finanzen.net
Jetzt neu: finanzen.net Ratgeber Youtube-Channel mit hilfreichen Erklär-Videos. Jetzt kostenlos abonnieren-w-
24.03.2020 22:37

Helios Technologies Provides Business Update Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) ("Helios or the "Company), a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, today provided a business update surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting uncertainty. Broad measures taken by governments, businesses and others to limit the spread of the virus are adversely affecting the Company and its customers.

Helioss global locations and production facilities remain fully operational at this time with the exception of the Companys Faster facility in Italy. Government mandates in that country will require the temporary closure of the Companys manufacturing location, which was and will remain open through March 25th for warehousing and shipping only. Effective March 26th, it will temporarily close until April 3rd, pursuant to the current mandate. Italian-based employees whose positions are amenable to remote work will continue to work from their homes and will continue to provide support to our customers. Helios is pleased to report that risk mitigation efforts undertaken in China have resulted in the successful reopening of its operations there.

Wolfgang Dangel, the Companys President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We remain focused on doing what is necessary in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 while protecting our business and customers. The health, safety and welfare of our global employees, customers and communities is our top priority and our obligation. We have been and will continue to be proactive in this regard. We have adopted measures in all of our facilities to allow for social distancing and implementation of additional cleaning protocols while remaining focused on meeting our customers needs. Our office personnel are encouraged to work remotely, to reduce the risk of spreading the virus from group interaction. Our global customer service personnel remain available to respond to customer inquiries.

As a result of the evolving economic impact of COVID-19, the Company believes that its 2020 financial results will be impacted, especially beginning in the second quarter, but the magnitude and duration of the impact is uncertain. In addition, production at any of its facilities may be further impacted as a result of possible future government, market or Company actions due to COVID-19. For these reasons, Helios is withdrawing its 2020 guidance. The Company plans to provide an update when it announces its first quarter results, currently scheduled for May 4, 2020.

Mr. Dangel concluded, "Given our commitment to cash flow and debt reduction, we entered this downturn well capitalized. Accordingly, we believe that we are well positioned from a liquidity perspective to manage the uncertainty in the near to medium-term.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions for diverse markets. The Company operates in two business segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment markets and sells products globally under the brands of Sun Hydraulics in relation to cartridge valve technology, Custom Fluidpower with regard to hydraulic system design and Faster in connection with quick release coupling solutions. Global Electronics brands include Enovation Controls and Murphy for fully-tailored solutions with a broad range of rugged and reliable instruments such as displays, controls and instrumentation products. Helios Technologies and information about its associated companies is available online at www.heliostechnologies.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They include statements regarding current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, our beliefs, and assumptions made by Helios Technologies, Inc. ("Helios or the "Company), its directors or its officers about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions made by management, and include among other items, (i) the Companys strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new products and make acquisitions; (ii) the Companys financing plans; (iii) trends and global conditions affecting the Companys financial condition or results of operations, including, without limitation, the effect of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19; (iv) the Companys ability to continue to control costs and to meet its liquidity and other financing needs; (v) the declaration and payment of dividends; and (vi) the Companys ability to respond to changes in customer demand domestically and internationally, including as a result of standardization. In addition, we may make other written or oral statements, which constitute forward-looking statements, from time to time. Words such as "may, "continue, "remain focused, "expects, "projects, "anticipates, "intends, "plans, "believes, "seeks, "estimates, variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals also are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) conditions in the capital markets, including, without limitation, demand for the Companys stock, the interest rate environment and the availability of capital; (ii) changes in the competitive marketplace that could affect the Companys revenue and/or cost bases, such as increased competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs, the continued availability of labor and raw materials as a result of the global shutdown due to COVID-19; and (iii) new product introductions, product sales mix and the geographic mix of sales nationally and internationally. Further information relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is included but not limited to information under the heading Item 1. "Business and Item 1A. "Risk Factors in the Companys Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019.

Nachrichten zu Sun Hydraulics IncorporatedShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sun Hydraulics News
RSS Feed
Sun Hydraulics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sun Hydraulics IncorporatedShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.09.2018Sun Hydraulics OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
23.03.2018Sun Hydraulics BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.10.2017Sun Hydraulics NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
08.11.2016Sun Hydraulics OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.10.2014Sun Hydraulics NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
20.09.2018Sun Hydraulics OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
23.03.2018Sun Hydraulics BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.11.2016Sun Hydraulics OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.10.2017Sun Hydraulics NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.10.2014Sun Hydraulics NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Sun Hydraulics IncorporatedShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Sun Hydraulics News

24.02.20Sun Hydraulics (HLIO) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Weitere Sun Hydraulics News
Werbung

Inside

Fed sorgt für Stimmungswechsel bei Edelmetallen
Solidvest: Grundlagen des Vermögensaufbaus
Hapag-Lloyd sieht Licht am Ende des Tunnels
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Erholung denkbar
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Continental, Beiersdorf
SOCIETE GENERALE: adidas: Günstige Ausgangslage für einen Inline-Optionsschein
Coronakrise: Update zu Marktlage und Portfolioanpassung
Beiersdorf  Desinfektionsmittel
HelloFresh profitiert vom Kochen in den eigenen vier Wänden
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Sun Hydraulics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Sun Hydraulics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

DAX legt elf Prozent zu  nur ein Strohfeuer?
In der Krise ist Streaming Disneys große Hoffnung
Die wichtigsten Infos zum Putzen mit hoher Frequenz
Rasen pflegen - so geht's richtig
Rasen vertikutieren - So funktioniert es

News von

DAX im Minus: Massive Fed-Hilfen begrenzen Verluste an Europas Börsen
RKI: Neuansteckungen in Deutschland gehen zurück
DAX-Chartanalyse: Größere Erholung bleibt Wunschdenken
Newsticker Corona: Zahl der Todesfälle in England steigt um 46 auf 303
DAX im Plus: Börsen starten durch - Fed-Geldspritzen wirken mit Verspätung

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich mit zweistelligem Plus -- Wall Street mit sattem Grün -- Intel setzt Aktienrückkäufe aus -- Goldpreis über 1.600 Dollar -- Boeing, Salzgitter, PUMA, LPKF, BVB, RATIONAL, Nordex im Fokus

Nike überrascht mit Umsatzplus. GM ruft Kreditlinie in Milliardenhöhe ab. Kurzarbeit für rund 80.000 VW-Beschäftigte in Deutschland. Ryanair streicht wegen Corona-Pandemie alle Flüge. Deutsche Wirtschaft bricht im März ein. thyssenkrupp und AB InBev: Prognose gestrichen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:22 Uhr
DAX letztlich mit zweistelligem Plus -- Wall Street mit sattem Grün -- Intel setzt Aktienrückkäufe aus -- Goldpreis über 1.600 Dollar -- Boeing, Salzgitter, PUMA, LPKF, BVB, RATIONAL, Nordex im Fokus
Sonstiges
23:07 Uhr
Bei Flugverspätung Entschädigung schnell erhalten - so geht’s!
Standardwerte
22:30 Uhr
E.ON will Dividende bis 2022 um jährlich 5 Prozent erhöhen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Allianz840400
Lufthansa AG823212
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747