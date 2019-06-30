finanzen.net
10.09.2019 17:00
Bewerten
(0)

GUESS Announces Release of Third Sustainability Report

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GUESS, a global lifestyle fashion brand, is proud to release its third sustainability report written in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards for sustainability, and externally assured by KPMG. The report highlights GUESSs progress since releasing its second report as well as the global brands 2021 sustainability goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005038/en/

GUESS Announces Release of Third Sustainability Report (Photo: Business Wire)

GUESS Announces Release of Third Sustainability Report (Photo: Business Wire)

The report covers the three pillars of the GUESS sustainability plan; operating with integrity, empowering people and protecting the environment. Updates to the plan emphasize GUESSs commitment to transparency and verification, protecting workers, promoting diversity and inclusion, internal guidelines for product responsibility and greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

"In the two years since GUESS published our last sustainability report, public interest and awareness has increased dramatically on a wide range of subjects from climate change to circular fashion and from human rights to transparency, diversity and inclusion, says Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer for GUESS?, Inc. "We understand that authentic, lasting change is expected, and that we must address the urgency and importance of these environmental and social concerns today.

GUESS is committed to operating with integrity and promises to practice good governance and ethics as well as transparency and verification. GUESSs operating with integrity goals for 2021 include strengthening sustainability oversight at the board level and obtaining third party assurance of non-financial data to increase stakeholder confidence in reporting. The second pillar of their sustainability plan, empowering people, showcases the brands commitments to diversity and inclusion, supply chain social responsibility as well as sustainability education and engagement. Goals in this area include expanding GUESSs Diversity Council internationally, educating 100% of product teams on sustainability and lastly, engaging 100% of North American stores in sustainability initiatives.

The final pillar, protecting the environment, highlights GUESSs commitment to product responsibility, water stewardship and reducing greenhouse gases in their operations. 2021 goals include implementing Science Based Targets, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 15%, sourcing certified sustainable materials for 20% of its global portfolio across brands, and fulfilling its pledge with Global Fashion Agendas 2020 Circular Fashion System Commitment.

Since the release of GUESSs last sustainability report in 2017, GUESS has educated over 250 students and associates on sustainability, achieved 10% energy emission reductions from their Fiscal Year 2016 baseline, and trained over 150 supplier factories in top sourcing countries. In addition, GUESS has expanded worker welfare programs, increased female representation on its Board of Directors and expanded the Eco Collection globally. This fall, nearly 10% of U.S. Womens denim purchased for the season is made with water saving technology and contains environmentally preferred materials. Notable progress towards reaching its 2020 commitment with Global Fashion Agendas Circular Fashion System includes the launch of RESOURCED, a clothing and shoe recycling program, in all U.S. stores and the introduction of GUESS Vintage, a selection of second-hand GUESS garments curated from around the globe.

For more information about GUESSs Sustainability Report, please visit sustainability.guess.com.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. GUESS?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. GUESS?, Inc. products are distributed through branded GUESS?, Inc. stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of August 3, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,162 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Companys partners and distributors operated 562 additional retail stores worldwide. As of August 3, 2019, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

Nachrichten zu Guess? Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.08.19
Guess kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
26.08.19
Ausblick: Guess? präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
09.06.19
Guess? legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
07.06.19
Guess steigert den Umsatz und kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
04.06.19
Ausblick: Guess? zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.04.19
Guess will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen und halbiert die Dividende (MyDividends)
18.03.19
Ausblick: Guess? legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
19.12.18
Modekonzern Guess muss 40 Millionen Euro Strafe zahlen (Internetworld)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Guess? News
RSS Feed
Guess? zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Guess? Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.04.2019Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
30.08.2018Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
31.05.2018Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
22.03.2018Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
26.02.2018Guess? BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
23.04.2019Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
30.08.2018Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
31.05.2018Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
22.03.2018Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
26.02.2018Guess? BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
22.12.2017Guess? NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
09.08.2017Guess? HoldStandpoint Research
01.12.2016Guess? NeutralMizuho
27.05.2016Guess? HoldMiller Tabak
26.05.2016Guess? HoldTopeka Capital Markets
08.04.2016Guess? SellMiller Tabak
24.02.2015Guess? UnderperformTelsey Advisory Group
04.12.2014Guess? UnderperformTelsey Advisory Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Guess? Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Geldanlage der Zukunft

