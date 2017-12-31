Helios and Matheson Analytics Announces At-the-Market Equity Offering Facility

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY) ("HMNY), a provider
of information technology services and solutions and the 92% owner of
MoviePass Inc. ("MoviePass), the nations premier movie-theater
subscription service, entered into an At-the-Market (ATM) equity
offering sales agreement with Canaccord Genuity LLC, on April 18, 2018,
under which HMNY may, from time to time, offer and sell shares of its
common stock having an aggregate value of up to $150 million through
Canaccord Genuity. HMNY may use the net proceeds from this offering to
increase the Companys ownership stake in MoviePass or to support the
operations of MoviePass and MoviePass Ventures; to satisfy a portion or
all of any amounts payable in connection with previously issued
convertible notes; and for general corporate purposes and transaction
expenses. The Company may also use the proceeds to make other
acquisitions.
Under the ATM equity offering sales agreement, sales of common stock, if
any, through Canaccord Genuity, will be made by means of ordinary
brokers' transactions, in privately negotiated transactions, or
otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sales, prices
related to prevailing market prices or negotiated prices.
The shares of common stock described above are being offered pursuant to
a shelf registration statement previously filed with and declared
effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A prospectus
supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be
filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SECs website
at www.sec.gov.
Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus
relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, from
Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 99 High
Street, 12th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by telephone at (617)
371-3900, or by email at prospectus@canaccordgenuity.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor will there
be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.
About Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.
Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) is a provider of information
technology services and solutions, offering a range of technology
platforms focusing on big data, artificial intelligence, business
intelligence, social listening, and consumer-centric technology. HMNY
owns approximately 92% of the outstanding shares (excluding options and
warrants) of MoviePass Inc., the nation's premier movie-theater
subscription service. HMNYs holdings include RedZone Map, a safety and
navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a community-based
ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that
enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology.
HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the Nasdaq Capital
Market under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit us at www.hmny.com.
About MoviePass
MoviePass Inc. is a technology company dedicated to enhancing the
exploration of cinema. As the nation's premier movie-theater
subscription service, MoviePass provides film enthusiasts the ability to
attend up to one movie per day for a low subscription price. The
service, now accepted at more than 91% of theaters across the United
States, is the nation's largest theater network. For more information,
visit www.moviepass.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,
including but not limited to statements regarding HMNYs expectations on
the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering and the
anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements
are subject to a number of risks, including market conditions related to
the proposed public offering and the risk factors set forth from time to
time in HMNYs SEC filings, including but not limited to the risks that
are described in the "Risk Factors section of HMNYs Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in the prospectus
supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC on
or about the date hereof, each available on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.
In addition to the risks described above and in HMNYs other filings
with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect
HMNYs results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and
actual results (including, without limitation, the ability to complete
this offering and generate the net proceeds necessary for HMNY to
complete its business objectives) could differ significantly from those
contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The information in this
release is provided only as of the date of this release, and HMNY
undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this release on account of new information, future events,
or otherwise, except as required by law.
