Hanger Announces Dates of 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic
patient care services and solutions, today announced it will report its
financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 after the
market closes on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Hanger's management team will host a conference call with the financial
community to discuss the financial results the following morning on
Thursday, May 9th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.
To participate, dial 877-407-6184 or 201-389-0877 outside
the U.S. and Canada, and use conference code number 13689515.
A live webcast and replay of the call, as well as supplemental financial
information, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations
website: investor.hanger.com/financial-reporting.
About Hanger, Inc. Built on the legacy of James Edward Hanger,
the first amputee of the American Civil War, Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR)
delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P
products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's
Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient
care clinics with
approximately
800 patient care locations nationwide. Through its Products &
Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P
devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions.
With over 150 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's
vision is to lead the orthotic & prosthetic markets by providing
superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more
information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.
