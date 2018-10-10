Guidewire Software Announces Polonious as New Solution Alliance Partner

Polonious, provider of a case management system used by insurance investigation teams worldwide, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Polonious has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution Partner. The companies also announced that Polonious new Ready for Guidewire validated integration is now available to customers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Polonious is providing a Ready for Guidewire accelerator that shares information between Guidewire ClaimCenter and the Polonious Case Management System (PCMS), which is used by insurance special investigation units (SIUs), vendors, and other operations and support personnel for case tracking, automation, and reporting. By leveraging this shared information and transparency, SIU teams improve their efficiency and effectiveness, remove administrative barriers through automation, and get more casework accomplished in a shorter timeframe. Because best practices and procedural requirements are built into the configuration, brand protection and customer service imperatives are maximized during fraud-fighting efforts.

"Polonious is dedicated to helping insurers with their fraud fighting efforts, said Rick Shepherd, President, Polonious Case Management Systems. "Making our solution Guidewire-ready will enable insurers to improve collaboration between their special investigations units and claims units. SIU teams will be able to focus on investigations without the burden of manual file referrals and data gathering.

The Polonious Ready for Guidewire accelerator currently supports insurers by ensuring that:

Claims details on referred files are quickly and accurately passed to an insurers special investigations team;

Various cases are properly triaged and best practices are followed for investigations; and

Important and relevant information is reflected back in ClaimCenter, giving the claims unit the advantage of updated visibility concurrent to the investigation, resulting in improved productivity and reduced claim cycle times.

"We are delighted to welcome Polonious to Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner, said Becky Mattick, director, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. "Polonious case management system is helping insurance investigation units improve their efficiency, cycle times, and communication with their claims unit, and we are pleased to bring these benefits to our mutual customers via the Polonious Ready for Guidewire accelerator.

About Polonious

Polonious developed the Polonious SIU Case Management System (PCMS), which brings enhanced case tracking, automation, and reporting to insurance special investigation units (SIUs). PCMS improves productivity and operational effectiveness by maximizing resources and reducing time wasted on administration. The system includes standardized and customizable reports that prove the value and effectiveness of the investigative effort. The Polonious design minimizes implementation time and reduces dependency on IT departments. For more information, please visit www.poloniouslive.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the P&C insurance industry by delivering Guidewire Software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Ready for Guidewire accelerators developed by PartnerConnect Solution members have been rigorously reviewed by Guidewire, adhere to Guidewire software design principles, and meet established criteria. The accelerators are published in the Guidewire Marketplace and are available for download by Guidewire customers at no charge.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewires trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

