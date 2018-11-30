finanzen.net
30.05.2019 18:26
Bewerten
(0)

GUESS?, Inc. Announces Official Partnership with Jennifer Lopezs "ITS MY PARTY Concert Tour

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

This summer GUESS is proud to announce its official multifaceted partnership with Jennifer Lopezs "Its My Party Concert tour starting June 7th at the tour kick off in Los Angeles, California at The Forum and continuing through August 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005674/en/

GUESS?, Inc. Announces Official Partnership with Jennifer Lopezs

GUESS?, Inc. Announces Official Partnership with Jennifer Lopezs "ITS MY PARTY Concert Tour (Photo: Business Wire)

In honor of this exciting partnership, GUESS will be launching an exclusive collection of concert merchandise as the official "Its My Party Tour merchandise partner. Select pieces from the capsule collection will be available at GUESS stores and at guess.com and will feature various concert t-shirts, as well as a classic GUESS denim jacket with a colorful J.Lo pop art graphic on the back. The full assortment of merchandise will be available for sale at the "Official Tour Merchandise pop-ups within the concert venues.

The global brand will promote the concert tour and limited-edition merchandise with messaging in storefront windows, in-store signage, email marketing, and a sweepstakes that allows any GUESS customer to be eligible to win concert tickets to the hottest tour of the summer and autographed tour merchandise signed by Jenny from the Block herself.

There will be multiple on-site activations and branding touchpoints within the concert arenas including highlight videos that will play for all concert goers. Jennifer Lopezs back-up dancers will wear custom designed GUESS pieces, as well as for rehearsals. Jennifer will also conduct her after-show meet and greets wearing looks from GUESS and Marciano.

GUESS x Jennifer Lopez "Its My Party Tour concert merchandise will be available at select GUESS stores in surrounding cities that correspond with the tour stops and on guess.com starting June 7th. Tickets to Jennifers tour are currently on sale at www.ticketmaster.com. Full list of tour dates below:

JENNIFER LOPEZ "ITS MY PARTY TOUR 2019 DATES:

Friday, June 7       Los Angeles, CA       The Forum
Saturday, June 8 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Monday, June 10 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
Wednesday, June 12 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Thursday, June 13 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Saturday, June 15 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Sunday, June 16 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Wednesday, June 19 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Friday, June 21 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Saturday, June 22 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena
Monday, June 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Tuesday, June 25 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Friday, June 28 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, June 29 Chicago, IL United Center
Sunday, June 30 Chicago, IL United Center
Wednesday, July 3 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
Friday, July 5 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, July 7 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Monday, July 8 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, July 10 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
Friday, July 12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Saturday, July 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, July 16 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Wednesday, July 17 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Friday, July 19 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Saturday, July 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Monday, July 22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Tuesday, July 23 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Thursday, July 25 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
Friday, July 26 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
Saturday, July 27 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
 

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of February 2, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,161 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Companys licensees and distributors operated 558 additional retail stores worldwide. As of February 2, 2019, the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning singer, actress, producer, and entertainer who has established herself in both music and film. She is a successful recording and touring artist who has sold over 75 million records and has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion. Lopez is one of the most influential female artists in history. As an artist, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and a philanthropist, Jennifer Lopez has been named to the TIME 100 list, Forbes magazines most powerful celebrity, and People Magazines first "Most Beautiful Woman in the World, in addition to receiving the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Without a doubt, Jennifer Lopez is a global icon and THE ultimate multihyphenate.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Guess? Inc.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Guess? News
RSS Feed
Guess? zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Guess? Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.04.2019Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
30.08.2018Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
31.05.2018Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
22.03.2018Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
26.02.2018Guess? BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
23.04.2019Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
30.08.2018Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
31.05.2018Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
22.03.2018Guess? Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
26.02.2018Guess? BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
22.12.2017Guess? NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
09.08.2017Guess? HoldStandpoint Research
01.12.2016Guess? NeutralMizuho
27.05.2016Guess? HoldMiller Tabak
26.05.2016Guess? HoldTopeka Capital Markets
08.04.2016Guess? SellMiller Tabak
24.02.2015Guess? UnderperformTelsey Advisory Group
04.12.2014Guess? UnderperformTelsey Advisory Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Guess? Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Guess? News

