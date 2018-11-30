Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced the SCALE-iFlex gate-driver system for IGBT, hybrid and silicon-carbide (SiC) MOSFET power modules with blocking voltages from 1.7 kV to 4.5 kV. The system consists of a central Isolated Master Control (IMC) and one to four Module-Adapted Gate Drivers (MAGs). The IMC provides a 4.5 kV blocking voltage. A range of MAGs is available to service a variety of power modules, suppliers and semiconductor switch technologies across 1700 V, 3300 V and 4500 V voltage classes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005774/en/

Ready-to-use SCALE-iFlex system enables easy paralleling of up to four modules; factory conformal coating delivers unmatched reliability (Graphic: Business Wire)

The SCALE-iFlex gate-driver system enables easy paralleling of the industrys latest dual power modules, providing reliable and highly flexible system scalability with minimum development effort. The MAG is placed adjacent to the modules control terminals to provide excellent switching performance, and the IMC performs all necessary communication between the MAGs and the users MCU handling functions such as PWM commands, short-circuit and under-voltage failure reporting, as well as NTC and DC-Link voltage measurement.

The IMC is available with either an electrical or a fiber-optic interface with reinforced isolation, in accordance with EN 50124-1, IEC 61800-5-1 and UL 61800-5-1 for 1700 V and 3300 V power modules. The fiber-optic IMC also meets basic isolation requirements for 4500 V semiconductors. Devices feature double-sided conformal coating; units undergo full In-Circuit Tests (ICT) and are 100% Hipot and partial-discharge tested to ensure unmatched reliability. The devices include a full set of protection features such as under-voltage lock-out, short-circuit protection with Advanced Soft Shut Down (ASSD) and NTC temperature sensing with reinforced isolation (up to 3300 V).

Comments Thorsten Schmidt, technical product manager at Power Integrations: "The SCALE-iFlex gate-driver system is optimized for the latest 1700 V to 3300 V rated power modules from all of the leading module manufacturers. The system provides the ultimate in reliability for demanding applications such as wind turbine inverters, industrial drives and the main propulsion and auxiliary inverters for railway applications.

The SCALE-iFlex IMC and MAG gate driver system is available in August 2019. A typical use-case set comprising one IMC, four MAGs and associated cables is priced at $693 in 100 piece quantities. Technical information is available from the Power Integrations website at https://gate-driver.power.com/scale-iflex/.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, SCALE, SCALE-iFlex and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005774/en/