Hexcel Completes Acquisition of ARC Technologies

Hexcel
Corporation (NYSE:HXL) announced today that it has completed its
acquisition of ARC Technologies LLC, a leading supplier of custom RF /
EMI and microwave absorbing composite materials for military, aerospace
and industrial applications.
The acquisition strengthens Hexcels existing advanced materials
portfolio in structural composites and thermoplastics and provides new
opportunities for growth and market penetration. The transaction is
expected to be accretive to Hexcels earnings in 2019.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical
or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements. The
"forward-looking statements in this press release include, without
limitation, statements related to the expected impact of the acquisition
of ARC Technologies. Such forward-looking statements involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual
results to be materially different. Such factors include, but are not
limited to, unanticipated difficulties in integrating ARC Technologies
operations into Hexcels operations and other factors detailed in the
Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors sections of Hexcels Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and in
its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September
30, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not
undertake an obligation to update our forward-looking statements to
reflect future events.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It
develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance
structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements,
prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb,
adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in
commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial applications.
