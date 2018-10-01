HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A) (NYSE: HEI) today reported that its
Sierra Microwave Technology ("Sierra Microwave) subsidiary supplied
mission-critical equipment for NASAs Jet Propulsion Laboratory ("JPL)
Radar in a CubeSat ("RainCube) mission, which launched earlier this
year from Wallops Island, Virginia, deployed on orbit from the
International Space Station and recently sent back both its first and
second wave of images.
The Georgetown, TX-based Sierra Microwave provided Ka band Radar
Assemblies. Similar to HEICOs other space businesses, Sierra Microwave
has historically been a dedicated supplier for these unique space
missions.
The RainCube project is yet another example of scientific exploration
into uncharted territories. Weighing approximately 26 pounds, the
satellite was launched into a Low Earth Orbit ("LEO) of 400 kilometers.
This very small satellite contains the first radar equipment ever
successfully integrated and operated into a Cube Satellite. The
satellites ultimate mission is to provide more comprehensive weather
data in a faster, lower cost and more detailed format. According to
NASA, it is likely that the RainCube will be part of a broader
weather-tracking satellite constellation; in fact, Graeme Stephens,
NASAs director of the Center for Climate Sciences, stated, "We actually
will end up doing much more interesting insightful science with a
constellation rather than with just one of [these CubeSats]. In recent
months, the RainCube has been providing critical points of data during
the hurricane season.
Laurans A. Mendelson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HEICO
Corporation, along with Victor H. Mendelson, HEICOs Co-President and
Chief Executive Officer of the Electronics Technologies Group, jointly
commented, "We are, once again, happy to congratulate NASA on its
remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence.
Technological innovation in the space realm continues to be a crucial
factor in advancing humankinds knowledge and wellbeing. We thank Sierra
Microwave for their amazing accomplishments and are proud to be a part
of these endeavors.
Troy Rodriguez, Sierra Microwaves President and Founder stated, "We are
honored to work with NASA and its suppliers to support a
first-of-its-kind mission. Sierra Microwave strives to be an important
leader in these highly technical, mission-critical fields. I also thank
my world-class team for their incredible efforts.
HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production,
servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche
segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications
and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight
Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies
Group. HEICOs customers include a majority of the worlds airlines and
overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and
military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications
and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about
HEICO, please visit our website at http://www.heico.com.
