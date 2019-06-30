finanzen.net
20 Trends für 2020: Starten Sie gut informiert ins neue Börsenjahr! Hier erfahren, welche Trends die Commerzbank Aktienmarktanalysten erwarten! -w-
09.01.2020 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Hanger Announces Dates of 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 after the stock market closes on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Hanger's management team will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss the financial results the following morning on Thursday, March 12th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

To participate, dial 866-270-1533, or 412-317-0797 outside the U.S. and Canada, and ask to be joined into the Hanger, Inc. call. A live webcast, replay of the call and earnings release, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website: investor.hanger.com/financial-reporting.

About Hanger, Inc.  Built on the legacy of James Edward Hanger, the first amputee of the American Civil War, Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 patient care locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With over 150 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic & prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements relating to Hanger, Inc. ("the Company). All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "preliminary, "intends, "expects, "plans, "anticipates, "believes, "views or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of our identified material weaknesses in the Companys internal control over financial reporting adversely affecting its ability to report its financial condition and results of operations in a timely and accurate manner; any litigation relating to the Companys accounting practices, financial statements and other financial data, periodic reports or other corporate actions; changes in the demand for the Companys O&P products and services; uncertainties relating to the results of operations or recently acquired O&P patient care clinics; the Companys ability to enter into and derive benefits from managed-care contracts; the Companys ability to successfully attract and retain qualified O&P clinicians; federal laws governing the health care industry; uncertainties inherent in investigations and legal proceedings; governmental policies affecting O&P operations; and other risks and uncertainties generally affecting the health care industry. For additional information and risk factors that could affect the Company, see its Form 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this press release is made only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Hanger Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hanger News
RSS Feed
Hanger zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hanger Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.12.2010Hanger Orthopedic Group buyKaufman Bros., LP
22.01.2007Update Hanger Orthopedic Group Inc.: OverweightLehman Brothers
06.12.2010Hanger Orthopedic Group buyKaufman Bros., LP
22.01.2007Update Hanger Orthopedic Group Inc.: OverweightLehman Brothers

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Hanger Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Hanger News

09.12.19Here's Why Momentum Investors Will Love Hanger (HNGR)
Weitere Hanger News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Megatrends - Wachstumschancen mit Stock-Picking
Das sind die europäischen Sektorfavoriten für 2020!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Kurspotenzial
Villeroy & Boch sowie BASF mit kuriosem Verlauf
Mutige Tüftler braucht das Land
Allianz  Korrektur beendet?
ING Markets: DAX zieht wieder hoch
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Der Euro Stoxx 50 ist voll im Plan
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Hanger-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Hanger Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kürzlich renovierten Harry und Meghan ihr Haus für 2,4 Millionen Pfund
Die Profiteure von Trumps Strategie
Der deutsche Börsenstar erlebt den größten Absturz seiner Geschichte
Diese Sparidee ist die Lösung für das Zins-Dilemma
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in ihrer Wohnung los

News von

Varta wirft chinesischen Firmen Patentverletzungen vor: Aktie stürzt ab
Varta-Aktie im Crash: Kurse vor starker Erholung?
Infineon-Aktie: Riesenchance für Anleger bis Februar
Dicke Dividenden: So viel schütten die Konzerne in Dax, MDax und Co. aus
Steigt der Bitcoin um 1000 Prozent?

Heute im Fokus

Dow beendet Handel mit Rekord -- DAX schließt kräftig höher -- TecDAX mit neuem Bestwert -- Apple-Aktie auf neuem Allzeithoch -- VW steigert Auslieferungen -- Facebook, Tesla, MorphoSys im Fokus

Nordex-Aktie profitiert - Metzler lobt Auftragsentwicklung. CES: Ford plant Robotaxis für Ende 2021. Finanzausschuss billigt Kaufvertrag für Tesla-Fabrikgelände. AUDI schließt 2019 mit Schlussspurt ab. Air France-KLM mit mehr Passagieren und höherer Auslastung. Daimler liefert im Dezember mehr Pkw aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 1 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:26 Uhr
Dow beendet Handel mit Rekord -- DAX schließt kräftig höher -- TecDAX mit neuem Bestwert -- Apple-Aktie auf neuem Allzeithoch -- VW steigert Auslieferungen -- Facebook, Tesla, MorphoSys im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:27 Uhr
Bank of America: Der Bullenmarkt könnte sich 2020 abkühlen
Aktie im Fokus
22:25 Uhr
Rally treibt Facebook-Aktie immer näher ans Rekordhoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Varta AGA0TGJ5
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
EVOTEC SE566480
Amazon906866
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001