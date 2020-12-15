GTY Reports Impressive Growth and Operating Performance Amid Ongoing Global Public Health Crisis

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) ("GTY), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that GTY business units have continued to add customers at a strong pace, bringing on 314 net-new customers in calendar 2020.

"Cloud-based platforms have become an indispensable tool for government as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change how public sector organizations serve their citizens, said TJ Parass, CEO of GTY Technology. "As agencies accelerate the digitization of their business processes, GTYs cloud-based solutions are helping them stay flexible while increasing speed, efficiency, and accountability during the pandemic and beyond.

Bonfire, a leading provider of procurement software for the public sector, has added 126 new clients year-to-date, a 36% increase over 2019, making it a record year for growth. New Bonfire clients include a range of public agencies comprising notable local governments, transportation authorities, K-12 districts, and higher education institutions like Harris County, TX; Barnstable County, MA; and Toronto Waterfront Revitalization Corporation, ON. Furthermore, subscribers to Bonfires premium vendor offering experienced 724% growth so far in 2020, signaling that Bonfire continues to be the platform of choice for both public procurement teams as well as vendors seeking public-sector bidding opportunities.

CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, has added 21 new clients in state and local governments in 2020, a 28% increase over 2019. The City of Austin, TX, a technology innovator that puts residents first in its digital strategy, selected the CityBase payment platform as part of its continued focus on service enhancements. The City and County of Denver, CO, selected CityBase as its payment partner to modernize and unify point of sale cashiering and online payments for its more than 716,000 residents. The Village of Mount Prospect, IL, and the City of Portage, IN, partner with CityBase for streamlined online payments and self-service payment kiosks. Several cities have partnered with CityBase to introduce 24/7 kiosk payments to their constituents, including Plymouth and Andover, MA, Edgewater, FL, and Lancaster, SC.

eCivis, a leading cloud-based grant management system for state, local, and tribal governments, added 53 new customers so far this year, a 70% increase over 2019. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has teamed with eCivis to run all of their fire and disaster recovery funds for the state, reduce audit findings, and improve communication and payment processing to their subrecipients. The California Department of Housing and Community Development has teamed with eCivis to run all of their critical community program funds, including their CDBG program and grant, Disaster Recovery programs as well as Emergency Solutions Block Grant (Covid-19 funding), Homekey Program (homeless assistance), National Housing Trust Fund, and Home Program.

OpenCounter, a leading provider of public sector permitting technology, added 11 new customers this year, a 30% increase over 2019. Sales of OpenCounters Portals surged this year as cities like Omaha, NE; Fort Worth, TX; and Miami, FL prioritized remote-friendly options to navigate the business formation process. Additionally, OpenCounter launched its Special Events Portal, an industry-leading, end-to-end solution for managing special events. Cities including Orlando, FL, and Salt Lake City, UT, chose OpenCounters Special Events Portal in 2020 to digitize and streamline special events permitting. This is especially important as increased public health requirements make special events even more difficult to manage without OpenCounters solution.

GTY Technologys budgeting units, Questica and Sherpa are industry-leading providers of cloud-based budget, performance, and transparency solutions for the public sector. Together, they have added a total of 103 new clients in 2020, a 14 % increase over 2019, and now serve customers in all 50 states and 12 provinces and territories. Questica maintained a customer retention rate above 97% and won new accounts across enterprise and mid-market government, education, and non-profit sectors, including Bucks County, PA; Metropolitan Water District of Southern California; Via Metro Transit in San Antonio, TX; Massachusetts State Appeals Court; City of Meridian, ID; City of New Orleans, LA; and Fort Worth Housing Authority, TX. Sherpa maintained a 100% retention rate while adding several enterprise clients that include the State of New Mexico; the City and County of San Francisco, CA; and the County of Ventura, CA.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) ("GTY) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter builds permitting and licensing software to streamline interactions between applicants and staff; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

