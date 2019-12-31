finanzen.net
22.06.2020 15:00

Havas Media Announces Key Strategic Partnership With Perions Synchronized Digital Platform MakeMeReach to Drive More Meaningful Social Campaigns

Havas Media Group announced today that it has expanded its partnership with digital media innovator Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI). The agency will leverage Perions MakeMeReach (MMR) "Brand Advertising Platform across its global network to unify social channels and services, as well as, deliver meaningful social campaigns for clients and their consumers.

In a media environment disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic that has transformed the way media agencies plan, buy, and measuredriving meaningful social campaigns matters now more than ever. With its frictionless and 360º "Brand Advertising Platform, MMR unifies social channels and services, delivering the connection, context, and content that form the core of Havas Media Groups global Mx (Media Experience) methodology. Built on a thorough understanding of the consumer and combining a new process with advanced tools, Mx capitalizes on the most meaningful media to build more meaningful brands.

"The consumer is changing, and the expectations are high for creating a seamless experience, said James Gyngell, Global Managing Director of Partnerships at Havas Media Group. "Weve been impressed by MakeMeReachs ability to analyze audience insight and create relevancy for our digital efforts in the current media landscape. The MMR Brand Advertising Platform will allow us to handle this more seamlessly than before. Our deeper relationship enables us to spend more efficiently and track our outcomes and KPIs with sophisticated automation. Our clients know that the best strategy today is to create a meaningful experience using the most accurate intelligence available to us and MMR is the ideal partner to deliver this.

MMRs Brand Advertising Platform helps support Mx by delivering benefits along all the stages of a brand campaign process. The platform connects Facebook, Twitter and other leading social media platforms by bringing each audience a combination of relevant messages and tailored creative through a solution that is agile, scalable, and helps assess the historical performances to perform better business outcomes. The Brand Advertising Platform replaces the overwhelmingly complex, time-consuming, and costly layers of multiple point-to-point solutions, with an efficient, streamlined alternative that works across the entire funnel.

"Our Brand Advertising Platform is a powerful enabler of radical digital effectiveness, at a time when users are zig-zagging from platform to platform, and the media community is struggling to keep up with their movements in an agile and targeted fashion said Shai Alfandary, General Manager of MMR. "We are empowering Havas Media Group and their clients with a unified operating system that replaces costly complexity with a cloud-based platform that is stunningly streamlined and accessible.

# # #

About Havas Media Group

Havas Media Group consists of two global media networks: Havas Media and Arena Media. Our media agencies are home to more than 10,000 specialists and are the most dynamic and advanced in their markets. Our teams offer best-in-class services in the fields of programmatic buying, mobile, data consulting, performance marketing, out of home and geolocal, and social media across 150 countries worldwide. We believe that more meaningful media can help build more meaningful brands. For more information, visit havasmedia.com or follow Havas Media on Twitter (@HavasMedia).

About Make Me Reach

MakeMeReach, a Perion company, is a multi-channel advertising management platform that powers the worlds leading brands with the ability to take full control over their digital media planning and execution, no matter what their operating model is: In-house or decentralized through agencies, locations and sub-brands. Sitting at the forefront of digital advertising, this powerful platform enables brands and agencies to work collaboratively to attract audiences across networks like Facebook, Instagram, Google, Snapchat, Twitter and Pinterest, measure results through actionable and intuitive dashboards, and build advertising intelligence through advanced AI capabilities. Learn more at www.makemereach.com.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that provides agencies, brands and publishers with innovative solutions that cover the three pillars of digital advertising. From its data-driven Synchronized Digital Branding platform and high-impact ad formats in the display domain; to its powerful social media platform; to its branded search network, Perion is well-positioned to capitalize on any changes in marketers allocation of digital advertising spend. More information about Perion can be found at www.perion.com.

