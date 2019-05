Hexcel Reminds Upcoming Investor Conference

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) reminded investors today that it will host an Investor Day on May 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, beginning at 10:00 am ET. Company management will provide a business and financial update.

The management audio presentations will be webcast live beginning at 10:00 am ET to approximately 11:40 am ET, resuming at approximately 2:45 pm ET to approximately 3:30 pm ET. Registrants can register for the audio webcast by clicking here or visiting the Investor Relations page of www.Hexcel.com. A supporting slide deck will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Hexcel website following the conclusion of the event and a replay will be available on the investor relations webpage approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial applications. Learn more at www.Hexcel.com.

