Helvetia Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Helvetia launches a consolidated range of services covering all financial matters



30.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Wer­bung Wer­bung

Media information

Basel, 30 June 2026

In uniting the respective products and services of Helvetia and Baloise, the Helvetia brand will offer an integrated overall portfolio spanning insurance, pensions and asset management, along with banking and real estate services. This means Helvetia can now support customers across their entire financial journey with solutions from a single source. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA granted prior approval for the merger of the Helvetia Baloise Group’s Swiss insurance companies. Wer­bung Wer­bung The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA has approved the mergers of the Helvetia Baloise Group’s Swiss insurance companies in the life and non-life business. This represents a key milestone in the Group’s strategic plan to establish a uniform market presence and comes at an ideal moment ahead of the joint launch in Switzerland on 1 July 2026. Going forward, customers will benefit from a consolidated range of products and services under the Helvetia brand, bringing together insurance, pensions, asset management, banking and real estate services. In addition to property and life insurance, the portfolio comprises the products of European Travel Insurance (ERV), the services of Baloise Bank and the mortgage brokerage platform MoneyPark. The services provided by the leading digital insurance company Smile are also available for customers who primarily prefer to manage their insurance matters online. “As the only insurance provider in Switzerland to offer such a broad range of services from a single source, we advise customers across their entire financial journey – from hedging to the sale of property. This builds on our existing ability to serve our customers and positions us as an even stronger partner for individuals and businesses in Switzerland,” says Martin Jara, CEO of Helvetia Switzerland. Local presence remains a key competitive advantage

The merger further strengthens one of Helvetia’s core strategic assets: its extensive sales and service network. With 43 general agencies, around 150 locations and 1,700 advisers covering the whole of Switzerland, Helvetia is there for its customers, wherever they may be. “One in three households is insured with us or takes advantage of our pension policies. For the majority of our customers, the nearest Helvetia adviser is less than 20 minutes away,” says Simon Weiner, Head of Sales Network & Market Development at Helvetia Switzerland. Wer­bung Wer­bung At the same time, Helvetia is systematically expanding its digital services. Customers are free to decide whether to seek advice at a branch, over the phone or via a digital channel. A single contact person for all financial matters

Helvetia combines comprehensive financial advice with long-term customer support. Through their trusted contact person, customers benefit from expert guidance across all financial fields. Customer advisers have the option of calling on the support of specialists as required. This is possible thanks to a nationwide network of experts: Cooperation between specialists in investments, pensions and home ownership is coordinated across 14 locations, ensuring Helvetia’s advisory services throughout Switzerland are underpinned by relevant expert insights. Customers therefore benefit from comprehensive support from a single source, with the right solution for every situation. By way of example, Helvetia can accompany customers throughout the process of buying a residential property – from the initial search and financing through to hedging, pension planning and the eventual sale or transfer of the property within the family. Customers receive advice on pensions, asset accumulation and insurance from one and the same provider. Business customers benefit from a combination of risk hedging, pension solutions and financial services. Over the past few weeks, all staff members in the consolidated sales and customer advisory teams have undergone comprehensive training and been thoroughly briefed on the broader range of services, systems and joint consultancy approach now in place. “We strive to provide our customers with consistent, high-quality service across all touchpoints from day one. The launch of our joint market presence goes beyond the introduction of a unified product range. It also represents the union of our sales and customer advisory operations,” adds Simon Weiner. Stronger for the future

The merger of Helvetia and Baloise brings together the strengths of the two long-established companies, each drawing on more than 160 years of experience, and provides enhanced operational capacity as a foundation for growth, investment and innovation. In particular, customers benefit from the following: Helvetia will be presenting its first new product innovations in the coming months. At the same time, additional investments in products, advice and digital services are intended to further enhance the customer experience and make it easier to access integrated financial and insurance solutions.

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investor.relations@helvetia-baloise.com About Helvetia Baloise

Helvetia Baloise is Switzerland’s largest multi-line insurer and one of Europe’s leading insurance groups. Every day, around 22,000 employees work hard to support around 13 million customers with insurance, pension, and financial solutions. These customers range from individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through to international customer groups, which also benefit from areas such as specialty insurance and reinsurance. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Helvetia Baloise operates in eight European markets as well as in global specialty markets, combining its strong Swiss roots with a clear international focus. Helvetia Baloise creates safety and security and opens up opportunities, both today and in the future. Through profitable growth and business operations geared towards long-term stability, we create tailored solutions for our customers, provide an attractive and reliable investment for our shareholders, promote strong partnerships and offer rewarding career prospects for our employees. Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd shares (HBAN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Disclaimer

This document has been produced by the Helvetia Baloise Group, and the recipient is not entitled to copy or modify, offer, sell or otherwise pass it to third parties without the consent of the Helvetia Baloise Group. The English version of the document is authoritative and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are for information only. Every reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts and opinions presented in this document are fair and reasonable. It should not be assumed that information and figures quoted from external sources have been verified or confirmed by the Helvetia Baloise Group. Neither the Helvetia Baloise Group as such nor its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons accept any liability for losses arising directly or indirectly from the use of this information. The facts and information presented in this document are as up to date as possible, but may change in the future. Both the Helvetia Baloise Group as such and its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons reject any explicit or implied liability or warranty for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.

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