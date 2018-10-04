GUESS Jeans U.S.A Division Launches Fall 18 Collection

This Fall 2018, GUESS Jeans U.S.A. digs deep into the archives and loads
up on woodland inspired pieces and original 90s graphics for a
collection that launches in-store October 12th, 2018 at JUICE
LA for a week-long pop-up experience and online at GUESSJEANS.com on
October 15th, 2018. The campaign, shot by Rays Corrupted Mind
and styled by Aleali May, features Cactus Jack break-out rapper, Sheck
Wes, as the lead in the campaign.
The collection features silhouettes referenced from the early 90s that
have been updated with rustic corduroy, moleskin and canvas materials
and features original GUESS scouting locations such as Utah and Colorado
in mind.
A prequel to the main launch was introduced through the unique capsule
designed by DRx LOVE which includes one-of-a-kind pieces remixed with
textiles from GUESS Jeans U.S.A. Fall 2018 collection. LA based luxury
boutique, Maxfield, exclusively launched the capsule on September 25th,
2018 to celebrate 10 years of joining forces under the project DRx LOVE
with DRx Romanelli and Tetsuzo Okubo, founder of A Love Movement.
Nicolai Marciano, Director of Brand Partnerships for GUESS Jeans U.S.A.,
a division of GUESS?, Inc. which was co-founded by Paul and Maurice
Marciano in 1981, spearheaded the regeneration of these GUESS Jeans
U.S.A. capsules. Nicolai Marciano said, "Going through the archives to
get inspiration for Fall was nostalgic for me. The graphics referenced
Deer Valley and Aspen and I could immediately make the connection from
the family trips in the 90s to the themes of the artwork. This became
the centerpiece of the creative direction for Fall 18. The Fall 18
collection and DRx LOVE collaboration brings new energy and life to
traditional pieces from the GUESS archives.
About GUESS?, Inc.
Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since
successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs,
markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary
apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer
products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores
as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As
of August 4, 2018, the Company directly operated 1,061 retail stores in
the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Companys licensees and distributors
operated 601 additional retail stores worldwide. As of August 4, 2018,
the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately
100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please
visit www.guess.com.
