HEICO CORPORATION Reports Record Net Income, Operating Income and Net Sales for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019; Full Fiscal Year 2019 Net Sales, Net Income and Cash Flow Growth Estimates Raised

HEICO CORPORATION (NYSE: HEI.A) (NYSE: HEI) today reported that net
income increased 37% to a record $81.8 million, or 60 cents per diluted
share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, up from $59.6 million, or
44 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. In the
first six months of fiscal 2019, net income increased 29% to a record
$161.1 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, up from $124.8 million, or
91 cents per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2018.
All share and per share information has been adjusted retrospectively
to reflect a 5-for-4 stock split distributed by the Company in June 2018.
Operating income increased 30% to a record $119.2 million in the second
quarter of fiscal 2019, up from $91.6 million in the second quarter of
fiscal 2018. In the first six months of fiscal 2019, operating income
increased 27% to a record $217.1 million, up from $171.1 million in the
first six months of fiscal 2018.
The Company's consolidated operating margin improved to 23.1% in the
second quarter of fiscal 2019, up from 21.3% in the second quarter of
fiscal 2018. The Company's consolidated operating margin improved to
22.1% in the first six months of fiscal 2019, up from 20.5% in the first
six months of fiscal 2018.
Net sales increased 20% to a record $515.6 million in the second quarter
of fiscal 2019, up from $430.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal
2018. Net sales increased 18% to a record $981.8 million in the first
six months of fiscal 2019, up from $835.0 million in the first six
months of fiscal 2018.
EBITDA increased 29% to $142.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal
2019, up from $110.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.
EBITDA increased 24% to $259.8 million in the first six months of fiscal
2019, up from $209.3 million in the first six months of fiscal 2018. See
our reconciliation of net income attributable to HEICO to EBITDA at the
end of this press release.
Consolidated Results
Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICOs Chairman and CEO, commented on the
Company's second quarter results stating, "We are very pleased to report
record quarterly results in consolidated net sales, operating income and
net income driven by record net sales and operating income at both the
Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group. These results
principally reflect strong double-digit organic growth within both of
our operating segments as well as the excellent performance of our
well-managed fiscal 2019 and 2018 acquisitions.
Our total debt to shareholders' equity ratio decreased to 33.5% as of
April 30, 2019, down from 35.4% as of October 31, 2018. Our net debt
(total debt less cash and cash equivalents) of $492.3 million to
shareholders equity ratio decreased to 29.6% as of April 30, 2019, down
from 31.5% as of October 31, 2018. Our net debt to EBITDA ratio
decreased to .98x as of April 30, 2019, down from 1.04x as of October
31, 2018. During fiscal 2019, we successfully completed four
acquisitions and completed five acquisitions over the past year. We have
no significant debt maturities until fiscal 2023 and plan to utilize our
financial flexibility to aggressively pursue high quality acquisitions
to accelerate growth and maximize shareholder returns.
Cash flow provided by operating activities was very strong, increasing
72% to $178.3 million in the first six months of fiscal 2019, as
compared to $103.4 million in the first six months of fiscal 2018. We
continue to forecast strong cash flow from operations for fiscal 2019.
As we look ahead to the remainder of fiscal 2019, we anticipate net
sales growth within the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies
Group resulting from increased demand across the majority of our product
lines. Also, we plan to continue our commitments to developing new
products and services, further market penetration, and an aggressive
acquisition strategy while maintaining our financial strength and
flexibility.
Based on our current economic visibility, we now estimate our
consolidated fiscal 2019 year-over-year growth in net sales to be 12% -
13% and in net income to be 17% - 18%, up from our prior growth
estimates in net sales of 9% - 11% and in net income of 11% - 13%.
Additionally, we now anticipate our consolidated operating margin to
approximate 21.5% - 22.0%, up from our prior estimate of 21.0% - 21.5%
and continue to anticipate depreciation and amortization expense to
approximate $84 million. Further, we now anticipate cash flow from
operations to approximate $380 million, up from the prior estimate of
$370 million, and capital expenditures to approximate $38 million, down
from the prior estimate of $43 million. These estimates exclude
additional acquired businesses, if any."
