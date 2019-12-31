finanzen.net
05.08.2020 14:55

Guidewire Software Announces Promotion of PartnerConnect Consulting Partner

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Stratus Technology Services, LLC, a provider of global information technology services and solutions, has been promoted to PartnerConnect Consulting Select partner. The PartnerConnect Consulting partner program includes three relationship tiers: Select, Advantage, and Global Premier. The tiers are designed to recognize partners based on achievements and contributions such as insurance industry expertise, the number of Guidewire certified employees, and the achievement of specializations.

Stratus Technology has provided Guidewire services since 2014 and has a demonstrated track record of assisting major and mid-cap P&C insurers in deploying, customizing and maintaining their investment in Guidewire technology across ClaimCenter, PolicyCenter, and BillingCenter, as well as data management and BI, and mobility. Stratus Guidewire delivery team provides consulting services and solutions that allow insurance companies to deploy customizable applications using modern technology platforms to support their core business functions.

"We congratulate Stratus on its well-deserved promotion within our PartnerConnect program and are grateful for the contributions they have made to our business, said Lisa Walsh, vice president, Alliances, Guidewire Software. "We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Stratus and continue to work with them to help our mutual customers navigate whats next to drive the insurance industry forward.

About Stratus

Stratus Technology Services, LLC is a provider global information technology services and solutions that are completely focused on client success. At Stratus, it is our uncompromising commitment to extraordinary people implementing defined and proven methodologies that allow for the delivery of the right solution for our clients critical business needs every time. For more information, please visit https://stratustech.com/guidewire-solutions.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include over 10,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, more than 380 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewires trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Werbung

