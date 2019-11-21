finanzen.net
21.11.2019
Halsey to Close Out 2019 Pandora Live Concert Series With Exclusive Performance

Pandora and SiriusXM announced today that they are giving music fans the best holiday party ever when the GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-Platinum artist Halsey will perform for the final installment of the Pandora Live concert series of 2019. The event will take place December 10 at Brooklyn, New Yorks Great Hall at Avant Gardner. Pandora listeners who are 18 and over can RSVP for the free event HERE.

Pandora Live events are known for featuring once-in-a-lifetime performances from some of the worlds biggest superstars and this is no exception. Fans not lucky enough to see Halseys performance in person can experience her set in real-time in a "silent disco in the heart of Times Square. Participants will receive wireless headphones to experience the music while watching the concert simulcast live on a jumbotron amidst the hustle and bustle of "The Crossroads of the World.

Fans unable to attend the show, either in Brooklyn or Times Square, can still share in the excitement by listening to SiriusXMs rebroadcasts of the event starting Friday Dec. 13, on SiriusXM Hits 1 (ch. 2) at 6pm ET, and on Pandora NOW (ch. 3) at 11pm ET. Additional broadcasts will air on both channels throughout the weekend.

Halsey has earned 2.4 billion lifetime streams on Pandora and has been a constant on the Top Spins chart since 2015. Her upcoming album Manic includes the #1 Top 40 Most Added single "Graveyard, which has been on the Top Spins chart for seven consecutive weeks. Shes recently graced the covers of Rolling Stone and Cosmopolitan and will kick off a world tour in February.

About Pandora

Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the leading music and podcast discovery platform, providing a uniquely-personalized listening experience to approximately 70 million users each month with its proprietary Music Genome Project® and Podcast Genome Project® technology - whether at home or on the go - through its mobile app, the web, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products. As the largest streaming music providers in the U.S., with an industry-leading digital audio advertising platform, Pandora connects listeners with the music and podcasts they love the most.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and advertising-supported audio products. With the addition of Pandora, the largest music streaming service in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