Flight Support Group
Eric A. Mendelson, HEICO's Co-President and President of HEICO's Flight
Support Group, commented on the Flight Support Group's second quarter
results stating, "Our record quarterly results in net sales and
operating income principally reflects strong double-digit organic growth
within the majority of our product lines.
The Flight Support Group's net sales increased 15% to a record $308.3
million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, up from $267.8 million in
the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The Flight Support Group's net sales
increased 14% to a record $595.5 million in the first six months of
fiscal 2019, up from $522.6 million in the first six months of fiscal
2018. The increase in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal
2019 is attributable to strong organic growth of 15% and 14%,
respectively, mainly due to increased demand and new product offerings
within our aftermarket replacement parts and specialty products product
lines.
The Flight Support Group's operating income increased 21% to a record
$62.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, up from $51.5
million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The Flight Support Group's
operating income increased 18% to a record $115.0 million in the first
six months of fiscal 2019, up from $97.4 million in the first six months
of fiscal 2018. The increase in the second quarter and first six months
of fiscal 2019 principally reflects the previously mentioned net sales
growth and the impact from an improved gross profit margin mainly driven
by a more favorable product mix within our specialty products product
line.
The Flight Support Group's operating margin increased to 20.2% in the
second quarter of fiscal 2019, up from 19.2% in the second quarter of
fiscal 2018. The Flight Support Group's operating margin increased to
19.3% in the first six months of fiscal 2019, up from 18.6% in the first
six months of fiscal 2018. The increase in the second quarter and first
six months of fiscal 2019 principally reflects the previously mentioned
improved gross profit margin.
With respect to the remainder of fiscal 2019, we now estimate full year
net sales growth of approximately 10% over the prior year, up from the
prior estimate of 7% - 9% and we now estimate the full year Flight
Support Group operating margin to approximate 19.0% - 19.5%, up from the
prior estimate of approximately 19.0%. Further, we now estimate the
Flight Support Group's full year organic net sales growth rate to be in
the high-single digits, up from the prior estimate of mid to high-single
digits. These estimates exclude additional acquired businesses, if any.
Electronic Technologies Group
Victor H. Mendelson, HEICO's Co-President and President of HEICOs
Electronic Technologies Group, commented on the Electronic Technologies
Group's second quarter results stating, "Our record quarterly results in
net sales and operating income reflects strong double-digit organic
growth and the favorable impact from our profitable fiscal 2019
acquisitions.
The Electronic Technologies Group's net sales increased 27% to a record
$214.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, up from $168.7
million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The Electronic
Technologies Group's net sales increased 23% to a record $398.9 million
in the first six months of fiscal 2019, up from $324.4 million in the
first six months of fiscal 2018. These increases resulted from organic
growth of 20% and 16% in the second quarter and first six months of
fiscal 2019, respectively, and the favorable impact from our fiscal 2019
acquisitions. The organic growth in the second quarter and first six
months of fiscal 2019 is mainly attributable to increased demand for
certain defense, aerospace and space products.
The Electronic Technologies Group's operating income increased 40% to a
record $67.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, up from $48.1
million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The Electronic
Technologies Group's operating income increased 30% to a record $119.0
million in the first six months of fiscal 2019, up from $91.4 million in
the first six months of fiscal 2018. The increase in the second quarter
and first six months of fiscal 2019 principally reflects the previously
mentioned net sales growth and an improved gross profit margin mainly
driven by increased net sales and a more favorable product mix for
certain defense and aerospace products.
The Electronic Technologies Group's operating margin improved to 31.4%
in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, up from 28.5% in the second
quarter of fiscal 2018. The Electronic Technologies Group's operating
margin improved to 29.8% in the first six months of fiscal 2019, up from
28.2% in the first six months of fiscal 2018. The increase in the second
quarter and first six months of fiscal 2019 principally reflects the
previously mentioned improved gross profit margin.
With respect to the remainder of fiscal 2019, we now estimate full year
net sales growth of approximately 15% - 17% over the prior year, up from
the prior estimate of 11% - 13%, and anticipate the full year Electronic
Technologies Group's operating margin to approximate 29.0% - 29.5%, up
from the prior estimate of 28.0% - 29.0%. Further, we now estimate the
Electronic Technologies Groups organic net sales growth rate to be in
the high-single digits, up from the prior estimate of mid-single digits.
