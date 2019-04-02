Guided Therapeutics Receives $2.5 Million Purchase Order from Chinese Partner Shandong Medical Device Technology Company

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (Pink Sheets: GTHP), the maker of a rapid and
painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology,
announced that it had received a purchase order in the amount of
$2,538,070 from its Chinese co-manufacturing partner and distributor for
China, Shandong Yaohuo Medical Device Technology Company, Ltd. Shandong
has previously paid Guided Therapeutics nearly $1 million in license
payments and invested upwards to another $1 million in infrastructure in
China for the roll out of LuViva either later this year or early next
year. The purchase order includes parts for final assembly of LuViva
along with single use disposables that are consumed with each LuViva
test. Approximately 25% of the purchase order will be paid upon
Shandongs filing with the Chinese FDA with the remainder due once
Chinese FDA approval is obtained, which is expected within about one
year. Shandong has estimated that it will assemble and distribute 200
LuViva devices in China over the next 12 to 18 months. The Chinese FDA
has determined that LuViva is a Class 2 medical device, a designation
that allows Shandong to apply through its provisional Chinese FDA office
as opposed to Class 3 Devices that must apply through the national
office in Beijing. As such, the Class 2 designation is expected to
result in a faster approval than a Class 3 designation.
"We are gratified that the plan to launch LuViva in China with Shandong
is progressing according to schedule, said Gene Cartwright, CEO of
Guided Therapeutics. "The purchase order we received, along with the
potential size of the Chinese market for us, provides potential for a
record year in LuViva revenues.
According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer is ranked as
one of the most frequent cancers in women in the world and in China it
is the second most common cancer among women. China has a population of
approximately 560 million women above 15 years of age, who are at risk
of developing cervical cancer. Current estimates indicate approximately
100,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year and 30,000
deaths occur annually due to cervical cancer in China.
About Guided Therapeutics
Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (Pink Sheets: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid
and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic
technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the
cellular level. The Companys first product is the LuViva® Advanced
Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease
instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial
with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to
detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional
modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.
The Guided Therapeutics LuViva® Advanced
Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law
to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and "Early
detection, better outcomes" are registered trademarks owned by Guided
Therapeutics, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: A number of the matters and
subject areas discussed in this news release that are not historical or
current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments.
The discussion of such matters and subject areas is qualified by the
inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations
generally and also may materially differ from Guided Therapeutics
actual future experience involving any of or more of such matters and
subject areas. Such risks and uncertainties include those related to the
early stage of commercialization of products, the uncertainty of market
acceptance of products, the uncertainty of development or effectiveness
of distribution channels, the intense competition in the medical device
industry, the sufficiency of capital raised in prior financings and the
ability to realize their expected benefits, the uncertainty of future
capital to develop products or continue as a going concern, the
uncertainty of regulatory approval of products, and the dependence on
licensed intellectual property, as well as those that are more fully
described from time to time under the heading "Risk Factors in Guided
Therapeutics reports filed with the SEC, including Guided Therapeutics
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017
and subsequent filings.
