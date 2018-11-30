finanzen.net
10.01.2019 20:36
Hilton Grand Vacations Appoints Tim Loughman as East Coast Area Vice President of Resort Operations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) announces the appointment of Tim Loughman as East Coast area vice president of resort operations.

Tim Loughman, East Coast area vice president of resort operations at Hilton Grand Vacations (Photo: Business Wire)

"Tim has an outstanding reputation for his innovation and ability to anticipate guest needs, says Kevin Speidel, vice president, resort operations at Hilton Grand Vacations. "As HGV continues to grow and add properties in new and existing locations across the globe, Tims talents will not only be instrumental in our continued efforts to maximize customer engagement and experience, but will also help HGV focus on talent and operating effectiveness across our East Coast platform.

In his new role, Loughman will be responsible for overseeing and driving all aspects of resort operations for 15 HGV resorts on the East Coast, including Florida, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Loughman joins HGV from Hilton, where he served as vice president, luxury and lifestyle, overseeing resort openings, guest experience technology and service, culture, training and brand standards for more than 80 hotels and resorts across Waldorf Astoria, Conrad and Canopy brands worldwide.

Prior to his time at Hilton, Loughman was founder of and senior consultant for Offshore Hospitality Solutions, where he provided senior-level luxury hotel project management expertise specializing in the Caribbean and Latin American markets. Loughman also spent the early part of his career with Starwood Hotels and Resorts and held general manager positions at flagship properties in Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Los Angeles.

Loughman holds a bachelors degree in business and hotel administration from Cornell University.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 300,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hgv.com and www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