These estimates exclude additional acquired businesses, if any.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To provide additional information about the Company's results, HEICO has
discussed in this press release its EBITDA (calculated as net income
attributable to HEICO adjusted for net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests, income tax expense, interest expense and
depreciation and amortization expense), its net debt (total debt less
cash and cash equivalents), its net debt to shareholders' equity ratio
(calculated as net debt divided by shareholders' equity) and its net
debt to EBITDA ratio (calculated as net debt divided by EBITDA) which
are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally
accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP). These non-GAAP
measures are included to supplement the Companys financial information
presented in accordance with GAAP and because the Company uses such
measures to monitor and evaluate the performance of its business and
believes the presentation of these measures enhance an investors
ability to analyze trends in the Companys business and to evaluate the
Companys performance relative to other companies in its industry.
However, these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be
considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's
financial results as reported under GAAP.
These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative
to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from
non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP
measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or
principles. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's
results of operations in conjunction with their corresponding GAAP
measures. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G of the Securities
and Exchange Act of 1934, the Company has provided a reconciliation of
these non-GAAP measures in the last table included in this press release.
(NOTE:
HEICO has two classes of common stock traded
on the NYSE.
Both classes, the Class A Common Stock
(HEI.A) and the Common Stock (HEI), are virtually identical in all
economic respects.
The only difference between the share
classes is the voting rights.
The Class A Common Stock
(HEI.A) has 1/10 vote per share and the Common Stock (HEI) has one vote
per share.)
There are currently approximately 80.0 million shares of HEICO's Class A
Common Stock (HEI.A) outstanding and 53.8 million shares of HEICO's
Common Stock (HEI) outstanding. The stock symbols for HEICOs two
classes of common stock on most websites are HEI.A and HEI. However,
some websites change HEICO's Class A Common Stock trading symbol (HEI.A)
to HEI/A or HEIa.
HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production,
servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche
segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications
and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight
Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies
Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and
overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and
military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications
and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about
HEICO, please visit our website at http://www.heico.com.
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking
statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies.
HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or
implied by those forward-looking statements as a result of factors
including: lower demand for commercial air travel or airline fleet
changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand
for our goods and services; product specification costs and
requirements, which could cause an increase to our costs to complete
contracts; governmental and regulatory demands, export policies and
restrictions, reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending
by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new
competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new
products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce
our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing
difficulties, which could increase our product development costs and
delay sales; our ability to make acquisitions and achieve operating
synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk; interest,
foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; economic conditions
within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical,
telecommunications and electronics industries, which could negatively
impact our costs and revenues; and defense spending or budget cuts,
which could reduce our defense-related revenue. Parties receiving this
material are encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to
filings on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation
to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the
extent required by applicable law.
|
HEICO CORPORATION
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
|
$515,648
|
|
|
$430,602
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
306,261
|
|
|
262,745
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
90,204
