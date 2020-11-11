  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
11.11.2020 23:00

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Updates

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 30.11. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) (the "Company) announced that Michael E. McBryan, Chief Revenue Officer, will be retiring at year end. Mr. McBryan will continue to serve the Company in an advisory capacity and as a member of the Board of Directors. Patrick J. Orr, currently serving as Senior Vice President of Financial Services, will assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer as of January 1, 2021. Mr. Orr will be focused on optimizing the Companys talent, expertise and leadership across its revenue life cycle including sales and contracts, customer relationships, and billing and collections.

Mr. McBryan started with HCSG in 1988 as a Manager-In-Training in the Philadelphia area and rose through various roles in operations and sales, making significant contributions to the growth and success of the Company. Most recently, he has been instrumental in the development and leadership of the Revenue Office, which he has championed since its inception.

Ted Wahl, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "There are certainly mixed emotions for all of us as Mike moves on to the next phase of his life. On behalf of the entire HCSG family, I would like to thank Mike for his years of dedicated service and the many lasting contributions he leaves as his legacy.

Mr. Orr joined HCSG in 2014 as Vice President of Financial Services and has since served as the leader of Financial Services, making significant contributions as the head of that group and a member of the Senior Leadership Team. Prior to joining the Company in 2014, Mr. Orr was a partner at the law firm of Klestadt & Winters, LLP in New York, where he advised clients in evaluating and navigating complex business transactions.

Mr. Wahl, added, "Pat is a growth-oriented leader and has significantly enhanced our Financial Services department since his arrival, most notably as the architect of our weekly customer payment model. He has played an integral role in supporting client relationships and new business opportunities. Pats background and intimate knowledge of the industry and our customer base uniquely positions him to lead effectively, work collaboratively and drive results.

Nachrichten zu Healthcare Services Group Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
22.10.20
Healthcare Services Group steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
22.10.20
Healthcare Services Group hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
20.10.20
Ausblick: Healthcare Services Group veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.07.20
Healthcare Services Group-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Juli (finanzen.net)
23.07.20
Healthcare Services Group präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Healthcare Services Group-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
23.04.20
Healthcare Services Group: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
20.04.20
Ausblick: Healthcare Services Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Healthcare Services Group News
RSS Feed
Healthcare Services Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Healthcare Services Group Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.07.2018Healthcare Services Group SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.04.2018Healthcare Services Group HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.05.2017Healthcare Services Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.09.2016Healthcare Services Group OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.04.2016Healthcare Services Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.04.2018Healthcare Services Group HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.05.2017Healthcare Services Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.09.2016Healthcare Services Group OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.04.2016Healthcare Services Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.10.2015Healthcare Services Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.06.2012Healthcare Services Group holdStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.07.2018Healthcare Services Group SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Healthcare Services Group Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Healthcare Services Group News

22.10.20Healthcare Services Group steigert die Dividende
20.10.20Ausblick: Healthcare Services Group veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
22.10.20Healthcare Services Group hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen
21.10.20Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Healthcare Services Group News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - HelloFresh kann sich vor Neukunden kaum retten
Jetzt verantwortungsbewusst investieren mit Scalable Capital
Free-Trade-Aktion mit der Consorsbank & Hello bank!  Société Générale-Derivate bis Jahresende kostenfrei handeln
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Neutrale Ausgangslage
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Continental, Bayer
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Politische Börsen haben kurze Beine
Financial Fact: Markttechnik profitiert von Verzögerungen bei US-Wahl.
Auch nur ein Mensch: Der DAX hat gute und schlechte Tage
Einfach intelligent investieren. Allvest powered by Allianz
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Verkehrte Welt
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Healthcare Services Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Healthcare Services Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So geht Vermögensaufbau heute
Die Rabattschlacht im Netz ist eröffnet  Das sollten Sie beachten
Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Trumps Vermögen drastisch geschrumpft  doch jetzt kann er richtig abkassieren
Projekt Lightspeed  so tickt das Genie, das die Pandemie herausfordert

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Zahlen von Beyond Meat schmecken Anlegern nicht
DAX-Chartanalyse: Kommt jetzt wieder die Normalität?
Newsticker Corona: US-Gesundheitsminister - Starten im Dezember mit Impfungen
Wasserstoff Newsblog: BP und Ørsted wollen 'grünen' Wasserstoff produzieren
Carnival-Aktie stark gesucht: Was ist da los?

Heute im Fokus

Dow beendet Handel niedriger -- DAX schließt stärker -- Continental mit Verlust -- BioNTech & Pfizer: Bis zu 300 Mio Impfdosen für EU -- Lufthansa, Schaeffler, Bechtle, Alibaba im Fokus

Boeing erhält F-15-Auftrag aus Saudi Arabien. Nordex-Aktie auf Hoch seit Anfang 2017. Regulierer stufen JPMorgan als weniger riskant ein. Schaeffler-Aktie setzt Rally dank Empfehlung fort. UniCredit verkauft notleidende Forderungen. Anleger trennen sich wieder von Corona-Verlierern. Lufthansa bestellt Remco Steenbergen zum 1. Januar zum Finanzvorstand. Credit Suisse liebäugelt mit Zukäufen in Vermögensverwaltung. Home24 hebt Jahresprognose nochmals an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Kommt die Jahresendrally? - Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen