Hanmi to Streamline Clinical Trials and Bolster Quality of Results with Medidata Cloud

Hanmi expanded its use of the Medidata Cloud, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences, to improve clinical trial efficiency and quality of results, Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) announced today. By adding Edge Central Monitoring and Rave eCOA/ePRO to its current use of Rave EDC, Hanmi will gain greater insight into clinical trial performance and mobile patient data.

Failing to identify data anomalies during clinical trials can hinder a studys progress and success. Hanmi will utilize Medidata Edge Central Monitoring to:

Analyze clinical trial data through machine learning, and identify errors and/or outliers

Monitor and analyze risk during clinical procedures

Measure overall data consistency, and compare across studies, indications and disease areas

"Hanmi is dedicated to providing patients with new medical treatments through the continuous adoption of cutting-edge research and development technology. With the expanded Medidata relationship, we expect to enhance the efficiency of our clinical trials and get drugs to market faster, said an official spokesperson of Hanmi.

Medidata is digitally transforming clinical trials

Hanmi is currently leveraging Rave EDC to manage and ingest traditional clinical trial data. With the expansion of Medidata eCOA/ePRO, Hanmi will:

Seamlessly store patient reported outcome (PRO) data collected on mobile devices

Reduce the need for time-consuming data cleansing of paper-based PROs

"Medidata is proud of our strong, long-time partnership with Hanmi, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Korea, Woosung Lim, general manager of Medidata Korea said. "Were excited that Hanmi and over 1,000 global life science companies continue to digitally transform their clinical trials with our advanced analytics and machine learning solutions.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the #1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and empowers more than 100,000 certified users every day to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com

About Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Since established in 1973, Hanmi Pharmaceutical has become a Koreas very first global pharmaceutical company through Korean R&D strategy starting from synthesis technology development continues to generic, IMD/FDC and innovative new drugs. Since 2015, Hanmi has entered several license agreements with global big pharma including Sanofi, Janssen, Genentech, Spectrum, also has been collaborating with MSD, Sanofi-Aventis Korea, etc. on fixed dose combination drugs related business. Furthermore, Hanmi has various strategic partnerships with multinational companies and biotechs through Open Innovation strategy. Currently, Hanmi is conducting global clinical trials for developing biologics and anti-cancer new drugs based on proprietary platform technologies 'LAPSCOVERY', 'PENTAMBODY' and 'ORASCOVERY'.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005773/en/