zu zerbrechen

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt höher -- Dow Jones am Ende knapp behauptet -- Uniper bestätigt Prognose -- Lufthansa schreibt Milliardenverlust -- Daimler, Netflix, Wirecard, ProSieben im Fokus

EU-Gipfel billigt Milliarden-Hilfen. BSI warnt vor Sicherheitslücken in Mail-App auf Apples iPhones. Gilead Sciences-Medikament Remdesivir enttäuscht in erster Studie. Hall bleibt bis Ende Juni Interimschefin bei Vapiano. S&P senkt Commerzbank-Rating und nimmt Ausblick für Deutsche Bank herunter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen sie sich wegen der Corona-Krise Sorgen um die Wirtschaft?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
23.04.20
DAX schließt höher -- Dow Jones am Ende knapp behauptet -- Uniper bestätigt Prognose -- Lufthansa schreibt Milliardenverlust -- Daimler, Netflix, Wirecard, ProSieben im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
Auf neue Bonds bauen: Welche Unternehmen mit hohen Zinsen locken
Private Finanzen
03:05 Uhr
Neuerungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich ab Mai
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Lufthansa AG823212
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
NEL ASAA0B733
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11