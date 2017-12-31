15.03.2018 14:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. Announces Plans to Spin-Off Zone Technologies Inc. to Become a Separate Public Company

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY), ("HMNY), a provider of information technology services and solutions and owner of a controlling interest in MoviePass, Inc.. ("MoviePass) today announced that its board of directors has approved a plan to spin-off its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zone Technologies Inc. ("Zone). Following the spin-off, Zone would become an independent publicly traded company that HMNY expects to also be listed on Nasdaq.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005643/en/

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. Announces Plans to Spin-Off Zone Technologies Inc. to Become a Se ...

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. Announces Plans to Spin-Off Zone Technologies Inc. to Become a Separate Public Company (Photo: Business Wire)

The spin-off is subject to numerous conditions, including, without limitation, the effectiveness of a Registration Statement on Form S-1 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the approved listing of Zones common stock on Nasdaq. Pursuant to the spin-off, HMNY plans to distribute shares of Zone common stock as a dividend to persons who hold common stock of HMNY as of a record date to be determined. The board of directors of HMNY expects to set a record date to determine the stockholders entitled to receive shares of Zone in the spin-off for approximately 20 to 40 days before the effective date of the spin-off. Holders of any convertible notes and warrants of HMNY outstanding as of the applicable record date may be entitled to participate in the dividend of Zone shares in the spin-off in accordance with the terms of such notes and warrants.

The strategic goal of the spin-off is to create two public companies, each of which can focus on its own strengths and operational plans. In addition, after the spin-off, each of HMNY and Zone will be better equipped to pursue partnerships and other strategies that are more closely aligned with their respective business models.

"Having founded Zone, I am excited to implement this spin-off to maximize Zones true potential, by furthering the development of our RedZone Map product and expanding Zones business by entering into complementary technology sectors, said Ted Farnsworth, HMNYs Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "I believe this spin-off will enable Zone to grow, both organically and by acquisition of other technologies, Mr. Farnsworth concluded.

Upon the completion of the spin-off transaction, HMNY plans to continue focusing on its operations related to its controlling interest in MoviePass and expects HMNYs management to be comprised of the same management team as prior to the spin-off. Following the spin-off, Zone plans to continue focusing on its RedZone Map product, as well as growth and acquisitions. Both HMNY and Zone expect to remain headquartered in New York City, HMNYs current base of operations.

HMNY is in the process of evaluating the tax consequences, if any, of the proposed dividend distribution of Zone shares pursuant to the spin-off.

As reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2018, as of that date, HMNY owes no debt principal under any debt instruments.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of any securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Zone Technologies Inc.

Zone Technologies Inc. is a state-of-the-art mapping and spatial analysis company with operations in the U.S. Its safety map app, RedZone Map, enhances mobile GPS navigation by providing advanced proprietary technology to guide travelers to their destinations. The app incorporates a social media component allowing for real-time "Its happening now crime reporting coupled with real time data from over 1,400 local, state, national and global sources. RedZone Map is currently available to iOS and Android users. More information is available on the RedZone Map website.

About Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY) is a provider of information technology services and solutions, offering a range of technology platforms focusing on big data, artificial intelligence, business intelligence, social listening, and consumer-centric technology. HMNY owns a majority interest in MoviePass Inc., the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service. HMNYs holdings include Zone Technologies Inc., creator of RedZone Map, a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit us at www.hmny.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect, "estimate, "project, "budget, "forecast, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "may, "will, "could, "should, "believe, "predict, "potential, "continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements, which include but are not limited to statements regarding the effectiveness of a registration statement relating to the proposed spin-off, the listing of Zones common stock on Nasdaq, the benefits expected and other impacts anticipated of the spin-off and the tax consequences of the spin-off. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including the inability to consummate the spin-off, failure of HMNYs securities holders to receive favorable tax treatment, failure to achieve anticipated growth or accomplish financing objectives and the risk factors set forth from time to time in HMNYs SEC filings, including but not limited to the risks that are described in the "Risk Factors section of HMNYs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, each available on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. In addition to the risks described above and in HMNYs other filings with the SEC, www.sec.gov, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect HMNYs results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results could differ significantly from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and HMNY undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Helios & Matheson Information Technology Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Helios Matheson Information Technology News
RSS Feed
Helios Matheson Information Technology zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Helios & Matheson Information Technology Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Helios & Matheson Information Technology Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Helios Matheson Information Technology News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Helios Matheson Information Technology News
Anzeige

