Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration
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Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
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Director Declaration
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2)R, Halfords Group Plc (the “Company”) announces that Tanvi Gokhale, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Chief Growth & Strategy Officer at Standard Life plc with effect from 9 November 2026.
This announcement is made in compliance with the UK Listing Rules.
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Tim O’Gorman
Company Secretary
01527 513025
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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B012TP20
|Category Code:
|RDN
|TIDM:
|HFD
|LEI Code:
|54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
|Sequence No.:
|449982
|EQS News ID:
|2436740
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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