Guidewire Unveils Guidewire Live for Analytics-Driven Insurance to Deliver Insights in the Moment

GUIDEWIRE CONNECTIONS Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today unveiled Guidewire Live, a suite of analytics apps to equip insurers with real-time insights embedded in core systems across the insurance lifecycle. The announcement arrives with the launch of Dobson*, the latest release of Guidewire's market-leading cloud platform, at the company's Connections customer conference. Guidewire Live and Dobson will be featured in the keynote address at Connections which will be livestreamed today at 8.30am PT and available on-demand.

End-to-end Micro-BOP Solution log-in, coverage, and quote screens. (Source: Guidewire)

Guidewire Live's smart-loop analytics power the apps that provide insurers with curated intel from an array of high-value data sources. Live Apps are integrated with core systems and enable more accurate decision-making for claims managers, adjusters, underwriters, risk managers and actuaries. Support for open-source analytical models (Bring Your Own Model), new data visualizations, integration of HazardHub property risk insights with PolicyCenter, and greater internationalization capabilities are just a few of the latest innovations included in Guidewire Live.

"Traditionally, insurers have relied upon historical data to make decisions, but in todays quickly changing market, this is no longer enough, said Roger Arnemann, senior vice president and general manager, Analytics at Guidewire. "If insurers cannot react to what is happening now, they cant succeed in the future. We are thrilled to introduce Guidewire Live as the industrys first smart-loop analytics solution that enables insurers to outsmart, outpace, and outperform in a rapidly changing environment.

In addition, new advances in the Dobson release of the Guidewire Cloud Platform (GWCP) deliver more cloud agility than ever before and empower developers to drive innovation.

Guidewire GO**The rapid expansion of our marketplace continues with GO Products, a new library of over 35 pre-packaged product definitions, so teams can launch new line of business products, fast.

Cloud Integration Framework**Reduce complexity across the insurance lifecycle with integrations that are easier to deploy and maintain with Integration Gateway, App Events and Cloud API.

HazardHubNow integrated with PolicyCenter, HazardHub provides risk insights for U.S. commercial property in seconds, delivering comprehensive risk data in one place.

Blue-Green deploymentA new DevOps service that empowers developers to update configuration with zero downtime, enabling business continuity.

Micro-BOP SolutionDeliver specialized experiences tailored to home-based businesses. Solutions include packaged product artifacts, configuration, and an expert team that help insurers go live with BOP coverage in as little as 12 weeks.

Guidewire was recently positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for P&C Core Platforms, North America1 for InsuranceSuite, marking its seventh consecutive year in the report. Guidewire was also named a Challenger for the fifth consecutive time in the same report for InsuranceNow. In addition, Guidewire has been positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe.2 This is the fourth consecutive year InsuranceSuite has been recognized in the report.

*Guidewire Live and Dobson release will be generally available on November 12, 2021.

**Indicates product feature is available for Early Access customers only.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, Sham Gill and James Ingham, September 14, 2021

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Non-Life-Insurance Platforms, Europe, Sham Gill and James Ingham, September 27, 2021

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: All products mentioned in this announcement are Guidewire products. Not all products are available in every geography or to self-managed customers. Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Guidewire applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

Forward-Looking Statements

