Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 2 October 2026
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Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
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21 October 2026
Halfords Group plc
Trading update for the 26 weeks to 2 October 2026
Strong trading in H1 supports previously upgraded FY27 guidance
Halfords Group plc (“Halfords” or “the Group”), the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling products and services, is today releasing a trading update covering the 26 weeks ending 2 October 2026.
Henry Birch, Chief Executive of Halfords, commented:
“The business continued to perform positively through the first half as we benefited from good execution against our strategic priorities and strong sales of seasonal categories through the warm summer weather. We move into the second half with confidence and look forward to sharing more detail on our progress at our interim results announcement later next month.”
For further information
Investors:
Holly Cassell, Director of Strategy, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations investor.relations@halfords.co.uk
Media:
Jonathan Sibun / Will Palfreyman, Teneo halfords@teneo.com
Notes to Editors
www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com
Halfords is the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 367 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 497 consumer garages and a network of 91 commercial fleet locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and c.550 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group’s bespoke, internally developed SaaS solution to clients in the USA and Australia.
Cautionary statement
This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein.
1 The Group has two reporting segments: Autocentres (c.40% of Group revenue) and Retail (c.60%, across Motoring and Cycling).
Motoring across both segments represents c.80% of total sales.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B012TP20
|Category Code:
|TST
|TIDM:
|HFD
|LEI Code:
|54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
|Sequence No.:
|446928
|EQS News ID:
|2419042
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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