Wie sicher sind Investitionen mithilfe künstlicher Intelligenz? Und wie rüsten Sie Ihre Geldanlage für die Zukunft? Das und mehr erfahren Sie heute Abned im Online-Seminar. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Guess? News

26.08.19Ausblick: Guess? präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
29.08.19Guess kündigt Dividende an
09.08.19Will CAO points for my course go up or down? Here’s our best guess
30.08.19Seahawks roster projection: One last guess at how the team’s 53-man roster will shake out before cutdown day
21.08.19Analysts Estimate Guess (GES) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
28.08.19Guess (GES) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
30.08.19Guess Q2 revenue smashes £550m
03.09.19WSU coach Mike Leach says Cougars were ‘sharper than I guess I expected’
09.09.19Are Investors Undervaluing Guess (GES) Right Now?
Weitere Guess? News
Werbung

Inside

Diese Woche startet die IAA  Wie ist es aus technischer Sicht um die Autobauer bestellt?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Widerstand
Ist AT&T stark unterbewertet?
Vontobel: Tauchen Sie ein in die Kryptowelt und entdecken Sie Ripple
Der ultimative ETF-Ratgeber
Börse 1x1: Wie Top-Trader mit Saisonalitäten umgehen
Continental  Strikte Kostendisziplin
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Zwei Gaps stehen im CAC 40 im Fokus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Guess?-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Guess? Peer Group News

09.09.19Number of investors dumping fossil fuel stocks rises
09.09.19Number of investors dumping fossil fuel stocks rises
09.09.19'Five EU states plan new fossil fuels subsidies'
08.09.19IFA: Fossil zeigt Smartwatches der 5. Generation und das erste Modell von Puma
07.09.19In intimate moment. Biden vows to 'end fossil fuel'
07.09.19In intimate moment with activist. Joe Biden vows to ‘end fossil fuel’
06.09.19Why Is Fossil Group (FOSL) Up 21.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
05.09.19Are Investors Undervaluing Fossil Group (FOSL) Right Now?
29.08.19Project Syndicate: Finance is slowly turning green. but fossil fuels still receive too much support
29.08.193 Reasons Why Fossil (FOSL) Looks Appealing at This Time

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Man hat den Eindruck, dass sie der Zeit hinterherhinken
Der 100-Milliarden-Dollar-Plan des Kronprinzen
Das machen Strafzinsen mit der Psyche der Sparer
Mit dem Stiftungs-Trick organisiert Altmaier das Geld für die Klimarettung

News von

Wirecard-Aktie: Schlechte Nachrichten - Alibaba setzt auf Konkurrent Adyen
Nel-Asa-Aktie vor Kaufsignal: So viel Potenzial steckt wirklich in den Kursen
Siemens-Aktie: Das gab es noch nie - der Konzern stellt historischen Rekord auf
DAX im Plus: Hoffnung auf billiges Notenbankgeld stützt Europas Börsen - Air France-KLM-Aktie stürzt ab
DAX: Bis 12.600 Punkte unproblematisch

Heute im Fokus

DAX leicht im Plus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- Cum-Ex-Skandal: Erneute Razzia bei Commerzbank -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, BMW im Fokus

Investiert Volkswagen in Tesla? VW-Großaktionär facht Spekulationen neu an. Größter Aktionär Softbank will angeblich Verschiebung des WeWork-Börsengangs. Commerzbank- und Deutsche Bank-Aktie im Fokus: Banken droht von der EZB-Sitzung großes Ungemach. PayPal baut Geschäft mit Ratenzahlungen aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:41 Uhr
DAX leicht im Plus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- Cum-Ex-Skandal: Erneute Razzia bei Commerzbank -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, BMW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:02 Uhr
Apple Event im Live Ticker -- Apple-Aktie leichter -- Neue iPhones, Apple TV+ und mehr bei Keynote von Apple erwartet
Kolumnen
16:56 Uhr
Lohnt in Zeiten von Handelskriegen die Umschichtung in europäische Akien?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
thyssenkrupp AG750000