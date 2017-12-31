Hermes Investment Management Awards Northern Trust Mandate Extending Longstanding Relationship

Hermes Investment Management, the GB£33.6 billion manager (as of 31
March, 2018), has awarded a middle office outsourcing mandate to
Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS). The Investment Operations Outsourcing
(IOO) mandate, extends the longstanding relationship with the leading
investment house by five years.
"After an extensive review we have renewed our relationship with
Northern Trust, said Ian Kennedy chief operating officer, Hermes
Investment Management. "It is imperative that we partner with a provider
who can meet the demands of our business, and look forward to continuing
to collaborate with them.
Headquartered in London, Hermes Investment Management provides a broad
range of specialist, active investment strategies and stewardship
services to institutional and wholesale clients across the globe.
Hermes strategies focus not just on financial results, but also on
delivering outcomes beyond performance: holistic returns that consider
impacts to society, the environment and the wider world.
"We are pleased to extend our longstanding relationship with Hermes,
said Clive Bellows, head of global fund services for Europe,
Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Northern Trust. "We work closely with
our clients to deliver solutions that support their specific and
evolving requirements and our middle office outsourcing solutions are
just one example of how we help take away the administrative burden from
our clients so they can focus on their core business.
Northern Trust provides full and component investment operations
outsourcing services to asset managers across the globe. It has a single
global operating model, servicing 26 global locations. As of 30 June
2018, Northern Trust has 50 full IOO relationships and 58 component
outsourcing relationships with US$3 trillion in assets under
administration on behalf of IOO clients. It supports a complex range of
product, market and asset types.
