04.10.2018
GUESS Jeans U.S.A Division Launches Fall 18 Collection

This Fall 2018, GUESS Jeans U.S.A. digs deep into the archives and loads up on woodland inspired pieces and original 90s graphics for a collection that launches in-store October 12th, 2018 at JUICE LA for a week-long pop-up experience and online at GUESSJEANS.com on October 15th, 2018. The campaign, shot by Rays Corrupted Mind and styled by Aleali May, features Cactus Jack break-out rapper, Sheck Wes, as the lead in the campaign.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005687/en/

GUESS Jeans U.S.A. Division - Fall 2018 Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

GUESS Jeans U.S.A. Division - Fall 2018 Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

The collection features silhouettes referenced from the early 90s that have been updated with rustic corduroy, moleskin and canvas materials and features original GUESS scouting locations such as Utah and Colorado in mind.

A prequel to the main launch was introduced through the unique capsule designed by DRx LOVE which includes one-of-a-kind pieces remixed with textiles from GUESS Jeans U.S.A. Fall 2018 collection. LA based luxury boutique, Maxfield, exclusively launched the capsule on September 25th, 2018 to celebrate 10 years of joining forces under the project DRx LOVE with DRx Romanelli and Tetsuzo Okubo, founder of A Love Movement.

Nicolai Marciano, Director of Brand Partnerships for GUESS Jeans U.S.A., a division of GUESS?, Inc. which was co-founded by Paul and Maurice Marciano in 1981, spearheaded the regeneration of these GUESS Jeans U.S.A. capsules. Nicolai Marciano said, "Going through the archives to get inspiration for Fall was nostalgic for me. The graphics referenced Deer Valley and Aspen and I could immediately make the connection from the family trips in the 90s to the themes of the artwork. This became the centerpiece of the creative direction for Fall 18. The Fall 18 collection and DRx LOVE collaboration brings new energy and life to traditional pieces from the GUESS archives.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of August 4, 2018, the Company directly operated 1,061 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Companys licensees and distributors operated 601 additional retail stores worldwide. As of August 4, 2018, the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

