26.08.2019 16:46
GUESS Jeans U.S.A. Kicked-off GUESS Sport August 24  25, 2019

On Saturday, August 24th and Sunday, August 25th, VIPs, social influencers and sports enthusiasts came together at LOT 5 for the launch of GUESS SPORT, a capsule collection celebrating archival moments rooted in the culture of sports.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005437/en/

GUESS JEANS U.S.A., a division of GUESS?, Inc. and spearheaded by Brand Partnerships Director, Nicolai Marciano, presented day one of the two-day pop-up experience in LOT 5 at the GUESS?, Inc. HQ in Downtown L.A.

The GUESS SPORT collection remasters popular graphics and pieces from GUESS archives with an emphasis on cut and sew. Mens and Womens pieces ranging from classic sweatshirts and sweatpants to t-shirts, workout tights and more in vivid hues of purple, forest green, as well as heather grey. The GUESS SPORT capsule collection prices range from $40 - $110 and includes an assortment of t-shirts, bodysuits, crew neck sweatshirts, biker shorts, sweatpants, crop tops, undergarments accessorized with slides, socks, side bags, totes and duffles.

Additionally, GUESS SPORT tapped LA-based streetwear brands Babylon, ROKIT, Pleasures, Guillermo Andrade of 424, Cali Thornhill Dewitt, DRx, Medicom Toy and Fontaine Cards to reimagine vintage GUESS iconography with a quality-first approach and attention to detail.

The GUESS Sport capsule collections will begin launching on guessjeans.com starting with GUESS Sport on Monday, August 26th, followed by ROKIT for GUESS Sport launching Tuesday, August 27th, Babylon for GUESS Sport launching Wednesday, August 28th, Cali Thornhill Dewitt launching Thursday, August 29th, Pleasures for GUESS Sport launching Friday, August 30th and Guillermo Andrade for GUESS Sport launching Saturday, August 31st.

The GUESS Sport festival presented by Buchanans was open to the public, offering consumers not only a buzzy marketplace to shop the collaborations, but also exciting exhibitions including a programmed soccer field and basketball court, a carnival area, skate park, car show, a sporting goods store where attendees can shop the collaborations as well as a stage with special performances by local artists. Each sporting ground showcased professionals and amateurs alike performing and competing in various contests such as slam dunk and three-point competitions, awarding trophies to winners.

The unique, outdoor activation was complete with LAs most coveted food vendors, 40Love Afters Ice Cream, Amazebowls, Ground House Burger, Happy Ice, Harun food truck, Kogi and Wally's. Custom Buchanans cocktails were created to highlight the festivals sporting theme for the weekend.

YG was the headliner of Saturdays performances, while Shoreline Mafia headlined for Sundays performances, adding to the non-stop entertainment and sporting events, celebrating the renewed energy of Downtown L.A., where parent company GUESS?, Inc. launched the Los Angeles denim industry almost 40 years ago.

Notable guests included: Nicolai Marciano, YG, Shoreline Mafia, James Fauntleroy, Cozy Boyz, professional skateboarder, Dashawn Jordan, Guillermo Andrade, Barbie Blank, Cherie Noel, Kara Del Toro, Zack Bia, Brittney Elena and Renee Herbert.

About GUESS Jeans U.S.A.

GUESS, the globally recognized brand, is proud to introduce GUESS Jeans U.S.A., a division of mens and womens clothing influenced from past collections and inspired by art, music, fashion and culture. Designed in Los Angeles and drawn out of the rich archives from the 80s and 90s, GUESS Jeans U.S.A. takes a quality first approach by globally sourcing and manufacturing the best fabrics and styles. Carefully curated each season, GUESS Jeans U.S.A. is a platform form artists that will offer essential silhouettes and exclusive pieces reintroduced and reinterpreted by industry cultural leaders such as A$AP Rocky, Darren Romanelli (DRx), Cali Thornhill Dewitt, Places+Faces and Sean Wotherspoon.

About Buchanans

BUCHANANS Blended Scotch Whisky is the ultimate choice for those who are working hard to follow their dreams and who enjoy sharing their success with others. BUCHANANS is a proud champion of Hispanic culture and believes Es Nuestro Momento to celebrate the new generation of leaders and their contributions to American culture. The BUCHANANS brand has more than 130 years of authentic heritage, and every bottle represents James Buchanans commitment to creating the finest blended Scotch Whiskies. The BUCHANANS Portfolio features five award-winning marques, including: BUCHANANS 12-Year-Old DeLuxe, BUCHANANS Master, BUCHANANS Select 15-Year-Old, BUCHANANS 18-Year-Old Special Reserve and BUCHANANS Red Seal. All of these marques have been recognized in the most prestigious international spirits competitions. For more information, visit www.BuchanansWhisky.com or connect with us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/BuchanansUS, Instagram: www.instagram.com/BuchanansWhisky, and Twitter: www.twitter.com/BuchanansUSA.

