Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in the 2019 UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that Mark Smith, Vice President and CFO; Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations; and Brian Young, U.S. Drilling Administrative Manager, will attend the 2019 UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

The investor slides to be used during the conference will be available for download on the Company’s website.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com.

