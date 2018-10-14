Guidewire Marketplace Expands to Benefit Global Community of Property and Casualty Insurers

GUIDEWIRE CONNECTIONS 2018-- Guidewire Software, Inc.
(NYSE:GWRE), the provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty
(P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced the growth of the Guidewire
PartnerConnect Solution partner program and the Guidewire Marketplace,
a source for customers to download a wide variety of Ready for
Guidewire validated integrations, developed by Guidewire
PartnerConnect Solution partners, to complement and extend Guidewire
InsurancePlatform products. Currently, the Guidewire Marketplace offers
more than 90 Ready for Guidewire validated accelerators, including 29
that have been added over our last fiscal year, an increase of more than
fifty percent since August 2017.
"The momentum growing our partner ecosystem, including the Marketplace,
demonstrates our commitment to helping our customers embrace innovation
and achieve TCO reduction, said Neil Betteridge, vice president,
Strategy, Guidewire Software. "Our Ready for Guidewire program is
a key differentiator for us, and we are proud to have so many strong
solution partnerships backed by substantive solution integrations.
Other solution partner and Guidewire Marketplace highlights over
Guidewires FY18 include:
-
Flourishing customer adoption with more than 1,600 downloads from
Guidewire Marketplace
-
11 new solution partners, including insurtechs, added to the program
-
Growth of international coverage with new published accelerators from
FRISS, Clairus Group, Hubio, Polonious, Symbility Solutions, and
WeGoLook
-
Accelerating average cadence, with another validated solution
integration published every 9 business days
"We thank our solution partners for their contributions and dedication
to providing products, data and technologies that complement Guidewire
InsurancePlatform, said Becky Mattick, senior director, Solution
Alliances, Guidewire Software. "Our worldwide partner community is
instrumental to the success of our mutual customers in the Property and
Casualty insurance industry by delivering Guidewire Software
implementations, value-added solutions and technology offerings, and
guidance on industry best practices.
About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire
Guidewire
PartnerConnect is a global network of select partner companies that
provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and
complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Ready for Guidewire
accelerators developed by PartnerConnect
Solution members have been rigorously reviewed by Guidewire, adhere
to Guidewire software design principles, and meet established criteria.
The accelerators are published in the Guidewire Marketplace and are
available for download by Guidewire customers at no charge.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty
(P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating
change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to
enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We
are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For
more information, please visit www.guidewire.com
and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
