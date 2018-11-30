This summer GUESS is proud to announce its official multifaceted
partnership with Jennifer Lopezs "Its My Party Concert tour starting
June 7th at the tour kick off in Los Angeles, California at
The Forum and continuing through August 2019.
In honor of this exciting partnership, GUESS will be launching an
exclusive collection of concert merchandise as the official "Its My
Party Tour merchandise partner. Select pieces from the capsule
collection will be available at GUESS stores and at guess.com and will
feature various concert t-shirts, as well as a classic GUESS denim
jacket with a colorful J.Lo pop art graphic on the back. The full
assortment of merchandise will be available for sale at the "Official
Tour Merchandise pop-ups within the concert venues.
The global brand will promote the concert tour and limited-edition
merchandise with messaging in storefront windows, in-store signage,
email marketing, and a sweepstakes that allows any GUESS customer to be
eligible to win concert tickets to the hottest tour of the summer and
autographed tour merchandise signed by Jenny from the Block herself.
There will be multiple on-site activations and branding touchpoints
within the concert arenas including highlight videos that will play for
all concert goers. Jennifer Lopezs back-up dancers will wear custom
designed GUESS pieces, as well as for rehearsals. Jennifer will also
conduct her after-show meet and greets wearing looks from GUESS and
Marciano.
GUESS x Jennifer Lopez "Its My Party Tour concert merchandise will be
available at select GUESS stores in surrounding cities that correspond
with the tour stops and on guess.com starting June 7th.
Tickets to Jennifers tour are currently on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.
Full list of tour dates below:
JENNIFER LOPEZ "ITS MY PARTY TOUR 2019 DATES:
Friday, June 7
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
Saturday, June 8
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
Monday, June 10
San Diego, CA
Pechanga Arena
Wednesday, June 12
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Thursday, June 13
San Jose, CA
SAP Center
Saturday, June 15
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
Sunday, June 16
Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Wednesday, June 19
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
Friday, June 21
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
Saturday, June 22
Edinburg, TX
Bert Ogden Arena
Monday, June 24
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Tuesday, June 25
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Friday, June 28
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, June 29
Chicago, IL
United Center
Sunday, June 30
Chicago, IL
United Center
Wednesday, July 3
Milwaukee, WI
Summerfest
Friday, July 5
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, July 7
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
Monday, July 8
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, July 10
Montreal, QC
Centre Bell
Friday, July 12
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
Saturday, July 13
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, July 16
Mansfield, MA
Xfinity Center
Wednesday, July 17
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
Friday, July 19
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
Saturday, July 20
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Monday, July 22
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
Tuesday, July 23
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
Thursday, July 25
Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena
Friday, July 26
Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena
Saturday, July 27
Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena
About GUESS?, Inc.
Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since
successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs,
markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary
apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer
products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores
as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As
of February 2, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,161 retail stores
in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Companys licensees and
distributors operated 558 additional retail stores worldwide. As of
February 2, 2019, the Company and its licensees and distributors
operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information
about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.
About Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning singer, actress, producer, and
entertainer who has established herself in both music and film. She is a
successful recording and touring artist who has sold over 75 million
records and has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3
billion. Lopez is one of the most influential female artists in history.
As an artist, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and a philanthropist, Jennifer
Lopez has been named to the TIME 100 list, Forbes magazines most
powerful celebrity, and People Magazines first "Most Beautiful Woman in
the World, in addition to receiving the MTV Michael Jackson Video
Vanguard Award. Without a doubt, Jennifer Lopez is a global icon and THE
ultimate multihyphenate.
