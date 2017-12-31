Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. Announces Plans to Spin-Off Zone Technologies Inc. to Become a Separate Public Company

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq:
HMNY), ("HMNY), a provider of
information technology services and solutions and owner of a controlling
interest in MoviePass,
Inc.. ("MoviePass) today announced
that its board of directors has approved a plan to spin-off its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Zone Technologies Inc. ("Zone).
Following the spin-off, Zone would become an independent publicly traded
company that HMNY expects to also be listed on Nasdaq.
The spin-off is subject to numerous conditions, including, without
limitation, the effectiveness of a Registration Statement on Form S-1 to
be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the approved
listing of Zones common stock on Nasdaq. Pursuant to the spin-off, HMNY
plans to distribute shares of Zone common stock as a dividend to persons
who hold common stock of HMNY as of a record date to be determined. The
board of directors of HMNY expects to set a record date to determine the
stockholders entitled to receive shares of Zone in the spin-off for
approximately 20 to 40 days before the effective date of the spin-off.
Holders of any convertible notes and warrants of HMNY outstanding as of
the applicable record date may be entitled to participate in the
dividend of Zone shares in the spin-off in accordance with the terms of
such notes and warrants.
The strategic goal of the spin-off is to create two public companies,
each of which can focus on its own strengths and operational plans. In
addition, after the spin-off, each of HMNY and Zone will be better
equipped to pursue partnerships and other strategies that are more
closely aligned with their respective business models.
"Having founded Zone, I am excited to implement this spin-off to
maximize Zones true potential, by furthering the development of our
RedZone Map product and expanding Zones business by entering into
complementary technology sectors, said Ted Farnsworth, HMNYs Chief
Executive Officer and Chairman. "I believe this spin-off will enable
Zone to grow, both organically and by acquisition of other
technologies, Mr. Farnsworth concluded.
Upon the completion of the spin-off transaction, HMNY plans to continue
focusing on its operations related to its controlling interest in
MoviePass and expects HMNYs management to be comprised of the same
management team as prior to the spin-off. Following the spin-off, Zone
plans to continue focusing on its RedZone Map product, as well as
growth and acquisitions. Both HMNY and Zone expect to remain
headquartered in New York City, HMNYs current base of operations.
HMNY is in the process of evaluating the tax consequences, if any, of
the proposed dividend distribution of Zone shares pursuant to the
spin-off.
As reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2018, as of that date, HMNY owes no
debt principal under any debt instruments.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any
sale of any securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.
About Zone Technologies Inc.
Zone Technologies Inc. is a state-of-the-art mapping and spatial
analysis company with operations in the U.S. Its safety map app, RedZone
Map, enhances mobile GPS navigation by providing advanced proprietary
technology to guide travelers to their destinations. The app
incorporates a social media component allowing for real-time "Its
happening now crime reporting coupled with real time data from over
1,400 local, state, national and global sources. RedZone Map is
currently available to iOS and Android users. More information is
available on the RedZone
Map website.
About Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.
Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq:
HMNY) is a provider of information technology services and
solutions, offering a range of technology platforms focusing on big
data, artificial intelligence, business intelligence, social listening,
and consumer-centric technology. HMNY owns a majority interest in
MoviePass Inc., the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service.
HMNYs holdings include Zone Technologies Inc., creator of RedZone Map,
a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a
community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map
app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary
technology. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the
Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit
us at www.hmny.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect, "estimate,
"project, "budget, "forecast, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "may,
"will, "could, "should, "believe, "predict, "potential,
"continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify such
forward looking statements, which include but are not limited to
statements regarding the effectiveness of a registration statement
relating to the proposed spin-off, the listing of Zones common stock on
Nasdaq, the benefits expected and other impacts anticipated of the
spin-off and the tax consequences of the spin-off. These forward-looking
statements are subject to a number of risks, including the inability to
consummate the spin-off, failure of HMNYs securities holders to receive
favorable tax treatment, failure to achieve anticipated growth or
accomplish financing objectives and the risk factors set forth from time
to time in HMNYs SEC filings, including but not limited to the risks
that are described in the "Risk Factors section of HMNYs Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and Quarterly Report
on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, each available on
the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.
In addition to the risks described above and in HMNYs other filings
with the SEC, www.sec.gov,
other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect HMNYs results.
No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results
could differ significantly from those contemplated by the
forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided
only as of the date of this release, and HMNY undertakes no obligation
to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on
account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as
required by law.
