Hardinge Inc. to be Acquired by Privet Fund Management LLC for $18.50 per Share in Cash

Hardinge Inc. (NASDAQ:HDNG), ("Hardinge or the "Company) a leading
international provider of advanced metal-cutting solutions and
accessories, today announced it has entered into a definitive merger
agreement under which Hardinge will be acquired by an affiliate of
Privet Fund Management LLC ("Privet).
Under the terms of the agreement, Privet will acquire all shares of
Hardinge common stock not currently owned by Privet for $18.50 in cash,
for a total transaction value of approximately $245 million. The
purchase price represents a premium of 12.1% over the closing price of
$16.50 on November 1, 2017, the last unaffected trading day prior to the
public announcement by Privet that it was evaluating a potential
transaction to acquire Hardinge, and represents a 26.7% premium over the
unaffected volume weighted average price for the three-month period
ending on November 1, 2017. The purchase price also represents a premium
of 8.3% over the closing price on February 12, 2018.
The agreement was negotiated and unanimously recommended to the Hardinge
board of directors by the Strategic Alternatives Committee ("the
Committee) of the board, which consisted solely of independent
directors and was formed to evaluate strategic alternatives, including
this potential transaction. Affiliates of Privet currently own
approximately 10.46% of the outstanding shares of Hardinge common stock
and have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the proposed
transaction.
Christopher DiSantis, Chairman of Hardinge and the Committee, said, "We
are pleased to have successfully negotiated a transaction at this robust
point in the business cycle that we believe is in the best interests of
the shareholders. The Committee, with the assistance of our financial
and legal advisors, carefully analyzed Privets offer and came to this
conclusion after thorough consideration and extensive negotiation. The
transaction provides significant value and liquidity for our
shareholders, as well as continuity and opportunities for future growth
for our employees, and a full opportunity to market test the price in a
rigorous go-shop process.
"The Committee and the independent directors of the Board unanimously
recommend that the Companys shareholders vote in favor of the proposed
transaction, Mr. DiSantis concluded.
Ryan Levenson, Principal and Portfolio Manager of Privet, said,
"Hardinge has been a valued partner and solutions provider to global
manufacturers for over 100 years. We believe the Company has the talent
and capabilities to advance to the forefront of innovation. We look
forward to deepening our relationship with the Company, its global team
and its customers all around the world, as we work with Hardinge to
achieve its long-term vision for growth.
The Transaction
Under the terms of the agreement, Privet will acquire all shares of
Hardinge common stock not currently owned by Privet for $18.50 in cash,
for a total transaction value of approximately $245 million.
The transaction is subject to approval of two-thirds of the shares of
Hardinge common stock entitled to vote at the shareholder meeting. The
transaction, which is not subject to a financing condition, is currently
expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2018, subject to
shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions and
regulatory approvals. Privet will finance the transaction through a
combination of equity and debt. The debt financing is to be provided by
White Oak Global Advisors, LLC.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Hardinge may solicit
acquisition proposals from third parties during a 45-day "go-shop
period that ends on March 28, 2018. It is not anticipated that any
developments will be disclosed with regard to this process unless the
Companys Board of Directors makes a decision with respect to a
potential superior proposal. The merger agreement provides Privet with a
customary right to match a superior proposal. There is no assurance that
this process will lead to any competing proposals or any superior
proposal. Hardinges outreach during the go-shop period will be
conducted by its financial advisor, BMO Capital Markets Corp., and any
person requiring further information may contact Sean Sullivan at (212)
702-1123 or sean.sullivan@bmo.com.
Financial and Legal Advisors
BMO Capital Markets Corp. acted as financial advisor and Wachtell,
Lipton, Rosen & Katz acted as legal advisor to the Companys Board of
Directors. Baird acted as financial advisor and Bryan Cave LLP served as
legal counsel to Privet in connection with the transaction.
