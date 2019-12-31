finanzen.net
09.07.2020 23:07

Hanger Announces Date of 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 after the stock market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Hanger's management team will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss the financial results the following morning on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast, replay of the call and earnings release, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website: investor.hanger.com/financial-reporting.

For members of the financial community participating in the conference call: dial 866-270-1533, or 412-317-0797 outside the U.S. and Canada, and ask to be joined into the Hanger, Inc. call.

About Hanger, Inc.  Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With nearly 160 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic and prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our liquidity and our possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business strategies. These statements often include words such as "believe, "expect, "project, "potential, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "estimate, "seek, "will, "may, "would, "should, "could, "forecasts or similar words. These statements are based on certain assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and our actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports. These statements involve risks, estimates, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements and elsewhere in this report. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the financial and business impacts of COVID-19 on our operations and the operations of our customers, suppliers, governmental and private payers and others in the healthcare industry and beyond; federal laws governing the health care industry; governmental policies affecting O&P operations, including with respect to reimbursement; failure to successfully implement a new enterprise resource planning system or other disruptions to information technology systems; the inability to successfully execute our acquisition strategy, including integration of recently acquired O&P clinics into our existing business; changes in the demand for our O&P products and services, including additional competition in the O&P services market; disruptions to our supply chain; our ability to enter into and derive benefits from managed-care contracts; our ability to successfully attract and retain qualified O&P clinicians; and other risks and uncertainties generally affecting the health care industry. For additional information and risk factors that could affect the Company, see its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this press release is made only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.

