HighGold Mining Announces AGM Results and Change to Board of Directors

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) ("HighGold or the "Company) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM) held November 24, 2021.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Company. At the AGM incumbent directors, Anne Labelle, Michael Cinnamond, Lance Miller, Michael Gray and Darwin Green, were re-elected to the Board. As part of the Companys ongoing effort to meet best practices for corporate governance, including the independence of directors, Aris Morfopoulos, the Companys CFO, did not be stand for re-election. As such, the number of directors was reduced from six to five. HighGold wishes to thank Mr. Morfopoulos for his Board contributions from formation through the Companys initial years of growth. Mr. Morfopoulos will continue on as CFO for HighGold.

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) re-appointing DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) re-approving the Companys Stock Option Plan.

A total of 18,348,692 common shares were voted, representing 30.02% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

About HighGold

HighGold is a well-funded mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGolds flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in Southcentral Alaska, USA. The Company also controls a portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization at the past-producing Croesus Mine, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGolds experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

On Behalf of HighGold Mining Inc.

"Darwin Green

President & CEO

For further information, please visit the HighGold Mining Inc. website at www.highgoldmining.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211126005596/en/