  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
06.01.2022 22:45

Guidewire to Appoint John Mullen President and Chief Revenue Officer

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Mullen, former Head, North American Markets at Capgemini, as President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this newly created role, Mr. Mullen will lead Guidewires global sales, delivery services, and customer success organizations. He will start at Guidewire in early February, reporting to CEO Mike Rosenbaum.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005926/en/

Guidewire to Appoint John Mullen President and Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Guidewire to Appoint John Mullen President and Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Mullen is an accomplished senior executive with more than 25 years of experience in leading high growth teams in shaping and delivering industry transformation. As Head of the $4B+ North America Business Unit at Capgemini, he led a global team of professionals, delivering innovative solutions that support the strategic growth of the worlds leading brands. Prior to leading North America, Mr. Mullen led the Capgemini Insurance Business Unit, overseeing the expansion of Capgeminis global Insurance business.

"John is an outstanding leader with extensive experience in P&C insurance having driven many of the industrys most complex and successful transformations, said Mike Rosenbaum, Guidewire CEO. "Im delighted to welcome him to Guidewires management team, and I look forward to working with him on our mission to enable insurers, including the largest in the world, to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently with Guidewire Cloud.

"Im very excited to join the Guidewire team and look forward to contributing to the companys future growth, said Mr. Mullen. "Having worked as a partner to Guidewire I have seen the rigor built into the product and roadmap. The commitment to data and decision sciences provides an excellent platform for an ambitious future for what is already an industry leading brand. Mullen continued, "I have long admired Guidewires culture, focus on customer success, and determination in continually raising the bar on innovation in P&C. The insurance industry is in continuous transformation, and I cant think of any organization in the world better situated than Guidewire to partner with the insurers that will drive and reap the benefits of innovation.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewires trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Nachrichten zu Guidewire Software Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Guidewire Software News
RSS Feed
Guidewire Software zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Guidewire Software Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.06.2018Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.03.2018Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.09.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2017Guidewire Software BuyUBS AG
02.06.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.06.2018Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.03.2018Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.09.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2017Guidewire Software BuyUBS AG
02.06.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Guidewire Software Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Guidewire Software News

14.12.21Guidewire Awards 14 PartnerConnect Consulting Specializations to Nine Partners
06.12.21Aon Implements Guidewire Cyence to Mitigate Cyber Accumulation Risk and Support Cyber Sector Growth
07.12.21Pekin Insurance Subscribes to Guidewire Cloud to Enhance Agent Experience for Business Growth
08.12.21LCS’s Record Retrieval App Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
10.12.21Guidewire Announces NXT Level Technologies as New Consulting Alliance Partner
15.12.21Improve Contents Claim Experiences for Insureds and Adjusters with New Guidewire Marketplace App from Enservio
16.12.21Guidewire Announces ValueMomentum Inc. as new Consulting Alliance Partner
Weitere Guidewire Software News
Werbung

Trading-News

Handel mit CO2-Emissionsrechten boomt  So können auch Sie investieren!
General Motors punktet bei Walmart und Fedex
Vontobel: Noch bis 10.01.2022: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Brent Crude Oil bestätigt Bull-Case-Szenario eindrucksvoll!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Viel mehr Grau als Schwarz und Weiß
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers über seinen Werdegang und neue Fonds
Nasdaq-Ausblick: Achtung Dickschiffe!
Stabilitas: Managerkommentar
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Guidewire Software-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Guidewire Software Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Inflation vernichtet Zinsgewinne aus 16 Jahren  das müssen Sparer jetzt wissen
Diese Steuererhöhung ist eine Ohrfeige für alle, die noch vom Eigenheim träumen
Die klügere Alternative zur Wärmepumpe
Drei-Fonds-Lösung  das sind die perfekten Fonds für Ihren Börsen-Start
Tech-Crash nach Zinsschock  und Japans Superstar-Aktie

News von

Deutsche Telekom, Flatex & Co.: Die sechs deutschen Top-Aktientipps von Jefferies für 2022
DAX deutlich im Minus - Fed-Signale zur Geldpolitik verderben Anlegern die Laune
DAX-Chartanalyse: Käufer kommen aus den Ferien
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Allianz, Daimler, BMW, Deutsche Bank und Uniper
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

Fed-Protokoll belastet: Dow letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Bitcoin unter Druck -- Deutsche Bank hält an Jahreszielen fest -- AUDI, Rivian, Danone im Fokus

Deutschland: Inflationsrate steigt 2021 auf den höchsten Stand seit 1993. Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & Co.: Banken-Aktien profitieren von steigenden Zinserwartungen. Allianz-Aktie besser als Gesamtmarkt - Exane BNP rät zum Kauf. GEA-Aktien trotzen schwachem Markt. Infineon, Nemetschek, TeamViewer & Co.: Aussicht auf steigende Zinsen belastet Technologiewerte. ExxonMobil entdeckt neue Erdölquellen vor Südamerika.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt 2022 zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen