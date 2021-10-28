  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
28.10.2021 22:00

Hancock Whitney Appoints Pérez and Lane to Its Holding Company Board

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) today announced that it has appointed Sonia A. Pérez and H. Merritt Lane, III as new Hancock Whitney holding company and bank directors effective October 28, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006149/en/

Sonia A. Pérez (Photo: Business Wire)

Sonia A. Pérez (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are very happy to have Sonia and Merritt join our board, said Jerry L. Levens, Chairman of the Board. "Their industry backgrounds and regional knowledge, coupled with their public company experience, make them well suited to serve as directors of our company. Their experience and expertise will ensure they immediately become valued contributors to our board.

Ms. Pérez has served as the President, Southeast States, for AT&T Inc. since 2018. In this capacity, Ms. Pérez is responsible for the development of the companys overall strategic plan in the Southeast region, which includes responsibility for leading a workforce of more than 9,600 employees, overseeing operations including technology deployment and infrastructure investment and directing teams responsible for implementing public policy, legislative, regulatory and philanthropic initiatives. Ms. Pérez joined AT&T in 2005 and previously served as President, AT&T Louisiana from 2010 to 2018 and Vice President, AT&T Texas, from 2005 to 2010. Prior to 2005, Ms. Pérez was employed at SBC (formerly Southwestern Bell), from 1979 until SBCs 2005 acquisition of AT&T, at which time SBC adopted the AT&T name. Ms. Pérez has served on the board of directors of Sanderson Farms, Inc., a publicly traded Mississippi-based poultry processing company, since 2019. Ms. Pérez holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Texas.

During her career, Ms. Pérez has developed a well-respected reputation for pioneering Latina leadership. She is also a current and former director of a number of industry and philanthropic organizations, including current service for the National World War II Museum, the Louisiana Board of Regents and the University of Texas Foundation. Ms. Pérez has also been selected by elected officials to serve in a number of special project advisory roles, including appointment as a member of the Resilient Louisiana Commission and appointment as chair of the Louisiana Economic Development Transition Team for Governor John Bel Edwards.

Mr. Lane has served as the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canal Barge Company, Inc., a New Orleans based marine transport, services and liquid storage company, since 1994. He joined Canal Barge Company in 1986 and held several marketing and executive positions prior to his appointment as President in 1994. Mr. Lane currently serves on the board of directors of Pontchartrain Materials Corporation, L.L.C., a privately held construction aggregate supplier, where he has been a director since 2001. Mr. Lane has previously served on the boards of directors of several additional companies, including International Shipholding Corp., a publicly traded marine transportation company, from 2004 to 2015 and Hibernia Homestead Bancorp., Inc., a New Orleans based community bank holding company, from 2008 to 2018. Mr. Lane holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Virginia.

Mr. Lane is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, and is active in leadership positions with a number of civic, educational and philanthropic organizations, including the National World War II Museum and the Nature Conservancy of Louisiana, among others. Mr. Lane has received numerous honors for this civic and business leadership, including most recently having been presented with the Annual Rail & Maritime Summit 2021 Diolkos Award for outstanding leadership in the freight sector.

Both Ms. Pérez and Mr. Lane will stand for election at the companys 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nations leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of Americas most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

Nachrichten zu Hancock Holding Co.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
21.10.21
Hancock präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
17.10.21
Ausblick: Hancock zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: Hancock gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Hancock-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
21.07.21
Hancock mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
18.07.21
Ausblick: Hancock gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
05.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Hancock veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.06.21
Britischer Ex-Minister Hancock: Wo kommen die brisanten Fotos her? (Tagesschau)
26.06.21
Britischer Gesundheitsminister: Hancock tritt nach Kuss-Affäre zurück (Tagesschau)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hancock News
RSS Feed
Hancock zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hancock Holding Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.01.2019Hancock OutperformHovde Group
27.12.2017Hancock OutperformHovde Group
19.09.2016Hancock NeutralSunTrust
21.04.2016Hancock Market PerformHovde Group
29.03.2016Hancock Market PerformHovde Group
18.01.2019Hancock OutperformHovde Group
27.12.2017Hancock OutperformHovde Group
26.01.2015Hancock BuyWunderlich
26.09.2014Hancock BuyWunderlich
22.05.2012Hancock buyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2016Hancock NeutralSunTrust
21.04.2016Hancock Market PerformHovde Group
29.03.2016Hancock Market PerformHovde Group
18.12.2015Hancock Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
27.04.2015Hancock Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Hancock Holding Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Hancock News

17.10.21Ausblick: Hancock zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
04.10.21Erste Schätzungen: Hancock gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
28.09.21Hancock Whitney Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call October 19
21.10.21Hancock präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
13.10.21Alien Metals Limited : Scoping Study on Hancock Project to be announced
12.10.21Should John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
12.10.21Is John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
12.10.21Hancock Whitney (HWC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
13.10.21News24.com | Matt Hancock handed Africa role after UK Covid failings
13.10.21Should John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Weitere Hancock News
Werbung

Trading-News

Aktienmärkte trotzen Inflationssorgen  Wie es bei DAX & Co. weitergehen könnte erfahren Sie hier!
Vontobel: Noch bis 01.11.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Evotec will in den USA rund 500 Mio. Euro einsammeln
DZ BANK - Bullen nutzen Gap Down als Sprungbrett
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Drahtseilakt der Notenbanken
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
ETHENEA: Energiemarkt unter Druck
Neue wikifolios, neue Investmentchancen
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Hancock-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Hancock Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ein Vorteil Deutschlands könnte sich noch als fatal für die Inflation herausstellen
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
In der EZB manifestiert sich das neue Machtgefüge links der Mitte
Mutprobe bei Meme-Aktien und reich werden mit Super-Computern
Diese Aktien bergen das 1000-Prozent-Potenzial

News von

Deutsche-Bank-Aktie bricht nach guten Zahlen ein: Warum der Titel aber attraktiv bleibt
Porsche an die Börse: Mehr wert als VW?
DAX-Chartanalyse: Nächstes Ziel ist 150 Punkte höher
BASF hebt Ziele erneut an - Autoindustrie macht Sorgen
DAX nimmt Kurs auf Rekordhoch - Bilanzen stimmen optimistisch

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen grün -- Facebook: Neuer Name -- EZB hält an Geldpolitik fest -- Linde erhöht erneut Gewinnziel -- LPKF, Beiersdorf, Ford, eBay im Fokus

MasterCard steigert Quartalsgewinn kräftig. Ford hebt Ziele trotz Chipkrise an. Aurubis übertrifft eigene Prognose deutlich. ElringKlinger schließt Produktion in Langenzenn. STRATEC wird noch optimistischer. WACKER CHEMIE bestätigt nach starkem Quartal die Prognose. AB InBev steigert operativen Gewinn überraschend.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie eine verpflichtende Corona-Impfung gutheißen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen