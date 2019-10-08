Hanger Announces Dates of 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Hanger's management team will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss the financial results the following morning on Friday, November 8th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

To participate, dial 866-270-1533, or 412-317-0797 outside the U.S. and Canada, and ask to be joined into the Hanger, Inc. call. A live webcast, replay of the call and earnings release, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website: investor.hanger.com/financial-reporting.

About Hanger, Inc.  Built on the legacy of James Edward Hanger, the first amputee of the American Civil War, Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 patient care locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With over 150 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic & prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.