|
|
|
76,292
|
|
Operating income
|
|
119,183
|
|
|
91,565
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(5,484
|
)
|
|
(4,904
|
)
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
2,484
|
|
|
(250
|
)
|
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
|
|
116,183
|
|
|
86,411
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
26,100
|
|
|
20,400
|
|
Net income from consolidated operations
|
|
90,083
|
|
|
66,011
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
8,301
|
|
|
6,393
|
|
Net income attributable to HEICO
|
|
$81,782
|
|
|
$59,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share attributable to HEICO shareholders: (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$.61
|
|
|
$.45
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$.60
|
|
|
$.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: (a)
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
133,313
|
|
|
132,425
|
|
Diluted
|
|
137,206
|
|
|
136,588
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Operating segment information:
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales:
|
|
|
|
|
Flight Support Group
|
|
$308,251
|
|
|
$267,836
|
|
Electronic Technologies Group
|
|
214,451
|
|
|
168,722
|
|
Intersegment sales
|
|
(7,054
|
)
|
|
(5,956
|
)
|
|
|
$515,648
|
|
|
$430,602
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
Flight Support Group
|
|
$62,166
|
|
|
$51,488
|
|
Electronic Technologies Group
|
|
67,352
|
|
|
48,130
|
|
Other, primarily corporate
|
|
(10,335
|
)
|
|
(8,053
|
)
|
|
|
$119,183
|
|
|
$91,565
|
|
HEICO CORPORATION
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended April 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$981,794
|
|
|
|
|
$835,012
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
590,170
|
|
|
|
|
512,364
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
174,494
|
|
|
|
|
151,523
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
217,130
|
|
|
|
|
171,125
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(10,973
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,629
|
)
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
2,152
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
|
|
208,309
|
|
|
|
|
161,606
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
30,200
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
23,900
|
|
|
(c)
|
Net income from consolidated operations
|
|
178,109
|
|
|
|
|
137,706
|
|
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
16,995
|
|
|
|
|
12,936
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to HEICO
|
|
$161,114
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
$124,770
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share attributable to HEICO shareholders: (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$1.21
|
|
(b)
|
|
$.94
|
|
(c)
|
Diluted
|
|
$1.18
|
|
(b)
|
|
$.91
|
|
(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
133,123
|
|
|
|
|
132,237
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
137,092
|
|
|
|
|
136,489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended April 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Operating segment information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flight Support Group
|
|
$595,464
|
|
|
|
|
$522,557
|
|
|
|
Electronic Technologies Group
|
|
398,880
|
|
|
|
|
324,380
|
|
|
|
Intersegment sales
|
|
(12,550
|
)
|
|
|
|
(11,925
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$981,794
|
|
|
|
|
$835,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flight Support Group
|
|
$115,046
|
|
|
|
|
$97,357
|
|
|
|
Electronic Technologies Group
|
|
118,954
|
|
|
|
|
91,350
|
|
|
|
Other, primarily corporate
|
|
(16,870
|
)
|
|
|
|
(17,582
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$217,130
|
|
|
|
|
$171,125
|
|
|
HEICO CORPORATION
Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated
Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
------------------------------------------------
|
(a)
|
|
All applicable fiscal 2018 share and per share information has been
adjusted retrospectively to reflect a 5-for-4 stock split effected
in June 2018.
|
(b)
|
|
During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company recognized a
$16.6 million discrete tax benefit from stock option exercises,
which, net of noncontrolling interests, increased net income
attributable to HEICO by $15.1 million, or $.11 per basic and
diluted share. During the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company
recognized a net benefit from stock option exercises that increased
net income attributable to HEICO by $2.1 million, or $.02 per basic
and diluted share.
|
(c)
|
|
During the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the United States (U.S.)
government enacted significant changes to existing tax law resulting
in the Company recording a provisional discrete tax benefit from
remeasuring its U.S. federal net deferred tax liabilities that was
partially offset by a provisional discrete tax expense related to a
one-time transition tax on the unremitted earnings of the Company's
foreign subsidiaries. The net impact of these amounts increased net
income attributable to HEICO by $11.9 million, or $.09 per basic and
diluted share.