About Hardinge
Hardinge is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high
precision, computer-controlled machine tool solutions developed for
critical, hard-to-machine metal parts and of technologically advanced
workholding accessories. The Companys strategy is to leverage its
global brand strength to further penetrate global market opportunities
where customers will benefit from the technologically advanced, high
quality, reliable products Hardinge produces. With approximately
two-thirds of its sales outside of North America, Hardinge serves the
worldwide metal working market. Hardinges machine tool and accessory
solutions can also be found in a broad base of industries to include
aerospace, agricultural, automotive, construction, consumer products,
defense, energy, medical, technology and transportation.
Hardinge applies its engineering design and manufacturing expertise in
high performance machining centers, high-end cylindrical and jig
grinding machines, SUPER-PRECISION® and precision CNC lathes and
technologically advanced workholding accessories. Hardinge has
manufacturing operations in China, France, Germany, India, Switzerland,
Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The Company regularly posts information on its website: www.hardinge.com
About Privet Fund Management LLC
Privet Fund Management LLC is a private investment firm focused on
investing in and partnering with small capitalization companies. The
firm has flexible, long-term capital with the ability to effectuate
investments across all levels of the capital structure, including
going-private transactions. Privet was founded in 2007 and is based in
Atlanta, GA.
Important Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any
vote or approval. The proposed acquisition of the Company by Privet will
be submitted to the shareholders of the Company for their consideration.
The Company will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC)
a proxy statement of the Company. The Company also plans to file other
documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. SHAREHOLDERS
OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT
DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR
ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT
INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Shareholders will be able to
obtain free copies of the proxy statement and other documents containing
important information about the Company and Privet, once such documents
are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.
Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company will be
available free of charge on the Companys website at www.hardinge.com
and clicking on "Investor Relations or by contacting the Companys
Investor Relations Department at (716) 843-3908.
Participants in the Solicitation
The Company and certain of its directors and executive officers may be
deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the
shareholders of the Company in connection with the proposed transaction.
Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company is
set forth in its proxy statement for its 2017 annual meeting of
shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 17, 2017. This
document can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated
above. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy
solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests,
by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy
statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when
they become available.
Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements (within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) that
involve risks and uncertainties concerning Hardinges expected financial
performance and its strategic and operational plans. Such statements are
based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and
projections, as well as information currently available to Hardinge,
which involve risks and uncertainties. Any statements that are not
statements of historical fact or that are about future events may be
deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, words such as
"may," "will," "should," "estimates," "predicts," "potential,"
"continue," "strategy," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects,"
"intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. The actual results or outcomes and the
timing of certain events may differ significantly from those discussed
in any forward-looking statements.
Certain factors could cause actual results to differ from those
anticipated in the forward-looking statements in this release, including
the possibility that the proposed transaction is delayed or does not
close, including due to the failure to receive required shareholder
approval, the taking of governmental action (including the passage of
legislation) to block the transaction, the failure of Privet to obtain
the equity and debt financing or other funds required to finance the
transaction, or the failure of other closing conditions, the possibility
that the expected financial impacts will not be realized, or will not be
realized within the expected time period, including as a result of
fluctuations in the machine tool business, the cyclical nature of our
markets, changes in general economic conditions in the U.S. or
internationally, the mix of products sold and the profit margins
thereon, the relative success of our entry into new product and
geographic markets, our ability to manage our operating costs and
announced cost reduction initiatives, product liability claims, work
stoppages or other labor issues, our ability to execute on our
previously announced real estate sale and other restructuring
activities, actions taken by customers such as order cancellations or
reduced bookings by customers or distributors, competitors actions such
as price discounting or new product introductions, governmental
regulations and environmental matters, loss of key management or other
personnel, failure of operating equipment or information technology
infrastructure, changes in the availability and cost of materials and
supplies, the implementation of new technologies and currency
fluctuations, and other risks and factors described in our quarterly
reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K and in our other
filings with the SEC or in materials incorporated therein by reference.
We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or
otherwise.
