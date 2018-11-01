HEICO Corporation Announces Important Acquisition

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A) and (NYSE: HEI) today announced that its
Electronic Technologies Group acquired Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.
("SSP) in an all cash transaction.
HEICO stated that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to its
earnings in the year following the purchase. Further financial terms and
details were not disclosed.
Ballston Spa, NY-based SSP is a leading designer and manufacturer of
silicone materials for a variety of demanding applications, used in
aerospace, defense, research, oil and gas, testing, pharmaceuticals and
other markets. SSP will be part of HEICOs Electronic Technologies
Group, which is comprised of businesses that specialize in the design
and manufacture of highly-engineered, mission-critical products that
must successfully operate in the harshest environments.
Since SSPs founding in 1989, the company has been a consistent
innovator and pioneer within the silicone manufacturing industry. SSP
employs approximately 70 team members and operates out of one, 52,000
square foot, state-of-the-art facility in Ballston Spa, NY.
As is customary with the vast majority of HEICOs previous acquisitions,
SSPs entire management team will remain with the company in their
pre-existing positions and no material staff turnover is expected
post-acquisition.
Laurans A. Mendelson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HEICO
Corporation, along with Victor H. Mendelson, HEICOs Co-President and
Chief Executive Officer of the Electronic Technologies Group, jointly
commented, "We are thrilled to partner with SSP. We admire SSPs
commitment to excellence and focus on customer needs. It became apparent
to us throughout our due diligence and negotiations that our two
companies' cultures and people could not be a better fit. We welcome the
entire SSP team to the HEICO family.
Patricia Babbie-Reo, Ted Taylor and Fred Sober, SSP's founders and
current shareholders, remarked: "Though we had a variety of suitors as
we were contemplating a sale, we felt an immediate connection with the
HEICO staff and truly believe that SSP has found a great, long-term
home, with similar values and culture.
Paul DiCaprio, SSPs President said, "We look forward to our next
chapter of excellence and growth with our new partners. We are excited
to join the HEICO team and look forward to working with them.
HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production,
servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche
segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications
and electronics industries through its Flight Support Group and its
Electronic Technologies Group. HEICOs customers include a majority of
the worlds airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and
space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to
medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For
more information about HEICO, please visit our website at http://www.heico.com.
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking
statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies.
HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or
implied by those forward-looking statements as a result of factors
including, but not limited to: lower demand for commercial air travel or
airline fleet changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause
lower demand for our goods and services; product specification costs and
requirements, which could cause an increase to our costs to complete
contracts; governmental and regulatory demands, export policies and
restrictions, reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending
by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new
competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new
products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce
our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing
difficulties, which could increase our product development costs and
delay sales; our ability to make acquisitions and achieve operating
synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk; interest,
foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; economic conditions
within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical,
telecommunications and electronics industries, which could negatively
impact our costs and revenues; and defense budget cuts, which could
reduce our defense-related revenue. Parties receiving this material are
encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to filings on Form 10-K,
Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required
by applicable law.
