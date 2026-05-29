Halfords Group PLC: Engage Retail Investor event - 25th June 12.00 BST
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Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
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Halfords Group Plc is pleased to announce that their management team will host a live interactive presentation on the Engage Investor platform, on the 25th June at 12:00 BST.
Halfords Group Plc welcomes all current shareholders and interested investors to join and encourages investors to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Halfords Group Plc from their personalised investor hub.
Register interest in this event here:
https://engageinvestor.news/HFD_IP26
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B012TP20
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|HFD
|LEI Code:
|54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
|Sequence No.:
|432613
|EQS News ID:
|2350270
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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