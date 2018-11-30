Guess?, Inc. Reaffirms Outlook for First Quarter of Fiscal 2020

On March 20, 2019, Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) (the "Company) reported
preliminary financial results for the three months and twelve months
ended February 2, 2019, including the Companys outlook for the first
quarter of Fiscal 2020. Based on current quarter-to-date trends, where
the Company has identified relative strengths in Europe and the Americas
offset by softness in Asia, compared to its initial outlook, the Company
is reaffirming its total Company outlook for the Fiscal 2020 first
quarter ending May 4, 2019.
The Companys actual results may differ materially from these estimates
due to the time remaining in the quarter, completion of its financial
closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may
arise between now and the time the financial results for the Companys
first quarter are finalized.
The Company will update its Fiscal 2020 Full Year guidance including the
impact from the Companys proposed convertible debt offering and related
transactions when it reports its Fiscal 2020 first quarter results for
the period ending May 4, 2019.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements related
to the Company within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical
facts, including all statements regarding the outlook for the Fiscal
2020 first quarter ending May 4, 2019 are forward-looking statements.
These statements are based on managements current estimates,
assumptions, expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and
changes in circumstances. These forward-looking statements are estimates
reflecting the judgment of the Companys senior management, and actual
results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements herein.
The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this
press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update
information contained in this press release, except as may be required
by law. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. For
further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with
the Companys businesses, please refer to the section entitled "Risk
Factors in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC)
filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the year ended February 2, 2019, a copy of which is on file with the
SEC and available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
About Guess?, Inc.
Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle
collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear
and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed
through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty
stores around the world. As of February 2, 2019, the Company directly
operated 1,161 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The
Companys licensees and distributors operated 558 additional retail
stores worldwide. As of February 2, 2019, the Company and its licensees
and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide.
