Helvetia launches a consolidated range of services covering all financial matters
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Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
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In uniting the respective products and services of Helvetia and Baloise, the Helvetia brand will offer an integrated overall portfolio spanning insurance, pensions and asset management, along with banking and real estate services. This means Helvetia can now support customers across their entire financial journey with solutions from a single source. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA granted prior approval for the merger of the Helvetia Baloise Group’s Swiss insurance companies.
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The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA has approved the mergers of the Helvetia Baloise Group’s Swiss insurance companies in the life and non-life business. This represents a key milestone in the Group’s strategic plan to establish a uniform market presence and comes at an ideal moment ahead of the joint launch in Switzerland on 1 July 2026. Going forward, customers will benefit from a consolidated range of products and services under the Helvetia brand, bringing together insurance, pensions, asset management, banking and real estate services. In addition to property and life insurance, the portfolio comprises the products of European Travel Insurance (ERV), the services of Baloise Bank and the mortgage brokerage platform MoneyPark. The services provided by the leading digital insurance company Smile are also available for customers who primarily prefer to manage their insurance matters online.
“As the only insurance provider in Switzerland to offer such a broad range of services from a single source, we advise customers across their entire financial journey – from hedging to the sale of property. This builds on our existing ability to serve our customers and positions us as an even stronger partner for individuals and businesses in Switzerland,” says Martin Jara, CEO of Helvetia Switzerland.
Local presence remains a key competitive advantage
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At the same time, Helvetia is systematically expanding its digital services. Customers are free to decide whether to seek advice at a branch, over the phone or via a digital channel.
A single contact person for all financial matters
By way of example, Helvetia can accompany customers throughout the process of buying a residential property – from the initial search and financing through to hedging, pension planning and the eventual sale or transfer of the property within the family. Customers receive advice on pensions, asset accumulation and insurance from one and the same provider. Business customers benefit from a combination of risk hedging, pension solutions and financial services.
Over the past few weeks, all staff members in the consolidated sales and customer advisory teams have undergone comprehensive training and been thoroughly briefed on the broader range of services, systems and joint consultancy approach now in place. “We strive to provide our customers with consistent, high-quality service across all touchpoints from day one. The launch of our joint market presence goes beyond the introduction of a unified product range. It also represents the union of our sales and customer advisory operations,” adds Simon Weiner.
Stronger for the future
About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4001 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.helvetia-baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2356388
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2356388 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
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|Analyst
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|Bâloise-Holding hold
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|10.12.2012
|Bâloise-Holding buy
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|22.03.2012
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|Sarasin Research
|17.11.2011
|Bâloise-Holding buy
|Vontobel Research
|16.11.2011
|Bâloise-Holding buy
|Vontobel Research
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|17.01.2013
|Bâloise-Holding halten
|Vontobel Research
|14.12.2012
|Bâloise-Holding hold
|Vontobel Research
|31.08.2012
|Bâloise-Holding hold
|Vontobel Research
|30.08.2012
|Bâloise-Holding hold
|Vontobel Research
|30.08.2012
|Bâloise-Holding neutral
|Sarasin Research
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|04.09.2012
|Bâloise-Holding reduce
|Nomura
|24.07.2012
|Bâloise-Holding reduce
|Nomura
|31.08.2011
|Bâloise-Holding reduce
|Nomura
|24.01.2005
|Bâloise: Reduce
|Sal. Oppenheim
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