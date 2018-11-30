This summer GUESS is proud to announce its official multifaceted partnership with Jennifer Lopezs "Its My Party Concert tour starting June 7th at the tour kick off in Los Angeles, California at The Forum and continuing through August 2019.

In honor of this exciting partnership, GUESS will be launching an exclusive collection of concert merchandise as the official "Its My Party Tour merchandise partner. Select pieces from the capsule collection will be available at GUESS stores and at guess.com and will feature various concert t-shirts, as well as a classic GUESS denim jacket with a colorful J.Lo pop art graphic on the back. The full assortment of merchandise will be available for sale at the "Official Tour Merchandise pop-ups within the concert venues.

The global brand will promote the concert tour and limited-edition merchandise with messaging in storefront windows, in-store signage, email marketing, and a sweepstakes that allows any GUESS customer to be eligible to win concert tickets to the hottest tour of the summer and autographed tour merchandise signed by Jenny from the Block herself.

There will be multiple on-site activations and branding touchpoints within the concert arenas including highlight videos that will play for all concert goers. Jennifer Lopezs back-up dancers will wear custom designed GUESS pieces, as well as for rehearsals. Jennifer will also conduct her after-show meet and greets wearing looks from GUESS and Marciano.

GUESS x Jennifer Lopez "Its My Party Tour concert merchandise will be available at select GUESS stores in surrounding cities that correspond with the tour stops and on guess.com starting June 7th. Tickets to Jennifers tour are currently on sale at www.ticketmaster.com. Full list of tour dates below:

JENNIFER LOPEZ "ITS MY PARTY TOUR 2019 DATES:

Friday, June 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Saturday, June 8 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Monday, June 10 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena Wednesday, June 12 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Thursday, June 13 San Jose, CA SAP Center Saturday, June 15 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Sunday, June 16 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena Wednesday, June 19 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Friday, June 21 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Saturday, June 22 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena Monday, June 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Tuesday, June 25 Houston, TX Toyota Center Friday, June 28 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Saturday, June 29 Chicago, IL United Center Sunday, June 30 Chicago, IL United Center Wednesday, July 3 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest Friday, July 5 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Sunday, July 7 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Monday, July 8 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Wednesday, July 10 Montreal, QC Centre Bell Friday, July 12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Saturday, July 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Tuesday, July 16 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Wednesday, July 17 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Friday, July 19 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Saturday, July 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Monday, July 22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Tuesday, July 23 Orlando, FL Amway Center Thursday, July 25 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Friday, July 26 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Saturday, July 27 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of February 2, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,161 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Companys licensees and distributors operated 558 additional retail stores worldwide. As of February 2, 2019, the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning singer, actress, producer, and entertainer who has established herself in both music and film. She is a successful recording and touring artist who has sold over 75 million records and has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion. Lopez is one of the most influential female artists in history. As an artist, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and a philanthropist, Jennifer Lopez has been named to the TIME 100 list, Forbes magazines most powerful celebrity, and People Magazines first "Most Beautiful Woman in the World, in addition to receiving the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Without a doubt, Jennifer Lopez is a global icon and THE ultimate multihyphenate.

