Hilton Grand Vacations Announces Secondary Offering of 24,750,000 Shares of Common Stock

Hilton
Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces that HNA HLT Holdco I LLC
(the "Selling Stockholder), an affiliate of HNA Tourism Group Co.,
Ltd., has commenced an underwritten secondary offering of 24,750,000
shares of HGVs common stock.
HGV is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering and will
not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.
Concurrent with the offering, the Selling Stockholder has granted to HGV
an option to repurchase from the Selling Stockholder, in a privately
negotiated transaction, up to 4,340,000 shares of its common stock at a
price per share equal to the price per share at which the underwriters
will purchase shares of HGVs common stock from the Selling Stockholder
in the offering (the "Share Repurchase). HGV will retire any shares
that it repurchases. The offering is not conditioned upon the completion
of any Share Repurchase, but the Share Repurchase is conditioned upon
completion of the offering.
BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running
managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. UBS
Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities,
Credit Suisse and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are also acting as joint
book-running managers and underwriters for the offering.
The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective
registration statement. This offering will be made only by means of a
prospectus. A copy of the prospectus relating to these securities, when
available, may be obtained from: BofA Merrill Lynch, 200 North College
Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus
Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com;
or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
Special Note About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements
related to HGVs expectations regarding the performance of its business,
financial results, liquidity and capital resources, the benefits
resulting from its separation from Hilton, the benefits of joint
ventures or other acquisitions of additional properties, the effects of
competition, the effects of the recent tax reform legislation and future
legislation or regulations, the impact of accounting pronouncements, and
other non-historical statements. Forward-looking statements include all
statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the
use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "outlook,
"believes, "expects, "potential, "continues, "may, "will,
"should, "could, "seeks, "projects, "predicts, "intends, "plans,
"estimates, "anticipates or the negative version of these words or
other comparable words.
Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these
forward-looking statements. You should not put undue reliance on any
forward-looking statements and you are urged to carefully review HGVs
disclosures concerning risks and uncertainties in "Risk Factors in
HGVs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, filed
with the SEC, which are accessible on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
There may be other risks and uncertainties that HGV is unable to predict
at this time or that HGV currently does not expect to have a material
adverse effect on its business. HGV undertakes no obligation to publicly
update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of
new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by
law.
About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global
timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Fla., Hilton Grand
Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name,
high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations.
The company also manages and operates two innovative club membership
programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing
exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more
than 285,000 Club Members.
