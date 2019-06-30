finanzen.net
06.08.2019 22:33
Hilton Grand Vacations Appoints Mark Melnyk as Vice President of Investor Relations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) announces the appointment of Mark Melnyk as vice president of investor relations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005966/en/

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. announces the appointment of Mark Melnyk as vice president of investor relations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. announces the appointment of Mark Melnyk as vice president of investor relations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Melnyk will oversee HGVs investor relations department, serving as a company liaison with investors and analysts, among others. He will be instrumental in maintaining a high level of transparency in HGVs communications with the investment community.

"Mark has a reputation for excellence within the financial community, says Dan Mathewes, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Hilton Grand Vacations. "As an accomplished investment professional with more than 15 years of experience investing in the consumer space, Mark brings his dedication to analytical rigor and key strategic insights to our investor relations department. We look forward to the great work he will do with our investors and the analyst community.

Most recently, Melnyk founded The Demarest Group, a corporate finance and FP&A consultancy firm based in New York City. Prior to this, he spent 15 years as a hedge fund analyst at top Manhattan firms, including Moore Capital Management, Scopus Asset Management and Highline Capital Management.

While at Moore Capital Management, Melnyk acted as a senior analyst on a five-person team, leading the casino, lodging, leisure, consumer staples and restaurant sectors. Melnyk also held consumer sector analyst positions at Scopus Asset Management and Highline Capital Management, where he was part of a two-person consumer team within the multi-sector equity long/short fund.

Melnyk holds bachelors degrees in economics and computer science from Duke University and is a CFA charterholder.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 315,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hgv.com and www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