|
HEICO CORPORATION
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 30, 2019
|
|
October 31, 2018
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$64,091
|
|
|
$59,599
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
259,470
|
|
237,286
|
Contract assets
|
|
48,968
|
|
14,183
|
Inventories, net
|
|
410,328
|
|
401,553
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
19,710
|
|
21,187
|
Total current assets
|
|
802,567
|
|
733,808
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
169,792
|
|
154,739
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,187,281
|
|
1,114,832
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
533,370
|
|
506,360
|
Other assets
|
|
160,630
|
|
143,657
|
Total assets
|
|
$2,853,640
|
|
|
$2,653,396
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
$858
|
|
|
$859
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
250,012
|
|
281,570
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
250,870
|
|
282,429
|
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|
|
555,525
|
|
531,611
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
55,511
|
|
46,644
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
178,120
|
|
157,658
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,040,026
|
|
1,018,342
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
151,450
|
|
132,046
|
Shareholders equity
|
|
1,662,164
|
|
1,503,008
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$2,853,640
|
|
|
$2,653,396
|
HEICO CORPORATION
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended April 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income from consolidated operations
|
|
$178,109
|
|
|
$137,706
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
40,548
|
|
|
38,089
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
4,987
|
|
|
4,459
|
|
Employer contributions to HEICO Savings and Investment Plan
|
|
4,601
|
|
|
4,083
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued contingent consideration, net
|
|
3,104
|
|
|
(3,412
|
)
|
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
648
|
|
|
(13,157
|
)
|
Increase in accounts receivable
|
|
(15,784
|
)
|
|
(8,476
|
)
|
Decrease (increase) in contract assets
|
|
5,699
|
|
|
(5,861
|
)
|
Increase in inventories
|
|
(26,724
|
)
|
|
(29,814
|
)
|
Decrease in current liabilities, net
|
|
(25,435
|
)
|
|
(25,336
|
)
|
Other
|
|
8,500
|
|
|
5,119
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
178,253
|
|
|
103,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(134,940
|
)
|
|
(39,364
|
)
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(12,596
|
)
|
|
(29,457
|
)
|
Investments related to HEICO Leadership Compensation Plan
|
|
(10,800
|
)
|
|
(8,400
|
)
|
Other
|
|
636
|
|
|
(2,744
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(157,700
|
)
|
|
(79,965
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings on revolving credit facility, net
|
|
24,000
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
Redemptions of common stock related to stock option exercises
|
|
(27,744
|
)
|
|
(24,623
|
)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
(9,305
|
)
|
|
(7,395
|
)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(8,190
|
)
|
|
(4,449
|
)
|
Revolving credit facility issuance costs
|
|
|
|
|
(4,067
|
)
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises
|
|
5,528
|
|
|
1,993
|
|
Payment of contingent consideration
|
|
(283
|
)
|
|
(300
|
)
|
Other
|
|
(176
|
)
|
|
(232
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(16,170
|
)
|
|
(29,073
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
109
|
|
|
1,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
4,492
|
|
|
(3,839
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
59,599
|
|
|
52,066
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$64,091
|
|
|
$48,227
|
|
HEICO CORPORATION
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except ratios)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
EBITDA Calculation
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net income attributable to HEICO
|
|
$81,782
|
|
|
$59,618
|
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|
|
20,511
|
|
|
19,065
|
|
Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
8,301
|
|
|
6,393
|
|
Plus: Interest expense
|
|
5,484
|
|
|
4,904
|
|
Plus: Income tax expense
|
|
26,100
|
|
|
20,400
|
|
EBITDA (a)
|
|
$142,178
|
|
|
$110,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended April 30,
|
EBITDA Calculation
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net income attributable to HEICO
|
|
$161,114
|
|
|
$124,770
|
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|
|
40,548
|
|
|
38,089
|
|
Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
16,995
|
|
|
12,936
|
|
Plus: Interest expense
|
|
10,973
|
|
|
9,629
|
|
Plus: Income tax expense
|
|
30,200
|
|
|
23,900
|
|
EBITDA (a)
|
|
$259,830
|
|
|
$209,324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
|
EBITDA Calculation
|
|
April 30, 2019
|
|
October 31, 2018
|
Net income attributable to HEICO
|
|
$295,577
|
|
|
$259,233
|
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|
|
79,650
|
|
|
77,191
|
|
Plus: Income tax expense
|
|
76,900
|
|
|
70,600
|
|
Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
30,512
|
|
|
26,453
|
|
Plus: Interest expense
|
|
21,245
|
|
|
19,901
|
|
EBITDA (a)
|
|
$503,884
|
|
|
$453,378
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt Calculation
|
|
April 30, 2019
|
|
October 31, 2018
|
Total debt
|
|
$556,383
|
|
|
$532,470
|
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(64,091
|
)
|
|
(59,599
|
)
|
Net debt (a)
|
|
$492,292
|
|
|
$472,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt
|
|
$492,292
|
|
|
$472,871
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
$1,662,164
|
|
|
$1,503,008
|
|
Net debt to shareholders' equity ratio (a)
|
|
29.6%
|
|
31.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt
|
|
$492,292
|
|
|
$472,871
|
|
EBITDA (Trailing twelve months)
|
|
$503,884
|
|
|
$453,378
|
|
Net debt to EBITDA ratio (a)
|
|
.98
|
|
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press
release.
|
|
