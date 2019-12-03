Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed in BSE & NSE) announced today that its subsidiary, HGS AxisPoint Health, has been awarded Population Health Program Accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). CMH Services Subsidiary, LLC, doing business as AxisPoint Health was acquired by HGS in April 2018 and the accredited processes remain intact.

We are honored to be one of the first companies to receive Population Health Program Accreditation, and this accreditation is across our entire population health business, said Ramesh Gopalan, Global President of HGS Healthcare. "NCQAs Population Health Program Accreditation program demonstrates a shift in focus from a disease-centered approach of care management to one that considers the needs of the whole person. This is consistent with our approach to helping healthcare organizations better address the wholistic needs of individuals. Added Mary Jane Konstantin, Senior Vice President and Head of Business for HGS AxisPoint Health, "Early adoption of the changes needed to obtain this accreditation reflect our commitment to bringing innovative technology together with outstanding care management services to achieve the Quadruple Aim of healthcare.

NCQA Accreditation standards are developed with input from various stakeholders and resources: health plans, population health management industry leaders and organizations, an expert panel and standing committees. NCQA Accreditation standards are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible and create an environment of continuous improvement.

The Population Health Program Accreditation is organized into 9 standards:

1. Program Description The organization describes its population health management program, including its evidence base, and reviews and adopts new findings that are relevant to its program as they become available, as appropriate. 2. Data Integration The organization collects and integrates data sources to conduct population health management functions. 3. Population Assessment The organization conducts a population assessment to identify needs and characteristics of the population. 4. Population Segmentation The organization segments or stratifies the population into actionable categories for intervention. 5. Targeted Interventions The organization provides targeted interventions based on the individuals needs. 6. Practitioner Support The organization involves practitioners by providing them with information. 7. Measurement and Quality Improvement The organization evaluates the effectiveness of the population health programs. 8. Individuals Rights and Responsibilities The organization communicates the individuals rights and responsibilities. 9. Delegation of Population Health Management The organization carefully monitors functions performed by other organizations.

"The Population Health Management programs moves us in greater alignment with the increased focus on person centered population health management, said Margaret E. OKane, President, NCQA. "Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts; it also demonstrates an organizations highest level of commitment to improving the quality of care that meets peoples needs.

About the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQAs Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQAs website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter@ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local approach, with over 44,218 employees across 71 delivery centers (as on 30th Sept 2019) in seven countries making a difference to some of the worlds leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended 31st March 2019, HGS had revenues of US$ 689 million.

Visit www.teamhgs.com to learn how HGS can help make your business more competitive.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005687/en/