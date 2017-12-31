HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) reported today that its
3D-Plus and VPT subsidiaries supplied mission-critical equipment for
NASAs ICESat-2 mission, which launched on September 15th
from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. This spacecraft is the
second iteration of the Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation Satellite and was
launched on the final Delta II rocket.
HEICOs Buc, France-based 3D-Plus provided multiple radiation tolerant
data memory modules onboard the ICESat-2 spacecraft. Blacksburg,
VA-based VPT supplied DC-to-DC converter products used to power GPS
tracking hardware onboard the launch vehicle and FPGA processors on the
spacecraft. Historically, 3D-Plus and VPTs parts have been relied on
for many high-profile space missions, such as: Parker Solar Probe, Juno,
New Horizons, Dawn and Orion.
The ICESat-2 program is part of NASAs Earth Observing System, which is
dedicated to measuring ice sheet elevation, sea ice thickness and
observing land topography and elevation characteristics. The satellite
is designed to operate for three years while having enough capacity to
last for seven years. Weighing approximately 3,338 pounds, the satellite
was launched into a near-circular, near-polar orbit with an altitude of
approximately 310 miles and is traveling at 4.3 miles per second. Since
the spacecraft will measure certain Earth characteristics to within an
inch, it is critical to know where the satellite is positioned and to
know where on the planets surface that the instrument is taking
measurements. Numerous high-tech equipment, such as GPS hardware,
lasers, telescopes, detectors and altimeters were embedded into the
satellite to fulfill this specific requirement.
Laurans A. Mendelson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HEICO
Corporation, along with Victor H. Mendelson, HEICOs Co-President and
Chief Executive Officer of the Electronics Technologies Group, jointly
commented, "We are, yet again, happy to congratulate NASA and the
3D-Plus and VPT teams on this successful launch. The ICESat-2 is a
critical mission that will help our society understand and monitor the
planet in which we all live. We thank the entire 3D-Plus and VPT teams
for their continued commitment to outstanding innovation and excellence.
Pierre Maurice, 3D-Plus President and Co-Founder, and Dan Sable, VPTs
CEO and Co-Founder, jointly stated, "Our respective teams at 3D-Plus and
VPT are honored to work with NASA and its suppliers to support such an
important mission. Both of our companies strive to work with these
partners on ambitious and meaningful projects that are at the forefront
of scientific exploration, such as the ICESat-2 and the Parker Solar
Probe, which recently launched this August. We also thank our
world-class teams for their dedication and unparalleled efforts.
HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production,
servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche
segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications
and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight
Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies
Group. HEICOs customers include a majority of the worlds airlines and
overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and
military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications
and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about
HEICO, please visit our website at http://www.heico.com.
