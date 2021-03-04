  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
24.01.2022 18:16

Gurit nominates Andreas Evertz as candidate for its Board of Directors

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Gurit nominates Andreas Evertz as candidate for its Board of Directors

24-Jan-2022 / 18:16 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, January 24, 2022 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) has today announced that Andreas Evertz will be proposed for election as Member of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2022.

Andreas Evertz is a German citizen and has been the CEO of the wind turbine systems supplier Flender since 2020, with previous roles as CEO and President in global industrial companies such as Schenck Process Holding GmbH, Sandvik Machining Solutions and Walter AG. Born in 1969, he holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of the German Federal Armed Forces in Hamburg.

It is proposed that Andreas Evertz will join the Board of Directors following the departure of Peter Leupp, current Chairman of the Board. In line with the long-term succession plan announced on 23 April 2020, current Board Member Rudolf Hadorn will stand for election as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The number of Board Members will remain unchanged at six.

'With his track record in globally active industrial companies, Andreas Evertz would be a welcome addition to and perfect fit for the Board,' says Gurit's Chairman of the Board, Peter Leupp. 'His professional and academic achievements align well with our strategic direction. His experience and knowledge in the wind industry will strengthen our current wind market position.'

About Gurit
The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, fibre reinforced prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives, resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, aerospace, marine, rail and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.
www.gurit.com

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:
To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Gurit Holding AG
Thurgauerstrasse 54
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.gurit.com/
ISIN: CH0008012236
Valor: 801223
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1272235

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1272235  24-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272235&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Gurit AG
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Produkte auf Gurit AG
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Laufzeit

Nachrichten zu Gurit AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gurit News
RSS Feed
Gurit zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gurit AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.02.2013Gurit haltenVontobel Research
24.01.2013Gurit haltenVontobel Research
22.01.2013Gurit haltenVontobel Research
15.01.2013Gurit haltenVontobel Research
11.12.2012Gurit sellUBS AG
13.12.2007Gurit Holding bis 560 EUR kaufenFocus Money
14.07.2005Gurit-Heberlein attraktiv bewertetZürcher Kantonalbank
31.01.2005Gurit-Heberlein: AccumulateHelvea
18.01.2005Gurit-Heberlein: AccumulateHelvea
01.02.2013Gurit haltenVontobel Research
24.01.2013Gurit haltenVontobel Research
22.01.2013Gurit haltenVontobel Research
15.01.2013Gurit haltenVontobel Research
29.10.2012Gurit holdVontobel Research
11.12.2012Gurit sellUBS AG
23.11.2006Gurit Holding verkaufenFocus Money

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Gurit AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Gurit News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Gurit News
Werbung

Trading-News

Apple und Microsoft: Vor den Quartalszahlen
Aktivistischer Investor mischt Peloton auf - Aktie abgestürzt
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Gold, Öl & Co. - Neue Anlagechancen in 2022?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
apoAsset: Die Gesundheitsthemen 2022 an der Börse
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Chinas rote Karten
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Gurit-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Gurit Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kartografie der Tech-Krise und Bayer mit Biotech-Fantasie
40 Prozent in fünf Jahren  so schnell wächst der Bauschulden-Berg
Wie der Bitcoin-Effekt den Goldpreis drückt
Bei diesem Abschwung ist alles anders  Das müssen Aktionäre jetzt wissen
Crash oder Korrektur? Tech-König Jan Beckers erklärt die Krise

News von

Kursmassaker im DAX: Steiles bergab an den Börsen - Ukraine und Zinssorgen belasten
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Spekulanten vergeht die Lust - GameStop fallen
DAX-Ausblick: Fed-Entscheid gibt Börsen die Richtung vor
Biontech-Aktie: Minus 40 Prozent innerhalb vier Wochen - was ist da los?
Unilever-Aktie vor Einstieg von Hedgefonds: Was jetzt wichtig ist

Heute im Fokus

Zinsangst & Ukraine-Konflikt: DAX schließt tiefrot -- Accell von KKR übernommen -- Infineon sieht 2023 Ende der Chipkrise -- Evergrande, Lufthansa, Commerzbank, TUI im Fokus

Schaeffler stärkt mit Übername Robotikgeschäft. Boeing investiert 450 Millionen Dollar in Lufttaxi-Start-up Wisk. Gorillas will französischen Essenslieferdienst Frichti übernehmen. Bundesnetzagentur erwägt Verzicht auf Mobilfunk-Auktion. Hedgefonds Trian Partners will anscheinend mit Unilever-Beteiligung Druck machen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
Die toten Topverdiener 2021
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Halten Sie es für richtig, dass die EZB an ihrer lockeren Geldpolitik festhält?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen