finanzen.net
02.04.2019 15:00
Bewerten
(0)

Guided Therapeutics Receives $2.5 Million Purchase Order from Chinese Partner Shandong Medical Device Technology Company

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (Pink Sheets: GTHP), the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology, announced that it had received a purchase order in the amount of $2,538,070 from its Chinese co-manufacturing partner and distributor for China, Shandong Yaohuo Medical Device Technology Company, Ltd. Shandong has previously paid Guided Therapeutics nearly $1 million in license payments and invested upwards to another $1 million in infrastructure in China for the roll out of LuViva either later this year or early next year. The purchase order includes parts for final assembly of LuViva along with single use disposables that are consumed with each LuViva test. Approximately 25% of the purchase order will be paid upon Shandongs filing with the Chinese FDA with the remainder due once Chinese FDA approval is obtained, which is expected within about one year. Shandong has estimated that it will assemble and distribute 200 LuViva devices in China over the next 12 to 18 months. The Chinese FDA has determined that LuViva is a Class 2 medical device, a designation that allows Shandong to apply through its provisional Chinese FDA office as opposed to Class 3 Devices that must apply through the national office in Beijing. As such, the Class 2 designation is expected to result in a faster approval than a Class 3 designation.

"We are gratified that the plan to launch LuViva in China with Shandong is progressing according to schedule, said Gene Cartwright, CEO of Guided Therapeutics. "The purchase order we received, along with the potential size of the Chinese market for us, provides potential for a record year in LuViva revenues.

According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer is ranked as one of the most frequent cancers in women in the world and in China it is the second most common cancer among women. China has a population of approximately 560 million women above 15 years of age, who are at risk of developing cervical cancer. Current estimates indicate approximately 100,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year and 30,000 deaths occur annually due to cervical cancer in China.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (Pink Sheets: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular level. The Companys first product is the LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

The Guided Therapeutics LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and "Early detection, better outcomes" are registered trademarks owned by Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: A number of the matters and subject areas discussed in this news release that are not historical or current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments. The discussion of such matters and subject areas is qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from Guided Therapeutics actual future experience involving any of or more of such matters and subject areas. Such risks and uncertainties include those related to the early stage of commercialization of products, the uncertainty of market acceptance of products, the uncertainty of development or effectiveness of distribution channels, the intense competition in the medical device industry, the sufficiency of capital raised in prior financings and the ability to realize their expected benefits, the uncertainty of future capital to develop products or continue as a going concern, the uncertainty of regulatory approval of products, and the dependence on licensed intellectual property, as well as those that are more fully described from time to time under the heading "Risk Factors in Guided Therapeutics reports filed with the SEC, including Guided Therapeutics Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent filings.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Guided Therapeutics Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Guided Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
Guided Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Guided Therapeutics Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Guided Therapeutics News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Guided Therapeutics News
Anzeige

Inside

Diesen technischen Marathonläufer sollten Sie kennen!
Bitcoin Kurs startet nach oben und keiner weiss warum
UBS: S&P 500  Mit neuem Schwung in die Woche
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Fixkupon Express Anleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Neues Jahreshoch im Dow Jones
HSBC: Infineon mit Gewinnwarnung  Kurseinbruch schnell wieder aufgeholt
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Das Drama geht in die nächste Runde
ING Markets: DAX - Rücklauf zum Gap?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Guided Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Guided Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit dieser Idee können die Deutschen früher in Rente gehen
Damit abbiegende Lkw nicht zur Todesfalle werden
Das steckt wirklich hinter den hohen Strompreisen
Diese drei Szenarien wären schlecht
Vor der Scheidung müssen Sie noch eine Sache erledigen

News von

Diese fünf Aktien aus Europa empfehlen die Goldman Sachs-Analysten jetzt zum Kauf
Goldpreis: Massive Kaufwelle unter Terminmarktprofis
Exklusive Prognosen für 2020: Bei diesen deutschen Werten sprudeln die Gewinne
DAX-Anleger decken sich mit Aktien ein - Easyjet-Aktie unter Druck
Hornbach Baumarkt-Aktie: Papiere zu Ausverkaufspreisen

News von

"DDR auf Doping": Wie China deutsche Top-Manager ausspioniert
"Das Ende des Besitzes": In 10 Jahren wird niemand mehr Autos oder iPhones kaufen, sagt der Chef eines Milliardenunternehmens
Tempobremse made in Brüssel: Warum die EU-Pläne für Neuwagen ungeahnte Folgen haben könnten
Kritik am Wehretat: Sicherheitsexperten fordern Ende der deutschen Discounter-Mentalität
Personalflucht bei Tesla: Eine Liste zeigt, dass zahlreiche Manager seit 2018 das Handtuch geworfen haben

Heute im Fokus

Dow stabil erwartet -- DAX im Plus -- Unterhaus: Harten Brexit per Gesetz verhindern -- WTO senkt Prognose für Welthandel -- Kurssprung beim Bitcoin -- ProSiebenSat.1, LANXESS, MorphoSys im Fokus

Walgreens verfehlt Erwartungen und kappt Prognose. Facebook fördert Abo-Modelle bei deutschen Verlagen. Gericht gibt Swatch im Streit mit Apple Recht. Moody's erhöht Ausblick für AstraZeneca auf stabil. Apple lässt nach Umsatzsteuer-Reform in China die Preise purzeln. Microsoft und BMW kündigen offene Fertigungs-Plattform an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q1 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im März 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Vorstandschef der Deutsche Wohnen AG hat sich gegen Enteignungen privater Wohnungsunternehmen in Berlin ausgesprochen. Was halten Sie von dieser Bürgerinitiative?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:03 Uhr
Dow stabil erwartet -- DAX im Plus -- Unterhaus: Harten Brexit per Gesetz verhindern -- WTO senkt Prognose für Welthandel -- Kurssprung beim Bitcoin -- ProSiebenSat.1, LANXESS, MorphoSys im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:08 Uhr
ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie weit im Plus: Analyst sieht Bodenbildung
Aktie im Fokus
15:03 Uhr
Aktie von Börsenneuling Lyft rauscht unter IPO-Preis - Analysten verpassen Anlegern kalte Dusche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
Nordex AGA0D655
SteinhoffA14XB9
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403