finanzen.net
21.10.2019 22:31
Hilton Grand Vacations Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2019 before the financial markets open on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, followed by a teleconference at 11 a.m. (EDT).

To access the live teleconference, please dial 1-877-407-0784 in the U.S./Canada (or +1-201-689-8560 internationally) approximately 15 minutes prior to the teleconferences start time. A live webcast will also be available by logging onto the HGV Investor Relations website at http://investors.hgv.com/events-and-presentations.

In the event of audio difficulties during the call on the toll-free number, participants are advised that accessing the call using the +1-201-689-8560 dial-in number may bypass the source of audio difficulties.

A replay will be available beginning three hours after the teleconferences completion through Nov. 7, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. (+1-412-317-6671 internationally) using ID# 13695690. A webcast replay and transcript will be available within 24 hours after the live event at http://investors.hgv.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 315,000 club members. For more information, visit http://www.hgv.com and www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

