08.10.2019 23:15
Hanger Announces Dates of 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Hanger's management team will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss the financial results the following morning on Friday, November 8th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

To participate, dial 866-270-1533, or 412-317-0797 outside the U.S. and Canada, and ask to be joined into the Hanger, Inc. call. A live webcast, replay of the call and earnings release, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website: investor.hanger.com/financial-reporting.

About Hanger, Inc.  Built on the legacy of James Edward Hanger, the first amputee of the American Civil War, Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 patient care locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With over 150 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic & prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements relating to Hanger, Inc. ("the Company). All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "preliminary, "intends, "expects, "plans, "anticipates, "believes, "views or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of our identified material weaknesses in the Companys internal control over financial reporting adversely affecting its ability to report its financial condition and results of operations in a timely and accurate manner; any litigation relating to the Companys accounting practices, financial statements and other financial data, periodic reports or other corporate actions; changes in the demand for the Companys O&P products and services; uncertainties relating to the results of operations or recently acquired O&P patient care clinics; the Companys ability to enter into and derive benefits from managed-care contracts; the Companys ability to successfully attract and retain qualified O&P clinicians; federal laws governing the health care industry; uncertainties inherent in investigations and legal proceedings; governmental policies affecting O&P operations; and other risks and uncertainties generally affecting the health care industry. For additional information and risk factors that could affect the Company, see its Form 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this press release is made only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.

 

