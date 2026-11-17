Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2)R, Halfords Group Plc (the “Company”) announces that Tanvi Gokhale, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Chief Growth & Strategy Officer at Standard Life plc with effect from 9 November 2026.

This announcement is made in compliance with the UK Listing Rules.

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Tim O’Gorman

Company Secretary

01527 513025