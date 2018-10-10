Guidewire Software Announces Polonious as New Solution Alliance Partner

Polonious, provider of a case management system used by insurance
investigation teams worldwide, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:
GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C)
insurers rely upon, today announced that Polonious has joined Guidewire
PartnerConnect as a Solution Partner. The companies also
announced that Polonious new Ready for Guidewire validated
integration is now available to customers in the Guidewire Marketplace.
Polonious is providing a Ready for Guidewire accelerator that
shares information between Guidewire ClaimCenter and the Polonious Case
Management System (PCMS), which is used by insurance special
investigation units (SIUs), vendors, and other operations and support
personnel for case tracking, automation, and reporting. By leveraging
this shared information and transparency, SIU teams improve their
efficiency and effectiveness, remove administrative barriers through
automation, and get more casework accomplished in a shorter timeframe.
Because best practices and procedural requirements are built into the
configuration, brand protection and customer service imperatives are
maximized during fraud-fighting efforts.
"Polonious is dedicated to helping insurers with their fraud fighting
efforts, said Rick Shepherd, President, Polonious Case Management
Systems. "Making our solution Guidewire-ready will enable insurers to
improve collaboration between their special investigations units and
claims units. SIU teams will be able to focus on investigations without
the burden of manual file referrals and data gathering.
The Polonious Ready for Guidewire accelerator currently supports
insurers by ensuring that:
-
Claims details on referred files are quickly and accurately passed to
an insurers special investigations team;
-
Various cases are properly triaged and best practices are followed for
investigations; and
-
Important and relevant information is reflected back in ClaimCenter,
giving the claims unit the advantage of updated visibility concurrent
to the investigation, resulting in improved productivity and reduced
claim cycle times.
"We are delighted to welcome Polonious to Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution
partner, said Becky Mattick, director, Global Solution Alliances,
Guidewire Software. "Polonious case management system is helping
insurance investigation units improve their efficiency, cycle times, and
communication with their claims unit, and we are pleased to bring these
benefits to our mutual customers via the Polonious Ready for Guidewire
accelerator.
About Polonious
Polonious developed the Polonious SIU Case Management System (PCMS),
which brings enhanced case tracking, automation, and reporting to
insurance special investigation units (SIUs). PCMS improves productivity
and operational effectiveness by maximizing resources and reducing time
wasted on administration. The system includes standardized and
customizable reports that prove the value and effectiveness of the
investigative effort. The Polonious design minimizes implementation time
and reduces dependency on IT departments. For more information, please
visit www.poloniouslive.com.
About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire
Guidewire PartnerConnect is a global network of select companies that
provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and
complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide
community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the
P&C insurance industry by delivering Guidewire Software implementations,
value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance
industry best practices.
Ready for Guidewire accelerators developed by PartnerConnect Solution
members have been rigorously reviewed by Guidewire, adhere to Guidewire
software design principles, and meet established criteria. The
accelerators are published in the Guidewire Marketplace and are
available for download by Guidewire customers at no charge.
Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more
information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty
(P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating
change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to
enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We
are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For
more information, please visit www.guidewire.com
and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For information about Guidewires trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