02.05.19Analysis: A post-draft guess at what the Seahawks’ 53-man roster could look like
06.05.19Women choose more precise words than men when applying for grant funding. but guess who’s more successful?
18.05.19You'll Never Guess Who's Betting Against Canadian Cannabis Stocks
18.05.19You'll Never Guess Who's Betting Against Canadian Cannabis Stocks
22.05.19Analysts Estimate Guess (GES) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
Weitere Guess? News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital kurz & kompakt
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones fiel deutlich
Rocket Internet  noch kein Befreiungsschlag
DZ BANK - Mastercard: Wachstum vorprogrammiert
Davon könnte der Euro Dollar (EURUSD) profitieren
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: US-SPECIAL-WEBINAR MIT OLIVER BARON
HSBC: Fiat Chrysler und Renault  mächtige Autoallianz
Vontobel: Rohöl - Berg- und Talfahrt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Guess?-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Guess? Peer Group News

29.05.19Devon Energy Leaves Canada Sells All Oil Assets
29.05.19Devon Energy Leaves Canada. Sells All Oil Assets
28.05.19Ryan criticises Government for issuing two new fossil fuel exploration licences
22.05.19UPDATE 1-British lawmakers demand their pension fund divests fossil fuels
22.05.19British lawmakers demand their pension fund divests fossil fuels
20.05.19In coal we trust: Australian voters back PM Morrison's faith in fossil fuel
19.05.19In coal we trust: Australia's voters back PM Morrison's faith in fossil fuel
12.05.19Global Fossil Fuel Subsidies Hit $5.2 Trillion
11.05.19Fossil präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse
10.05.19Why Fossil Group Stock Jumped Thursday

News von

Scholz neue Steuerpläne versetzen Investoren in Angst
Berlusconis Mediaset steigt bei ProSiebenSat.1 ein
Warum dieses Urteil den Wohnungsmarkt in den Städten verändern könnte
Drücken Sie im Urlaub bloß nicht die Euro-Taste!
Das 4042-Euro-Urteil macht Deutschlands Mietern neue Hoffnung

News von

Wasserstoff-Aktie Nel Asa steigt immer schneller: Was Anleger wissen sollten
Gold- und Silberminen-Aktien: Was die Incrementum-Experten für Edelmetall-Papiere erwarten
DAX am Vatertag auf Erholungskurs - Springer-Aktie hebt ab
DAX: Richtungswechsel oder Pause?
DAX rutscht ab, Goldpreis steigt - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street stabil -- DAX fester -- Investor KKR verhandelt über Einstieg bei Axel Springer -- Aldi eröffnet erste Filialen in China -- Beiersdorf im Fokus

Studie: Klimawandel ist größtes Risiko für Unternehmenswachstum. Tesla-Chef: Müssen für Rekord-Absatz in Q2 noch viel nachholen. Arzneimittel-Importeur Abacus Medicine verschiebt erneut Börsengang. Israel steht vor Neuwahlen im September. Ölpreise legen etwas zu. Deutschland muss keine Engpässe bei Seltenen Erden befürchten. Massiver Widerstand in Union gegen Regierungspläne zum Kohleausstieg. Sozialverbände und Gewerkschaften fordern CO2-Steuer.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 21 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die traditionellen Volksparteien haben bei den EU-Wahlen schwach abgeschnitten. Erwarten sie nun einen veränderten politischen Kurs Europas?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:31 Uhr
Wall Street stabil -- DAX fester -- Investor KKR verhandelt über Einstieg bei Axel Springer -- Aldi eröffnet erste Filialen in China -- Beiersdorf im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:40 Uhr
Einfach europaweit in Immobilien investieren - mit nur einem Fonds
Aktie im Fokus
18:40 Uhr
Beiersdorf-Aktien steigen auf Rekordhoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Scout24 AGA12DM8