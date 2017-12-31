Hanmi to Streamline Clinical Trials and Bolster Quality of Results with Medidata Cloud

Hanmi expanded its use of the Medidata Cloud, the Intelligent Platform
for Life Sciences, to improve clinical trial efficiency and quality of
results, Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO) announced today. By adding Edge Central Monitoring and
Rave eCOA/ePRO to its current use of Rave EDC, Hanmi will gain greater
insight into clinical trial performance and mobile patient data.
Failing
to identify data anomalies during clinical trials can hinder a
studys progress and success. Hanmi will utilize Medidata
Edge Central Monitoring to:
-
Analyze clinical trial data through machine learning, and identify
errors and/or outliers
-
Monitor and analyze risk during clinical procedures
-
Measure overall data consistency, and compare across studies,
indications and disease areas
"Hanmi is dedicated to providing patients with new medical treatments
through the continuous adoption of cutting-edge research and development
technology. With the expanded Medidata relationship, we expect to
enhance the efficiency of our clinical trials and get drugs to market
faster, said an official spokesperson of Hanmi.
Medidata is digitally transforming clinical trials
Hanmi is currently leveraging Rave
EDC to manage and ingest traditional clinical trial data. With the
expansion of Medidata
eCOA/ePRO, Hanmi will:
-
Seamlessly store patient reported outcome (PRO) data collected on
mobile devices
-
Reduce the need for time-consuming data cleansing of paper-based PROs
"Medidata is proud of our strong, long-time partnership with Hanmi, one
of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Korea, Woosung Lim, general
manager of Medidata Korea said. "Were excited that Hanmi and over 1,000
global life science companies continue to digitally transform their
clinical trials with our advanced analytics and machine learning
solutions.
About Medidata
Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with
the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and
real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the
#1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences
helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic
researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes.
Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and
empowers more than 100,000 certified users every day to create hope for
millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com
About Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Since established in 1973, Hanmi Pharmaceutical has become a Koreas
very first global pharmaceutical company through Korean R&D strategy
starting from synthesis technology development continues to generic,
IMD/FDC and innovative new drugs. Since 2015, Hanmi has entered several
license agreements with global big pharma including Sanofi, Janssen,
Genentech, Spectrum, also has been collaborating with MSD,
Sanofi-Aventis Korea, etc. on fixed dose combination drugs related
business. Furthermore, Hanmi has various strategic partnerships with
multinational companies and biotechs through Open Innovation strategy.
Currently, Hanmi is conducting global clinical trials for developing
biologics and anti-cancer new drugs based on proprietary platform
technologies 'LAPSCOVERY', 'PENTAMBODY' and 'ORASCOVERY'.
