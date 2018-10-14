finanzen.net
Guidewire Marketplace Expands to Benefit Global Community of Property and Casualty Insurers

GUIDEWIRE CONNECTIONS 2018-- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), the provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced the growth of the Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner program and the Guidewire Marketplace, a source for customers to download a wide variety of Ready for Guidewire validated integrations, developed by Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners, to complement and extend Guidewire InsurancePlatform products. Currently, the Guidewire Marketplace offers more than 90 Ready for Guidewire validated accelerators, including 29 that have been added over our last fiscal year, an increase of more than fifty percent since August 2017.

"The momentum growing our partner ecosystem, including the Marketplace, demonstrates our commitment to helping our customers embrace innovation and achieve TCO reduction, said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. "Our Ready for Guidewire program is a key differentiator for us, and we are proud to have so many strong solution partnerships backed by substantive solution integrations.

Other solution partner and Guidewire Marketplace highlights over Guidewires FY18 include:

  • Flourishing customer adoption with more than 1,600 downloads from Guidewire Marketplace
  • 11 new solution partners, including insurtechs, added to the program
  • Growth of international coverage with new published accelerators from FRISS, Clairus Group, Hubio, Polonious, Symbility Solutions, and WeGoLook
  • Accelerating average cadence, with another validated solution integration published every 9 business days

"We thank our solution partners for their contributions and dedication to providing products, data and technologies that complement Guidewire InsurancePlatform, said Becky Mattick, senior director, Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. "Our worldwide partner community is instrumental to the success of our mutual customers in the Property and Casualty insurance industry by delivering Guidewire Software implementations, value-added solutions and technology offerings, and guidance on industry best practices.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect is a global network of select partner companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Ready for Guidewire accelerators developed by PartnerConnect Solution members have been rigorously reviewed by Guidewire, adhere to Guidewire software design principles, and meet established criteria. The accelerators are published in the Guidewire Marketplace and are available for download by Guidewire customers at no charge.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewires trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