Inside

OPEC erwartet deutlich stärkeres Nicht-OPEC-Angebot
SOCIETE GENERALE: BESUCHEN SIE UNS AM BÖRSENTAG MÜNCHEN AM 17. MÄRZ 2018
UBS: ThyssenKrupp AG - Wichtige Unterstützung vorerst verteidigt
Vontobel: Erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr 2017 für Volkswagen trotz Dieselkrise
ING Markets: DAX - Die Bullen sehen noch kein Land
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Bilanzsaison in Deutschland geht dem Ende entgegen
HSBC: Amazonisierung belastet US-Einzelhandel
DZ BANK  DAX: Kurzfristig im Keller gefangen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Helios Matheson Information Technology-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Helios Matheson Information Technology Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Landtagsabgeordneter Felbinger wegen Betrugs verurteilt
Bayerische Firma rüstet Südkorea gegen Kim Jong-un
Die haarsträubende Geschichte einer Enteignung
Die Notfallpläne für einen möglichen Euro-Zerfall
Welche Diesel-Alternative sich jetzt lohnt

News von

DAX: Wie weit es jetzt nach unten gehen kann
Healthineers-Aktien zwischen 27,50 und 28,50 Euro - Siemens muss Abstriche machen
Fünf Top-Aktien aus dem Dax: Kursgewinne made in Germany
BASF-Aktie, Covestro und Co.: Wo die Insider gekauft haben
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten

News von

Beim Ranking der vertrauenswürdigsten Marken überrascht vor allem ein Unternehmen
Ex-BMW-Manager wollen das E-Auto revolutionieren - sie haben dafür schon eine Milliarde Dollar gesammelt
Dieser Supercomputer könnte Bitcoin und Co. wertlos machen
Immobilienpreise in Deutschland: In diesen Regionen könnten Käufer auch jetzt noch ein Schnäppchen machen
Saturn hat in Europa ein Geschäft eröffnet, wie es Amazon in den USA durchsetzen will

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- Dow startet im Plus -- Lufthansa mit Rekordgewinn -- Staatsanwaltschaft untersucht Kurssturz bei ProSiebenSat.1 -- LANXESS erzielt Rekordergebnis -- K+S, VW im Fokus

Rekordjahr für Deutschlands Börsenschwergewichte. HNA macht bei Bordverpflegungsfirma Gategroup Kasse. LEONI findet mit Aldo Kamper neuen Chef. Goldman Sachs-Analyst warnt: Der Bitcoin könnte schon bald unter sein Februar-Tief fallen. Audi fällt 2018 weiter hinter Mercedes zurück. H&M kämpft weiter mit Umsatzschwund.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 10: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Facebook, YouTube und Co sind längst kein Jugendphänomen mehr sondern sind in der Breite der Gesellschaft angekommen. Könnten Sie sich ein Leben ohne Social Media vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:56 Uhr
DAX fester -- Dow im Plus erwartet -- Lufthansa mit Rekordgewinn -- Staatsanwaltschaft untersucht Kurssturz bei ProSiebenSat.1 -- LANXESS erzielt Rekordergebnis -- K+S, VW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13:40 Uhr
K+S verdient wieder mehr - Aktie legt deutlich zu
Sonstiges
13:55 Uhr
Rockefellers Anwesen Hudson Pines verkauft - für einen höheren Preis als gefordert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
adidas AGA1EWWW
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
RWE AG St.703712
Lufthansa AG823212
EVOTEC AG566480
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400