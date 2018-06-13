finanzen.net
06.04.2019 02:20
GUESS?, Inc. Launches Vintage Program at Fred Segal Sunset with Circular Fashion in Mind

For the first time in its brand history, GUESS?, Inc. is introducing the #GUESSVintage program with over 150 authenticated pieces to be sold exclusively at LA based retailer Fred Segal on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. With the successful launch of GUESS Jeans USA, Nicolai Marciano has teamed up with Sean Wotherspoon on a program to buy back vintage GUESS items in order to create a special offering for the nostalgia loving customer. This is the newest effort from GUESS, pulling from its rich heritage while keeping circular fashion and sustainability in mind.

The mens and womens collection of GUESS vintage ranges from jeans, denim jackets, leather jackets, t-shirts, sweatshirts and more sourced from around the globe. The pieces were curated by Sean Wotherspoon, of Round Two Store notoriety, specifically for Fred Segal Sunset. "With the explosion of vintage culture over the past decade, Sean and I wanted to join our community in the celebration of GUESS archival pieces that have stood the test of time, said Marciano.

GUESS is committed to promoting circular fashion - the idea that clothing should last and be continuously reused and recycled. Extending the life of a garment by just nine months alone helps to reduce overall environmental impact by 20-30%2. The GUESS Vintage denim customer will help to save nearly 500 gallons1 of water  the amount of water used to make a pair of denim jeans. For context, this is equivalent to a days worth of drinking water for 1,000 people. GUESS is also a signatory to the 2020 Circular Fashion System Commitment, a global industry movement organized by the Global Fashion Agenda, to initiate action on circularity in fashion.

Kicking off a 3-part event series at Fred Segal Sunset on April 10th, consumers will be able to shop and participate in a customization experience using dead-stock vintage t-shirt blanks from the 80s and 90s GUESS archives. Customers will be able to screen-print GUESS archival graphics on the blanks to create their own vintage pieces. The second event is set to take place on April 17th and the final event on April 22nd in celebration of Earth Day.

The #GUESSVintage assortment will be available at Fred Segal Sunset from April 10th through April 29th in store.

Find more information on the GUESS Vintage program at www.GUESSjeans.com or @guessjeans

Learn more about the GUESS commitment to circular fashion at www.guess.com/sustainability

1 GUESS FY16-17 Sustainability Report; p.60 https://sustainability.guess.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/GUESS-FY16-17-Sustainability-Report.pdf

2 Global Fashion Agenda Garment Resale Toolkit, p.3 https://www.globalfashionagenda.com/commitment/#publications

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of February 2, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,161 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Companys licensees and distributors operated 558 additional retail stores worldwide. As of February 2, 2019, the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

