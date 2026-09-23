Helvetia Baloise successfully places a CHF 275 million subordinated bond
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Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
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Helvetia Baloise has successfully placed a CHF 275 million subordinated bond on the Swiss capital market. The bond carries a coupon of 2.2875%. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including general refinancing.
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The issuance underlines Helvetia Baloise’s continued access to the Swiss capital market and reflects investors’ confidence in the Group’s financial strength, resilient business model and disciplined capital management.
The transaction comprised one subordinated bond tranche of CHF 275 million with a coupon of 2.2875%, a maturity of 20 years and first callable in 2036.
“This successful placement demonstrates the continued confidence investors place in Helvetia Baloise and our solid financial profile. The transaction supports the proactive management of our capital structure and enables us to maintain financial flexibility while optimising our funding profile”, says Matthias Henny, Group CFO of Helvetia Baloise.
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UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as joint lead managers for the transaction.
About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4001 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.helvetia-baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2403552
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2403552 23.09.2026 CET/CEST
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