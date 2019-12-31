finanzen.net
13.08.2020 21:00

GUESS Announces Michele Morrone as the New Worldwide Face of GUESS Mens

In celebration of the Fall/Winter 2020 collection, GUESS is excited to introduce Michele Morrone as the new worldwide face of GUESS Mens. Morrone is an international actor and singer who is best known for his lead role in the successful Netflix film 365 Days, one of the most popular movies in Netflix history that is currently streaming in over 200 countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005737/en/

GUESS Announces Michele Morrone as the New Worldwide Face of GUESS Mens. (Photo: Business Wire)

GUESS Announces Michele Morrone as the New Worldwide Face of GUESS Mens. (Photo: Business Wire)

Morrone gained international recognition for his performance and soundtrack in the film, proving to be a multi-faceted superstar who has gained traction on social media rapidly, with approximately 10 million followers on Instagram alone  a stunning increase from 1.7 million followers three weeks before the campaign was shot.

Staged under the creative guidance of GUESS Chief Creative Officer Paul Marciano, the holiday advertising campaign was shot by fashion photographer Nima Benati in her first campaign with GUESS, at the breathtaking Villa Erba in Lake Como, Italy. Once the home of internationally renowned movie director Luchino Visconti, this historic villa was the perfect setting for an iconic campaign and a fundamental inspiration for Paul Marcianos love of Italian movie history.

"I had a brief meeting with Michele at my hotel in Lugano last June and we immediately had a strong connection, says Paul Marciano. "Michele is an extremely hard worker, and a very ambitious and decisive man and these are all qualities I deeply appreciate. In a matter of minutes, we knew we were going to work together and a few weeks after that very first meeting we met again in Lake Como to shoot these spectacular images.

"The moment I met Paul, I knew I found a new mentor and friend, says Michele Morrone. "We share the same values and goals. Its an incredible feeling being able to have fun on set doing what I love, while having a sense of comfort that Im now part of such an amazing family. Family and loyalty are important to me, and I want to take this brand and treat it as my own.

"This campaign marks the launch of our new GUESS mens collection, reflecting our new focus on elevated, classic, and high-quality styles which is perfectly in-line with Michele Morrones personality, says Paul Marciano.

These GUESS images will be featured in upcoming issues of top international fashion and lifestyle magazines and in GUESS retail stores.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of May 2, 2020, the Company directly operated 1,141 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Companys partners and distributors operated 540 additional retail stores worldwide. As of May 2, 2020, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About Michele Morrone

Michele Morrone is an Italian actor and singer, appearing in both Italian and Polish films and TV series. He gained international recognition and acclaim from his lead role in the hit Netflix film 365 Days. He also sings several of the songs on the films soundtrack, including the song in the trailer. Two of those songs - Hard For Me and Feel It, from his debut album, Dark Room - have charted worldwide. Morrone signed a contract with Universal Music Germany in partnership with Universal Music Poland in July 2020.

