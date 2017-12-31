15.03.2018 00:35
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Hilton Grand Vacations Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces that HNA HLT Holdco I LLC (the "Selling Stockholder), an affiliate of HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd., has priced an underwritten secondary offering of 22,250,000 shares of HGVs common stock at $46.25 per share. The offering is expected to close on March 19, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions.

HGV did not offer any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.

Concurrent with the offering, the Selling Stockholder is selling to HGV, in a privately negotiated transaction, 2,500,000 shares of its common stock (the "Share Repurchase). The purchase price for the shares covered by the Share Repurchase is approximately $44.75 per share, which is the same price per share at which the underwriters will purchase shares of HGVs common stock from the Selling Stockholder in the offering. HGV will retire any shares that it repurchases. The offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Share Repurchase, but the Share Repurchase is conditioned upon completion of the offering.

BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. UBS Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, Credit Suisse and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are also acting as joint book-running managers and underwriters for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement. This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus relating to these securities, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Merrill Lynch, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204. The final prospectus, when available, may also be accessed through the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Special Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to HGVs expectations regarding the performance of its business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, the benefits resulting from its separation from Hilton, the benefits of joint ventures or other acquisitions of additional properties, the effects of competition, the effects of the recent tax reform legislation and future legislation or regulations, the impact of accounting pronouncements, and other non-historical statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "outlook, "believes, "expects, "potential, "continues, "may, "will, "should, "could, "seeks, "projects, "predicts, "intends, "plans, "estimates, "anticipates or the negative version of these words or other comparable words.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and you are urged to carefully review HGVs disclosures concerning risks and uncertainties in "Risk Factors in HGVs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. There may be other risks and uncertainties that HGV is unable to predict at this time or that HGV currently does not expect to have a material adverse effect on its business. HGV undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Fla., Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 285,000 Club Members.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Hilton Grand Vacations Inc Registered Shs When issued

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.03.18
Unternehmen: HNA will bei Hilton Grand Vacations aussteigen (N-TV)
26.02.18
Ausblick: Hilton Grand Vacations öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.10.17
Ausblick: Hilton Grand Vacations stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
16.05.17
Hilton Grand Vacations stock price target raised to $44 from $36 at MKM Partners (MarketWatch)
16.05.17
Hilton Grand Vacations stock price target raised to $44 from $36 at MKM Partners (MarketWatch)
12.04.17
Hilton Grand Vacations started at overweight with $37 stock price target at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)
12.04.17
Hilton Grand Vacations started at overweight with $37 stock price target at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hilton Grand Vacations News
RSS Feed
Hilton Grand Vacations zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hilton Grand Vacations Inc Registered Shs When issued

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Hilton Grand Vacations News

26.02.18Ausblick: Hilton Grand Vacations öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
13.03.18Unternehmen: HNA will bei Hilton Grand Vacations aussteigen
Weitere Hilton Grand Vacations News
Anzeige

Inside

Vermögensaufbau für Ihr Kind
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | HEUTE Abend live
DZ BANK  Brent Crude Oil  Pullback wird gekauft!
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT WIKIFOLIO
Feste Metallpreise nach guten China-Daten
UBS: Allianz SE - Der langfristige Aufwärtstrend ist gebrochen
HSBC: Warum profitieren Goldminen nicht von stabilen Goldpreisen?
Vontobel: Zinserhöhungen halten Goldpreis in Schach
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Hilton Grand Vacations-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Hilton Grand Vacations Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Welche Diesel-Alternative sich jetzt lohnt
Der verteufelte Bitcoin erhält ein unerwartetes Gütesiegel
Die seltsame Furcht vor der kleinen Tochter
Hamburgs Erfolgsrezept gegen steigende Mieten
Die einfachste Steuererklärung aller Zeiten

News von

DAX: Kommt die nächste Schwäche?
Fünf Top-Aktien aus dem Dax: Kursgewinne made in Germany
Silber-Preis: Diese Unterstützung verspricht einen Kursgewinn von 166 Prozent
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
DAX: Wie weit es jetzt nach unten gehen kann

News von

Saturn hat in Europa ein Geschäft eröffnet, wie es Amazon in den USA durchsetzen will
Mitten in der Dieselkrise überrascht BMW seine Kunden mit einem ungewöhnlichen Versprechen
Dagegen sieht Elon Musk alt aus: Die ESA hat gerade einen Antrieb entwickelt, der die Raumfahrt für immer verändern wird
Modernes Banking: Was man wissen sollte, bevor man Fintechs sein Geld anvertraut
Neue Energiequelle: Forschern gelang es erstmals, bei Regen Energie aus Solarzellen zu gewinnen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Trump will angeblich Milliardenzölle gegen China verhängen -- adidas zahlt nach Gewinnanstieg mehr Dividende -- Symrise, VW, Dropbox-IPO im Fokus

Rocket Internet-Aktie nach 'Buy' von Deutsche Bank auf neuem Hoch. SGL-Aktie im Aufwind: SGL Carbon schließt Neuausrichtung ab. Darum wird Apple niemals Netflix, Disney oder Tesla kaufen. EZB-Chef Draghi signalisiert langsame geldpolitische Wende. Brenntag erhöht trotz stagnierenden Gewinns die Dividende.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 10: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Facebook, YouTube und Co sind längst kein Jugendphänomen mehr sondern sind in der Breite der Gesellschaft angekommen. Könnten Sie sich ein Leben ohne Social Media vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14.03.18
DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Trump will angeblich Milliardenzölle gegen China verhängen -- adidas zahlt nach Gewinnanstieg mehr Dividende -- Symrise, VW, Dropbox-IPO im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
Sicher mehr Rendite: Mit diesen Aktienfonds bleiben Anleger in rauen Zeiten cool!
Aktie im Fokus
14.03.18
Updates zu RWE, Aurubis, Hannover Rück, Volkswagen und Inditex
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
adidas AGA1EWWW
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
E.ON SEENAG99
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
RWE AG St.703712
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Allianz840400
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Siemens AG723610
CommerzbankCBK100